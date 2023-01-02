ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KTVZ

House Dems to Buttigieg: ‘Much more needs to be done’ following Southwest meltdown

House Democrats overseeing airlines are telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to come down harder on Southwest Airlines for stranding millions of passengers over the holidays. “We believe much more needs to be done,” more than two dozen Democrat members of what will be the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure...
5 things to know for Jan. 5: House, California floods, Vatican, Ukraine, Tech layoffs

Many people are growing to trust autonomous cars and delivery robots that navigate sidewalks in major cities. Now, that same self-driving technology is coming to strollers — yes, strollers. Understandably, some parents are not ready to put their baby in a mechanism with a mind of its own. Still, the company behind the artificial intelligence is confident it can spur discourse to prove it can add an element of safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban struck down by state Supreme Court

The South Carolina state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state’s six-week ban on abortion violates the state’s constitution. The 2021 law had banned abortions once ​what it called a “fetal heartbeat” is detected, which can be as early as ​four weeks, and more commonly, six weeks ​into pregnancy, with exceptions for ​fetal anomalies, risk to the life of the mother​, or in ​some cases of rape or incest. ​
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

