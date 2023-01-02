BALTIMORE — The child shot and killed in West Baltimore last week has been identified as 8-year-old Dylan King.Around 6 p.m. Friday, police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Presbury St. for a reported shooting. When they entered the home, they found the boy upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. "It's a hurting feeling when you hear something like that, even though it ain't your child or something," Michael Cook of West Baltimore said Wednesday. "That's really too disturbing. It's really crazy with what's going on." Police say they also found an 18-year-old in...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO