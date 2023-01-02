Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 19:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 19:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:46 PM CST Thursday the stage was 24.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:46 PM CST Thursday was 24.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.7 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.7 Thu 5 pm CST 24.7 24.6 24.6
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 20:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Cherokee and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Thursday the pool stage was 161.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Thursday was 161.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 161.9 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood pool stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
