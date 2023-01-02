Sharing, caring, and comparing are the most obvious and inevitable roadblocks that a twin faces as they grow up and define their own sense of self. Unfortunately, even as adults, twins often want what their co-twin has collected or accomplished. It is not unusual for twins to be jealous and angry that they can't have their co-twin’s house, car, career, and husband or children. In fact, jealousy can be so serious that twins won't let their own children see their aunts and uncles on a holiday as a form of superiority over their sibling or as just plain “not wanting to share anything.” Yes, twin sharing can be so intense that cousins are not allowed to be together at family events. Social interactions for families with twins can be just plain weird.

