MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Georgia woman who police believe is connected to the murder of an elderly Mount Dora couple has a criminal history spanning back decades. Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80, who were both killed inside their Mount Dora retirement home. Williams was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft when Savannah Police recognized the lime green Kia she was driving at an Amtrak Station. She is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.

MOUNT DORA, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO