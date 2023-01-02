ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searcy County, AR

Kait 8

Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A severe weather threat is heading toward Northeast Arkansas. With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their doors to keep you protected across Region 8. Check out the latest forecast: https://www.kait8.com/weather/. Below, you’ll find a list of storm shelters available. If you’d...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

NAEC, Osmose inspecting electric poles in Baxter, Fulton, Izard Counties

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative (NAEC), has contracted with Osmose to inspect electric poles in select areas of Baxter, Fulton and Izard Counties. NAEC states members might see Osmose employees in and around the areas of Salesville, Henderson, Gamaliel, Dolph, Jordan and Pineville. The employees will drive trucks and wear apparel with the Osmose logo.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

3 boil orders lifted, 2 remain in effect

Three area boil water orders have been lifted, two remain in effect. According to the Arkansas Department of Heath, the boil orders issued in Boone and Newton Counties for the Krooked Kreek Water Association have been lifted as of Thursday afternoon. The orders were issued Dec. 29 for the entire...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Lawrence County begins flooding cleanup

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Flooding struck many in Lawrence County on Monday, and a few streets in one town are still under water. In Walnut Ridge, residents know what happens on Main Street when flash flooding occurs: The street usually becomes impassible. On Jan. 2, with the heavy rain,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

River stage watch for Black River, White River

The Black River at Black Rock and the White River at Batesville have been “rolling” as a result of the heavy rainfall over the last two days. Some areas have received over three inches of precipitation. The Black River at Black Rock is projected to experience minor flooding...
BATESVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Tips from Arkansas first responders on avoiding house fires in winter

ROGERS, Ark. — It may be unseasonably warm right now, but winter is far from over. The cold months come with more house fires. The American Red Cross serves people in a number of ways including those who lose their homes to fire. Spokesperson John Brimley says in December 2022, the organization assisted in the aftermath of nearly 40 house fires across Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri.
ROGERS, AR
5newsonline.com

Multiple crashes slow traffic on I-49 in Washington County

WINSLOW, Ark. — As rain makes its way into our area, multiple crashes have been reported on Interstate 49 in Washington County Monday, Jan. 2. One crash that is slowing all southbound traffic is just south of Devils Den Road near Winslow on I-49. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is reporting that a tractor-trailer was involved in this crash.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
houstonherald.com

Wanted man arrested in Texas County

A man wanted on a Howell County felony warrant was arrested Wednesday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lonnie W. Mahan, 48, was taken to the Howell County Jail in West Plains. The exact charge was not specified.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
whiterivernow.com

Two people killed in Ravenden house fire

Two people died in an early morning fire New Year’s Day in Ravenden. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell told Jonesboro’s Region 8 News the fire happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a home on Homestead Trail. A male and female, both in their 70s, were killed in the blaze.
RAVENDEN, AR
KTLO

MH wrestling teams split home dual with Van Buren

The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams came away with a split as they hosted a dual with Van Buren. The Lady Bombers were able to get a pin in their last match, and that pushed them past the Lady Pointers 42-39. Mountain Home got individual wins from Kenzi Clark, Elena Hernandez, Kylie Alford, Emalyn Stephens, Leigha Gatewood, Amelia Gatewood and Lillian Wood.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KHBS

All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied

ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
ROGERS, AR
KTLO

Barbara Jean Gutierrez, 73, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Barbara Jean Gutierrez of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away January 3, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 73. She was born July 12, 1949, in East Chicago, Indiana, to Frank and Margaret Hadsell Saksa. She married Thomas Gutierrez on July 6, 1992 in Hammond, Indiana and worked as a Associate at Walmart for 20 years. Barbara lived in Mountain Home since moving from Hammond, Indiana in 1996. She was a member of the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Mountain Home. She enjoyed working, cooking and caring for family, especially her grandchildren.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

