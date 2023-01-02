Read full article on original website
Cleavon Little: A "Trail-Blazing Saddles" of A Life Cut Much Too Short Just as His Career was on the "Rising"
Actor Cleavon Little succumbed to colon cancer at only 53 years of age in 1992. He is best known for his ground-breaking role as a Black sheriff hired to save a redneck town in Mel Brooks' 1974 big-screen classic comedy western Blazing Saddles.
News Channel Nebraska
Toni Morrison's creative process takes the spotlight in a Princeton University exhibit
In a 1993 interview with The Paris Review about her writing practice, Toni Morrison spoke of how she achieved the literary feat that is her novel "Jazz." "I thought of myself as like the jazz musician -- someone who practices and practices and practices in order to be able to invent and to make his art look effortless and graceful," she told the literary magazine at the time.
'The Old Way' star Nicolas Cage on first Western flick, how he would fare on the wild frontier
Nicolas Cage tapped into his cowboy roots to play gunslinger Colton Briggs in "The Old Way" and detailed his favorite roles in classic Hollywood films
Really Good, Actually by Monica Heisey review – a comic take on newly single life
Of the 43 most stressful events that an average adult might contend with in their lifetime, “divorce” and “marital separation” rank at Nos 2 and 3 respectively, grimly sandwiched between “spousal death” and “imprisonment”. (“Vacations” and “frequency of family reunions” make the list too – useful to remember in the wake of the holiday season.) It’s a nugget of popular psychology with which Maggie, the heroine of Monica Heisey’s debut novel, Really Good, Actually, would be familiar.
