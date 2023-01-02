Read full article on original website
24-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Baltimore Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 24-year-old man was found shot by Baltimore police officers and was rushed to an area hospital yesterday evening. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen. The 24-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital. He is currently in serious condition. At this time, police have not identified a suspect or determined a motive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call 410-396-2466 The post 24-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
2 men hospitalized after shooting in southwestern Baltimore County
Two men were shot early Tuesday morning in southwestern Baltimore County, police said. County police said officers were called shortly before 1 a.m. to the 3300 block of Washington Boulevard for shots fired. Police said officers found an 18-year-old man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital with...
Wbaltv.com
Man shot in abdomen on Liberty Heights Avenue in northwest Baltimore
A man shot in northwest Baltimore Wednesday evening is in serious condition, police said. City police said officers were called around 6:34 p.m. to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, where they found a 24-year-old man shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Wbaltv.com
Slain student's family calls for justice after mass shooting at Baltimore shopping center
ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 5, 4 p.m.): The family of the teenager who was fatally shot Wednesday morning at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center is calling for justice. Deanta Dorsey, 16, a sophomore at Edmondson-Westside High School, which is across the street from the shopping center, and four other students were shot around 11:18 a.m. Wednesday outside of the Popeye's restaurant.
36-year-old homeless man wanted for murder in Baltimore
Police are looking for 36-year-old Melvin Moore, as he is wanted for a murder that took place back in November 16, 2022. Moore who is currently homeless, is wanted for a fatal shooting.
Two Shot in Baltimore, One In Critical Condition
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday morning, a shooting in Southeast Baltimore left two men injured, and one in critical condition. Shortly before 9:30 am, the Baltimore PD Southeast District patrol officers responded to investigate the report of a shooting at the 3200 Block of Pulaski Highway. When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and a 55-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound. Both men were taken to local hospitals. The 55-year-old man is currently in stable condition, and the second victim is in critical condition. The identity of both men has not been released The post Two Shot in Baltimore, One In Critical Condition appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
3 shot in separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three victims were shot in two separate South Baltimore shootings before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded near Spelman Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they located a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She...
Police make arrest in Glen Burnie apartment shooting
GLEN BURNIE, MD – The Anne Arundel County Police Department has announced the arrest of Demetrius Lamar Wallace, 44, for a shooting that took place inside a Tall Pines Court apartment. According to police, on Wednesday, at around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unknown disturbance in the 7800 block of Tall Pines Court in Glen Burnie. “While en route, officers learned that gunshots were heard and a black male suspect had broken through a window into an apartment,” AACPD said in a statement. “As officers were approaching the building, they observed the suspect climbing out of The post Police make arrest in Glen Burnie apartment shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police identify 8-year-old shot and killed in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE — The child shot and killed in West Baltimore last week has been identified as 8-year-old Dylan King.Around 6 p.m. Friday, police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Presbury St. for a reported shooting. When they entered the home, they found the boy upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. "It's a hurting feeling when you hear something like that, even though it ain't your child or something," Michael Cook of West Baltimore said Wednesday. "That's really too disturbing. It's really crazy with what's going on." Police say they also found an 18-year-old in...
27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 27-year-old woman was shot yesterday morning in Southern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Spelman Road. Shortly before 9:30 am, The Baltimore PD arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. According to an initial investigation, the victim was driving on Spelman Road when she was shot by an unidentified individual. This case remains under investigation. If you have The post 27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
24-year-old man in serious condition after being shot in abdomen in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 24-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot in the abdomen in the Gwynn Oak neighborhood of northwest Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. This is the ninth person shot in Baltimore city on Tuesday. At about 6:34 p.m., officers were sent...
One Fighting For Life, One Stabilized After Second Baltimore Shooting In Minutes
At least one victim is fighting for their life after a double shooting in Baltimore, police say. Two people were reportedly shot in the 3200 block of Pulaski Highway shortly before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4. Just one minute before, Baltimore police were called to the 2700 block of Spelman Road after a woman had been shot while driving, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
Arrest of squeegee kid reveals history of run-ins with drivers and police, records show
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A known squeegee kid wanted for the assault of a convenience store clerk is now in custody, the US Marshals Service confirms. Antonio Mackey, 19, who in court documents police labeled a known squeegee kid, was arrested on January 4, 2023. Mackey had been wanted...
17-Year-Old Shot In Stolen Vehicle in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A teen was shot in the hand in Western Baltimore early yesterday afternoon. A shot spotter alert led the Baltimore Police Department to the crime scene. This incident happened shortly before 4:30 pm on the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street. Officers responded to a shot spotter alert, and when they arrived they found a stolen vehicle involved in a single-vehicle accident. Shortly after the victim was discovered at a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to his hand. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. An initial investigation determined that the victim was shot The post 17-Year-Old Shot In Stolen Vehicle in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Home invasion reported in Rosedale; vehicles stolen in Middle River, Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a home invasion, two robberies, and two vehicle thefts that were reported over the past week. Between 5:30 p.m. on December 27 and 8:30 a.m. on December 28, a 2012 Subaru Forrester was stolen from a parking lot in the 9000-block of Pulaski Highway in Middle River (21220).
Nottingham MD
Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead
OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Family of murdered student calls for justice and prayers 1 day after deadly shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Former city and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah joined the family of Deanta Dorsey, the 16-year-old Edmondson High School student killed while on lunch break Wednesday. "This is not the way anyone wanted to start the new year," Vignarajah said. At the family’s request, Vignarajah will serve...
Teen Girl Dead In Baltimore's First Homicide Of 2023
A teenage girl was the victim of Baltimore's first homicide of 2023, police say.D’asia Garrison died from her injuries at a hospital on Sunday, Jan. 1, after being shot around 3:30 a.m., in the 700 block of North Glover Street, according to Baltimore police. View this post on In…
foxbaltimore.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing woman then spitting on her
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Baltimore County Thursday. 32-year-old Ricky Raheem Charles received the life-long sentence in Baltimore County Circuit Court for first degree premeditated murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. He received a concurrent term of 20 years for the handgun violation.
Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A child was abducted by a family member described by police as suffering from mental illness in Glen Burnie on Tuesday. The Anne Arundel County Police Department reported the abduction in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane at approximately 7:00 a.m. “After conducting an investigation, officers discovered that a juvenile female had been abducted by a relative who may be suffering from a mental illness,” AACPD reported. “As a result of the relative’s statements referring to leaving the country, the officer coordinated with local law enforcement agencies in order to locate the suspect and child.” In The post Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
