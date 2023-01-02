ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

southcarolinapublicradio.org

Mattress industry highly competitive

The mattress market in this country is big business with more than 16 million mattresses sold each year at an estimated overall value of over $17 billion. For over 90 years, our next guest’s Upstate company has been a part of that industry. Mike Switzer interviews Jay Orders, CEO of Engineered Sleep Mattress Company in Greenville, SC.
GREENVILLE, SC
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Property in South Carolina

Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

BBB warns of Upstate pool company due to incomplete projects, no refunds

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers of a local pool company due to reports of incomplete projects and no refunds. Crystal Blue Pools, a swimming pool contractor in Mauldin, currently has five closed, unanswered complaints, as well as two one-star...
MAULDIN, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Upstate city named a best place to raise a family

Fortune magazine recently named our next guest’s Upstate city as one of the top 25 places in the country to raise a family, the only one on the list from South Carolina. Mike Switzer interviews JR Charles, community development director for the city of Mauldin, SC. After almost 20...
MAULDIN, SC
nsjonline.com

MULLER: The Christmas catastrophe near miss

For the holidays this year, Duke Energy gave more than 500,000 customers the “gift” of rolling blackouts across North and South Carolina during one of the region’s coldest weekends in decades. Overwhelming demand for electricity during the arctic plunge on Christmas Eve led Duke Energy to impose...
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Winter birds in South Carolina

Rudy shares some of his favorite birds that winter in South Carolina. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast nationwide, have earned him a legion of dedicated viewers. Rudy's knowledge of the complex inner-workings of different ecosystems and his great admiration for the natural world make him the perfect guide. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America honored his commitment to resource conservation with special awards. Since retiring from SCETV, Rudy has gone on to teach at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
AL.com

Major law offices in Alabama, South Carolina merge to form national firm

Two major Southern law firms are merging into one firm that will have offices on both coasts and more than 550 attorneys. The attorneys leading both Alabama-based Maynard Cooper & Gale and South Carolina-based Nexsen Pruet said their similar philosophies and a trend toward companies wanting to deal with bigger law firms led them to combine.
ALABAMA STATE
thejournalonline.com

SCDNR stocking trout near Columbia

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section has started the process of stocking thousands of catchable-sized (8 to 11-inch) trout into the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The rainbow and brown trout that are raised in and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County...
COLUMBIA, SC
WALB 10

A new year brings new gas prices

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the new year begins, it brings an update in gas prices. Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.77 per gallon, increasing by 7 cents per gallon...
GEORGIA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Apologies and acceptance from Duke Energy over recent rolling blackouts

A series of systemic failures in Duke Energy's two utilities triggered outages over Christmas across North Carolina and South Carolina. Duke Energy's “nuclear fleet” was reliable, but solar generation was unable to meet peak demand because it occurred before sunrise. Duke Energy executives repeatedly apologized and owned up...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Tax changes for North Carolina residents in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

