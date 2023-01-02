Armed robber strikes 2 businesses 10 minutes apart, Rocky Mount Police say
Rocky Mount police are investigating after two businesses were robbed by an armed man 10 minutes apart. The first robbery happened Monday morning just after 6:40 a.m. at the Kangaroo at 240 S. Wesleyan Blvd. A few minutes later, officers were called to L&L Food Stores at 2558 Hunterhill Road. In both cases, the robber entered the business brandishing a firearm and demanding money. Investigators determined that the same suspect is connected to both robberies. The suspect was described only as a Black man dressed in all-black clothing, wearing a facemask. Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).
