numberfire.com
Seth Curry operating in second unit role for Nets on Wednesday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Curry will come off the bench after Royce O'Neale was named Wednesday's starter. In 12.9 expected minutes, our models project Curry to produce 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) starting on Wednesday, Seth Curry to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. After missing one game with an illness, O'Neale will make his 35th start this season. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project O'Neale to score 23.3 FanDuel points. O'Neale's projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (quad) questionable for Spurs on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Richardson has been added to the injury report with a right quad contusion and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 15.3 minutes against Detroit.
numberfire.com
Willy Hernangomez (ankle) questionable for Pelicans Friday
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (ankle) is questionable for Friday against the Brooklyn Nets. Zion Williamson is out with a hamstring strain and Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) is questionable, so if Hernangomez is out, there should be additional minutes for Naji Marshall and Jaxson Hayes. Hernangomez is averaging 17.0...
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) active for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Westbrook will be available after he was listed as probable with left foot soreness. In an increased role with LeBron James inactive with an illness, our models project Westbrook to score 35.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Paul George (hamstring) cleared Thursday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) will play Thursday against the Denver Nuggets. George is good to go after being listed as questionable. He has scored at least 22 points in seven straight games, including a season-high 45 points this past Saturday. Kawhi Leonard (illness) is also active after sitting out last game.
numberfire.com
Lakers list LeBron James (ankle) as questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Miami Heat. James' availability versus his former team is currently in question after the Lakers' superstar was listed with left ankle soreness. Expect Austin Reaves to see more playing time if James is ruled out on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) on Wednesday, Aaron Wiggins to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Gilgeous-Alexander will rejoin Oklahoma City's starting lineup after he was held out on Tuesday with an illness. In 36.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gilgeous-Alexander to score 49.2 FanDuel points. Gilgeous-Alexander's projection includes 29.2...
numberfire.com
Kevin Huerter (back) available for Kings on Tuesday
Sacramento Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Huerter has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Utah on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 29.1 minutes against the Jazz. Huerter's Tuesday projection includes 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Nets' Royce O'Neale (illness) available on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. O'Neale has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Chicago on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against the Bulls. O'Neale's Wednesday projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. starting for inactive Bol Bol (health protocols) on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Carter Jr. will make his 16th start this season after Bol Bol was ruled out for health protocol reasons. In 27.8 expected minutes, our models project Carter Jr. to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Carter...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (illness) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nurkic is dealing with a non-covid illness and is probable to face the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 28.2 minutes against the Timberwolves. Nurkic's Wednesday projection includes 13.1 points, 10.4...
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (hamstring) active on Tuesday night
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Beal will make his return after left hamstring soreness forced him to miss three games. In 34.4 expected minutes, our models project Beal to score 35.4 FanDuel points. Beal's current projection includes 20.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) ruled out on Wednesday, Jalen McDaniels to start
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Hayward will not be available at home after he suffered a recent hamstring injury. Expect Jalen McDaniels to see an increased role versus a Memphis ranked second in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Charlotte. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 31.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.4...
numberfire.com
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dedmon is dealing with plantar fasciitis and is probable to face the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 10.8 minutes against Phoenix. Dedmon's Friday projection includes 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Taj Gibson (groin) questionable on Friday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gibson continues to deal with left groin soreness and is questionable to face the Thunder on Friday. Gibson is averaging 3.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 7.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Jerami Grant (quad) questionable on Friday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Grant is dealing with a quad injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with the Pacers. If he is available, our models expect him to play 37.1 minutes against Indiana. Grant's Friday projection includes...
