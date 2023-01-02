Read full article on original website
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Report Finds 18% of Disney Park Guests Have Racked Up Debt to Vacation at Walt Disney World
A recent study conducted by LendingTree has found that nearly one in five Disney Park guests have racked up debt in order to afford a visit to one of the parks, but 71% say they don’t regret the decision to visit Walt Disney World. According to a LendingTree survey...
NEW Disney 100th Anniversary Jacket and Pillow Arrive at Walt Disney World
Two more items in the Disney100 line, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, have arrived at Walt Disney World. We found a new jacket and throw pillow in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Disney 100th Anniversary Jacket – $69.99. Florida’s current cold front has jackets and...
UPDATE: Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton Found & Safe
Late last week we reported that Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton went missing. According to Jordyn Russo, a friend of her sister, Marisia has been found. According to a post on Facebook, Marisia was “at the police station with some of her family.” She went on...
New Figment and Succulents Loungefly Backpack Coming Soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney
A new Loungefly mini backpack featuring Figment watering succulents is coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney. An exact release date is not available, shopDisney just says it’s “coming soon.” The backpack is white with green straps and pockets. Figment is on a patch on the front, holding a green watering can over a Mickey-shaped cactus. The front pocket’s zipper pull is a small Mickey-shaped succulent in a golden triangle.
PHOTOS: Dirty PeopleMover Cars and Mold in Toy Story Land Highlight Walt Disney World Cleanliness Issues
Earlier this week, we posted about the boats of “it’s a small world” in Magic Kingdom that are so dirty they’re turning black. There have been ongoing maintenance problems at Walt Disney World, and it seems cleanliness is falling by the wayside. Readers sent us photos of the dirty interiors of Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover cars and black mold in Toy Story Land.
VIDEO: Fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop Causes Evacuations at Two Walt Disney World Hotels
A kitchen fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop caused the evacuation of two Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this evening. Beaches & Cream is located at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, which is adjacent to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. Both resorts were evacuated after a fire broke out in the restaurant’s kitchen.
Longtime Disney World roller coaster to temporarily close in 2023
(NEXSTAR) – The roller coaster selection at Disney World will be a bit less “rockin’” in 2023. Walt Disney World has confirmed that the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster — officially known as the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith — will temporarily shutter for refurbishment beginning Feb. 20, 2023.
RUMOR: Walt Disney World Rolling Out $750 ‘Dining Promo Card’ Offer January 5, Still No Signs of Return for Disney Dining Plan or ‘Free Dining’
Walt Disney World is reportedly going to begin offering a “Disney Dining Promo Card” with select vacation packages starting tomorrow. The offer of what essentially is a dining gift card up to $750 in value comes as a surprise as many still assume Disney will bring back the Disney Dining Plan at some point in the future.
Massive 25th Anniversary Cinderella Castle Cake Vault Collection Keychain Arrives at Walt Disney World
With the 50th Anniversary celebration wrapping up, we’re finally seeing Vault Collection merchandise celebrating the park’s iconic 25th Anniversary celebration, Cinderella Castle Cake and all. Today at the Main Street Cinema, home to most of the Vault Collection, we spotted an absolutely massive Castle Cake keychain available now so you can remember the magic!
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney+ Release Date Officially Announced
Disney has announced that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released for Disney+ subscribers on February 1, 2023, following a record-breaking opening in theaters. If you haven’t caught the blockbuster film yet, be sure to watch the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” teaser trailer and check out the character posters from October. You can catch the Black Panther sequel feature, the highest-grossing November release on record, in movie theaters now or from the comfort of your own home beginning on February 1. You can also check out this review of the sequel film.
New Fuzzy Pixar Spirit Jersey, Bucket Hat, & Ducky and Bunny Ear Headband Available at Disneyland
The Pixar pals are friends forever in this new fuzzy winter line, with a Spirit Jersey bucket hat and jersey, as well as adorable new Ducky and Bunny ears all now available at the Disneyland Resort! We found all of these at the Emporium in Disneyland Park. Fuzzy Pixar Spirit...
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Haunted Mansion Model Kit Materializes at Walt Disney World
Now a ghost can follow you home for real (or at least in a better form than a jar) with a little Haunted Mansion model kit you can bring back from Walt Disney World right now! We found this latest addition to the attraction model kit series at the Emporium in the Magic Kingdom.
First Disney Earnings Call Since Bob Iger’s Return as CEO Scheduled for February
The Walt Disney Company executives will discuss the fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results on a live audio webcast on February 8, 2023. Results will be released after the close of regular trading (4:00 p.m. ET) on that day. The webcast will then be at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.
Disney World’s Latest Souvenir Sipper is a Must-Have for ‘Muppets’ Fans
The Walt Disney World Resort has seriously been upping its game when it comes to souvenir popcorn buckets and sippers over the past couple of years. Some of these Disney Park items have sold out nearly instantly, like last year’s Figment popcorn bucket that debuted during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Thankfully, Disney got a handle on the Figment popcorn bucket craze, and the item ended up being available for most of the festival.
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Spirit Jersey Debuts at EPCOT
The end of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebrations is almost here, and to mark the occasion, Disney is releasing a “Grand Finale” merchandise collection. Tonight at EPCOT, we found the Grand Finale Spirit Jersey at World Traveler. 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Spirit Jersey – $89.99.
Guest Rooms at Disney’s Beach Club Villas Being Refurbished Starting January 7
The guest rooms at Disney’s Beach Club Villas will be completely refurbished starting January 7, 2023. The rooms will get a new look, including new furniture. The refurbishment is expected to be completed in early April 2023. During the refurbishment, guests may see and hear construction work around the...
Resort Details Released for Complimentary Disney Dining Promo Card Offer at Walt Disney World
Details about eligible resorts have been revealed for the Disney Dining Promo Card, a new complimentary dining gift card available with select Walt Disney World vacation packages for arrivals between June 25 and September 14, 2023. The offer is available for a minimum four-night length of stay with a four-day...
