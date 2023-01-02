ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Toni Morrison's creative process takes the spotlight in a Princeton University exhibit

In a 1993 interview with The Paris Review about her writing practice, Toni Morrison spoke of how she achieved the literary feat that is her novel "Jazz." "I thought of myself as like the jazz musician -- someone who practices and practices and practices in order to be able to invent and to make his art look effortless and graceful," she told the literary magazine at the time.
PRINCETON, NJ
The Guardian

Really Good, Actually by Monica Heisey review – a comic take on newly single life

Of the 43 most stressful events that an average adult might contend with in their lifetime, “divorce” and “marital separation” rank at Nos 2 and 3 respectively, grimly sandwiched between “spousal death” and “imprisonment”. (“Vacations” and “frequency of family reunions” make the list too – useful to remember in the wake of the holiday season.) It’s a nugget of popular psychology with which Maggie, the heroine of Monica Heisey’s debut novel, Really Good, Actually, would be familiar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy