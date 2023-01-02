ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Press conference: Newborn surrendered at Florida's first -- and only -- Safe Haven Baby Box

A newborn baby was recently surrendered in Florida using a Safe Have Baby Box -- a secure box that immediately alerts 911 that an infant has been placed inside. It is the only baby box in Florida and the first time it has been used. It's located at the Ocala Fire Rescue's Station #1. Under Florida law, a baby can be surrendered within a week of being born to a hospital emergency room, fire station, or emergency medical service station.
FLORIDA STATE
Hurricane hunters fly missions to California to study atmospheric river amid powerful storm

LOS ANGELES - An atmospheric river, which has unleashed heavy rain, life-threatening flooding and howling winds across California, is keeping hurricane hunter aircraft busy on the West Coast. "The Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron has forward deployed for Atmospheric Rivers missions operations and are stationed at Mather Air...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bomb cyclone, ‘Pineapple Express’ moves ashore in California blasting life-threatening rain, flooding

SAN FRANCISCO - A powerful double whammy of an atmospheric river and bomb cyclone is drenching California again Wednesday, dropping several inches of rain on a region that has struggled to wring out from an onslaught of winter storms and creating a widespread risk of flooding, mudslides and power outages in what some forecasters are suggesting will become one of the most impactful storms to strike the state in years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
UF says no 'standing' to review Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo's COVID-19 guidance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A group of University of Florida medical-school faculty members challenged controversial guidance by state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on COVID-19 vaccinations, but a university official said Wednesday the guidance is outside the scope of Ladapo’s work with the school. Ladapo, who holds a faculty position in...
FLORIDA STATE
Security concerns raised after couple slain inside retirement community

Sharon and Darryl Getman had their lives tragically taken in a random crime of opportunity, according to authorities. The Mount Dora Police Department said the person of interest who has been taken into custody out of state in connection to the killings was spotted on the Lakeside of Waterman Village property three times before police were ever called.
MOUNT DORA, FL
Weather Forecast: Jan. 4, 2023

Orlando and Central Florida will see increased chances for rain late Wednesday into Thursday. Cooler temperatures will follow.
ORLANDO, FL
Mount Dora double homicide: What we know about person of interest in deaths of Florida couple

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A person of interest in the investigation into the murders of a Florida couple killed inside their Mount Dora retirement community home has been identified. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to the victims, Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80. She was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft and is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
MOUNT DORA, FL
Mount Dora murders: Person of interest in death of couple has decades-long criminal history

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Georgia woman who police believe is connected to the murder of an elderly Mount Dora couple has a criminal history spanning back decades. Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested out-of-state after she was found driving a car belonging to Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80, who were both killed inside their Mount Dora retirement home. Williams was taken into custody on a charge of vehicle theft when Savannah Police recognized the lime green Kia she was driving at an Amtrak Station. She is being held in the Chatham County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Florida.
MOUNT DORA, FL
Scattered showers to usher in cooler temperatures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Today's high: 83 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs upper 70s inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Scattered showers are possible Thursday morning. BEACHES:. Partly sunny skies prevail at the...
Bryan Kohberger's family 'shocked,' believes police nabbed wrong man in Idaho murders: report

MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's family is "shocked" and doesn't believe he slaughtered four college students, according to a report. "They don’t believe it to be Bryan. They can’t believe this," Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar told NBC News. "They’re obviously shocked. This is certainly completely out of character, the allegations, and really they’re just trying to be supportive with the understanding that these four families have suffered loss."
MOSCOW, ID

