One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
WDW News Today

New Figment and Succulents Loungefly Backpack Coming Soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney

A new Loungefly mini backpack featuring Figment watering succulents is coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney. An exact release date is not available, shopDisney just says it’s “coming soon.” The backpack is white with green straps and pockets. Figment is on a patch on the front, holding a green watering can over a Mickey-shaped cactus. The front pocket’s zipper pull is a small Mickey-shaped succulent in a golden triangle.
disneybymark.com

PHOTOS: Dirty PeopleMover Cars and Mold in Toy Story Land Highlight Walt Disney World Cleanliness Issues

Earlier this week, we posted about the boats of “it’s a small world” in Magic Kingdom that are so dirty they’re turning black. There have been ongoing maintenance problems at Walt Disney World, and it seems cleanliness is falling by the wayside. Readers sent us photos of the dirty interiors of Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover cars and black mold in Toy Story Land.
WGN TV

Longtime Disney World roller coaster to temporarily close in 2023

(NEXSTAR) – The roller coaster selection at Disney World will be a bit less “rockin’” in 2023. Walt Disney World has confirmed that the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster — officially known as the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith — will temporarily shutter for refurbishment beginning Feb. 20, 2023.
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Walt Disney World Rolling Out $750 ‘Dining Promo Card’ Offer January 5, Still No Signs of Return for Disney Dining Plan or ‘Free Dining’

Walt Disney World is reportedly going to begin offering a “Disney Dining Promo Card” with select vacation packages starting tomorrow. The offer of what essentially is a dining gift card up to $750 in value comes as a surprise as many still assume Disney will bring back the Disney Dining Plan at some point in the future.
WDW News Today

Massive 25th Anniversary Cinderella Castle Cake Vault Collection Keychain Arrives at Walt Disney World

With the 50th Anniversary celebration wrapping up, we’re finally seeing Vault Collection merchandise celebrating the park’s iconic 25th Anniversary celebration, Cinderella Castle Cake and all. Today at the Main Street Cinema, home to most of the Vault Collection, we spotted an absolutely massive Castle Cake keychain available now so you can remember the magic!
WDW News Today

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney+ Release Date Officially Announced

Disney has announced that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released for Disney+ subscribers on February 1, 2023, following a record-breaking opening in theaters. If you haven’t caught the blockbuster film yet, be sure to watch the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” teaser trailer and check out the character posters from October. You can catch the Black Panther sequel feature, the highest-grossing November release on record, in movie theaters now or from the comfort of your own home beginning on February 1. You can also check out this review of the sequel film.
WDW News Today

Haunted Mansion Model Kit Materializes at Walt Disney World

Now a ghost can follow you home for real (or at least in a better form than a jar) with a little Haunted Mansion model kit you can bring back from Walt Disney World right now! We found this latest addition to the attraction model kit series at the Emporium in the Magic Kingdom.
disneytips.com

Disney World’s Latest Souvenir Sipper is a Must-Have for ‘Muppets’ Fans

The Walt Disney World Resort has seriously been upping its game when it comes to souvenir popcorn buckets and sippers over the past couple of years. Some of these Disney Park items have sold out nearly instantly, like last year’s Figment popcorn bucket that debuted during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Thankfully, Disney got a handle on the Figment popcorn bucket craze, and the item ended up being available for most of the festival.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Spirit Jersey Debuts at EPCOT

The end of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebrations is almost here, and to mark the occasion, Disney is releasing a “Grand Finale” merchandise collection. Tonight at EPCOT, we found the Grand Finale Spirit Jersey at World Traveler. 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Spirit Jersey – $89.99.
WDW News Today

Guest Rooms at Disney’s Beach Club Villas Being Refurbished Starting January 7

The guest rooms at Disney’s Beach Club Villas will be completely refurbished starting January 7, 2023. The rooms will get a new look, including new furniture. The refurbishment is expected to be completed in early April 2023. During the refurbishment, guests may see and hear construction work around the...

