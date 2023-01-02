Read full article on original website
aarp.org
Wyoming Legislature 2023: Ag Committee Asks, What Is A Fence?
2023 Agriculture, State and Public Lands, Water Resources. Committee Chairs (click to meet the committee) Senate committee members - Tim French, Larry Hicks, Bob Ide, John Kolb. House committee members- Lane Allred, John Winter, Allen Slagle, Barry Crago, Bob Davis, Dalton Banks, Jon Conrad, Bill Allemand. Heading up the Agriculture,...
aarp.org
Wyoming Legislature 2023: Revenue Committees Lead Discussion On Property Tax Relief
Senate committee members - Tim French, Bob Ide, Stephen Pappas, Troy McKeown. House committee members- John Bear, Andrew Byron, Tony Locke, David Northrup, Ember Oakley, Liz Storer, Tomi Strock, Dan Zwonitzer. All eyes will be on the Joint Revenue Committee during the 2023 session, which had a very high-profile 2023...
cowboystatedaily.com
Inauguration In Wyoming Capitol Rotunda Is First In At Least 50 Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Monday’s inauguration and swearing in of Wyoming statewide officials was the first in at least five decades held at the Capitol Rotunda, and the first since 1999 held at the state Capitol. The swearing-in events had originally been planned to...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Legislation Would Fund Wyoming Fight Against Closing Coal-Fired Power Plants
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature will consider a bill in its upcoming session that would allow money earmarked for lawsuits to challenge Washington state’s denial of coal export terminals to instead be used to intervene in the closure of coal-fired power plants.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Freedom Caucus Teams Up With National Freedom Caucus Network
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A conservative wing of the Wyoming Legislature is expanding with the help of national and regional ties. The House Freedom Caucus also will now be known as the Wyoming Freedom Caucus. “The Wyoming Freedom Caucus does not exist, according to the...
wrrnetwork.com
Governor Orders Flags to Fly at Half Staff through Tuesday
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to fly at half-staff statewide today, January 4 until sundown on Tuesday, January 10 in honor and memory of Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Richard Macy. Macy served on the Wyoming Supreme Court from 1985 until his retirement in 2000, and served as Chief Justice from 1992 through 1994.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Calls For Dialogue Over Heated Social Media Divisiveness In Monday Inauguration
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During Monday’s inauguration ceremony at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne, Gov. Mark Gordon laid out his vision for the next four years, expressing a desire for unity and teamwork among all Wyoming residents. “Citizenship is not aligning with one ideology...
Sorry Wyoming, Your Electric Bill Is About To Go Up
Your electric bill is about to go up, due to a Wyoming carbon capture mandate. Utilities and scientists have warned the state of Wyoming that this process is pointless and cost prohibitive. First, there was the cost of compliance with state law. That meant hiring engineers to analyze and collect...
knpr
First-of-its-kind carbon capture facility coming to the Mountain West
A direct air capture project set to begin operations this year in Wyoming could soon be the largest facility of its kind in the world. The commercial companies that founded “Project Bison” estimate it will remove five million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere per year by 2030 – about the equivalent of 1 million gas vehicles on the road, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
svinews.com
A closer look at Wyoming’s five deer herds
◆ Wyoming Range herd is largest of the herds. The January 4, edition of the Star Valley Independent includes a feature report called, “Deer and Data.” This report takes an in-depth look at Wyoming’s five main deer herds in a study authorized by the Wyoming and Game and Fish Commission.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Counties Want To Assess Property Taxes For Wind Farms
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Differences between property tax estimates provided by wind farm developers and actual tax assessments energy producers receive when a farm is operating has created a dispute over whether the state or Wyoming counties where the farms are located should do the assessments.
svinews.com
Future of oil and gas industry uncertain
CASPER —This year is shaping up to be the most normal in a while for the oil and gas industry. But with normalcy still a long way off, the Wyoming operators who have scrambled to keep pace with market volatility since the start of the pandemic aren’t sure what, exactly, 2023 will bring.
capcity.news
Wyoming trooper’s trial moved to March in Laramie County District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The trial for former Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman has been moved to March 13, 2023. Testerman was arrested on Aug. 30 following a Cheyenne Police Department investigation. He initially appeared in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim. Bond was set at $100,000 and Testerman subsequently bonded out of custody.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Wyoming 100 Years Ago — Some Same Arguments, But At Least We Have Legal Booze
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A look back at Wyoming newspapers issued 100 years ago this week found that the nation was generally grumbling over prohibition laws and the promise of more “Blue laws” that were designed to preserve the Sabbath by restricting or banning a variety of activities on Sundays. While some blue laws prohibited regular work on Sundays, others banned any buying, selling, traveling, public entertainment, etc., which some claimed were intended to close down every pursuit and business on Sundays so that only churches would be open. Here’s a sampling from Wyoming’s news 100 years back.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Presentation concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming coming Jan. 10 to Craig
A reservoir project in southern Wyoming is moving forward with the National Resource Conservation Service planning a series of informational meetings regarding a proposed land swap. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the upcoming presentations will offer details about a proposed land exchange from the Wyoming Office of State Lands...
svinews.com
End of federal aid could mean more homeless in Wyoming
CASPER — Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program — which as of Dec. 22 had served more than 15,000 households across the state — stopped accepting new applications in November. It’s still supporting qualifying renters who applied before that deadline. But unless it gets more federal...
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Worry, There Are No Escaped Rhinos Running Wild Along Interstate 25
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite calls to Wyoming Game and Fish from people responding to a fake story making the rounds about a pair of escaped rhinos loose in Casper, Cowboy State residents can rest easy. There aren’t any rhinoceros running roughshod. At least...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Avian Flu is in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Two Canadian Geese from Laramie County have tested positive for the Avian Flu. Animal Control recovered several geese for Wyoming Game and Fish Department from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring the virus in wild birds....
Now Is A Great Time For Wyoming Coyote Hunting
24/7, 365 days a year, is how often you can hunt coyote in Wyoming. Why would you want to hunt them all year? The coyote is a major predator and threatens the Wyoming wildlife and livestock. Wyoming is actually one of the best states for coyote hunting in the country....
svinews.com
Wyoming sailor’s remains identified
CASPER —Experts have identified the remains of a Sheridan sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II. Herman Schmidt, 28, was a Navy Gunner’s Mate Third Class aboard the USS Oklahoma, a Nevada-class battleship. Schmidt’s remains were officially identified about two years ago,...
