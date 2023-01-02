ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conn. police investigating disappearance of 63-year-old man

By Tony Aiello
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

Conn. Police investigating "suspicious disappearance" of 63-year-old 01:47

WESTPORT, Conn. -- Stamford Police are investigating what they consider the "suspicious disappearance" of a 63-year-old man.

Police from Stamford and Westport teamed up to search a southbound stretch of I-95, looking for evidence in the disappearance of Errol Whyte.

"No dementia, no medical issues that we know that would cause him to walk away," Stamford Police Capt. Diedrich Hohn said.

Hohn says the stretch between exits 18 and 17 is where a family member located the missing man's SUV on Friday, parked on the shoulder.

Whyte, a native of Jamaica, was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 29, leaving his son's home in Bridgeport.

Cops searched the vehicle and found an empty money bag lying on top of Whyte's wallet.

"A bank money bag like for night deposit drops, that's in there. Two cell phones are in there, and then on top of it, we had his keys, but the key to the car was not in there. The car does look like it was just stopped there, perfectly stopped, and then from there on in, we don't know what happened to him," Hohn said.

Monday afternoon, an investigator stopped by the Stamford home where Whyte rented a first-floor apartment.

Landlord Mervin Johnson tells CBS2 Whyte has lived quietly there for about 20 years, working jobs in construction and landscaping.

"We're like family, he's been around me for so long, and to know he's just missing without a trace, it's like, I'm very distraught," he said.

"It's kind of baffling right now and it is worrisome," Hohn said.

Police will continue to search along 95 for evidence and ask drivers who saw anything suspicious on Thursday the 29th to contact them.

