psychologytoday.com
Yes, Sweetheart, You Do Get to Grieve Your Lost Childhood
Tangible and intangible, concrete and abstract losses can evoke grief. Mourning a lost childhood is a common abstract loss many on relational trauma recovery journeys face. Validating intangible, abstract losses and allowing ourselves to grieve them can support trauma recovery. Many of us dismiss and diminish the abstract and intangible...
psychologytoday.com
Why Men Are Lonelier Than Ever
Men often report having fewer friends and social connections to rely on, with 15% saying they have no close friends at all. The struggle with vulnerability makes it more difficult for men to find the connection they crave. By taking gradual steps to build trust with others, men can develop...
psychologytoday.com
Negative Emotions Are Best Friends
Emotions are the pure, visceral sensations that happen to us. Emotional data can be confusing, distorted, processed incorrectly, or misleading. Naming and rating the intensity of each emotion without trying to explain, fix, or avoid it can be validating. Wouldn’t it be wild if we actually did have a “sixth...
psychologytoday.com
Pinning Down Imposter Syndrome
Imposter syndrome, ambivalent darling of our culture, captures diverse investigations into how we understand ourselves, each other, and our relationships, grounded in unrelenting doubt. Postmodern heroes struggle with this malady, from superheroes to antiheroes. Good and evil blur, sometimes becoming a matter of perspective. Moral choices—once so crisp and clear,...
psychologytoday.com
What Is Eustress and Why Is It Good for You?
Good stress allows us to live and act outside our comfort zones. Harnessing the power to solve a problem, means taking control rather than being controlled. The willingness to find creative solutions generates positivity. Conflict and stress go together like milk and cookies, peanut butter and jelly, hot chocolate and...
psychologytoday.com
Using Mental Health as an Excuse for Bad Behavior
Using mental health can shield an individual from taking responsibility for actions, behaviors, or moods. Blaming others for affecting your mental health can be a form of psychological avoidance. Taking responsibility for your mental health means looking beyond immediate distressing situations to broader psychological origins and roots. We are surrounded...
psychologytoday.com
Burnout: High-Functioning Kids Can Still Be at Risk
Over time, stress and anxiety can lead successful children to become overwhelmed and unable to continue functioning effectively. Finding techniques to help adolescents reduce their stress levels can help keep them from becoming overwhelmed. Being a nonjudgmental listener can help create a safe space for children to share their feelings...
psychologytoday.com
Prioritizing Your Relationships Can Make All the Difference
Accept your need for close connections. Our brains and bodies are wired for it. Make scheduling time with friends and loved ones a self-care resolution in the New Year. Let go of unhealthy relationships. In my work, I often hear:. “Even though the pandemic is supposedly over I still feel...
psychologytoday.com
Why Twins Need Their Own Friends
Sharing, caring, and comparing are the most obvious and inevitable roadblocks that a twin faces as they grow up and define their own sense of self. Unfortunately, even as adults, twins often want what their co-twin has collected or accomplished. It is not unusual for twins to be jealous and angry that they can't have their co-twin’s house, car, career, and husband or children. In fact, jealousy can be so serious that twins won't let their own children see their aunts and uncles on a holiday as a form of superiority over their sibling or as just plain “not wanting to share anything.” Yes, twin sharing can be so intense that cousins are not allowed to be together at family events. Social interactions for families with twins can be just plain weird.
psychologytoday.com
Is it Helping or Harming?
The holidays are a joy-filled season for many and represent a time to come together and celebrate, but for others, this time period can mean personal and professional struggle. The year-end crunch at work paired with holiday parties, kids’ events, family drama, and general stress can create exhaustion. This season may also amplify anxiety, depression, loneliness, and grief for many.
psychologytoday.com
How Seeing and Listening to Birds Can Improve Well-Being
Seeing and hearing birds can improve well-being. Bird exposure is effective for those suffering with depression, or without. They can bring longer lasting psychological, intellectual, and social well-being. “Can you see or hear birds right now?”. According to the latest research, many people are lucky to hear or see birds...
psychologytoday.com
How to Live Life to the Fullest
Uncertainty and fear of the unknown keep many of us from living life to the fullest. Only from venturing into the unknown can we benefit from its opportunities. The stress of uncertainty can be harnessed into adaptive energy to help us seize opportunities we did not know were even there.
psychologytoday.com
Why Ketamine Treatment Is Not All That New
Ketamine is a hallucinogen that has recently been found effective for "treatment-resistant" clinical depression. Treatment using this drug targets the same areas that have been targeted by psychotherapy for more than a century. Saying that depression is "treatment-resistant" may be just one way of saying psychotherapy is not given enough...
psychologytoday.com
Consciously Creating Your Soul Life
Do you describe therapy as peeling away the layers of an onion? It's time we adopt a better metaphor to conceptualize self-discovery's intricate and nourishing aspects.
psychologytoday.com
Know Thyself
When you affirm a core personal value, you shore up your sense of self-worth and broaden your perspective. Nobody has passion and perseverance unless what they do aligns with their values. Take a moment and think of a value you hold dear, whether it’s kindness, creativity, gratitude, or integrity.
psychologytoday.com
A New Metaphor for Therapeutic Self-Discovery
Discovering and communicating aspects of the conscious and unconscious self are key to any therapeutic relationship. Clients and therapists use metaphor and symbol to assist in self-expression. Metaphors are essential to the therapeutic process, not simply for illustration, but they can also serve as a framework to direct the work.
psychologytoday.com
Reassurance Seeking in OCD and How to Manage It
Seeking reassurance from others can be a key part of OCD. In the short term, getting reassurance can help reduce anxiety, but in the long term, it contributes to the maintenance of OCD. Encouraging support seeking rather than reassurance seeking may help reduce symptoms of OCD. Although not exclusive to...
psychologytoday.com
A 3-Part Process for Living Into Wholeness
Our unconscious contains archetypes designed to guide our evolving consciousness. Multiple ways of knowing have, at their core, a timeless pattern of transformation. As Carl Jung noted, a process of individuation is needed to guide us back to our inherent state of harmony, balance, and unity. A blueprint for living...
psychologytoday.com
How to Design a New Lifestyle in 3 Easy Steps
Familiarity is comforting but can breed stagnation. Passively consuming media trains the brain to detach from frustration rather than creatively challenge it. One can launch a new lifestyle by disrupting routines, exploring new passions, and developing a mindfulness practice. There comes a time when you feel stuck in your tedious...
psychologytoday.com
Sibling Rivalry Psychology Predicts Royal Family Revelations
Sibling rivalry theory may predict conflict between brothers and other siblings. Birth order theory also attempts to explain why siblings may turn out very different from each other psychologically. Birth order theory predicts later-borns are more rebellious than first-borns. We may be the product of our family dynamics more than...
