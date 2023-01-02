Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
MH finishes with above-average rainfall for 2022; 1 record broken in December
The Twin Lakes Area ended up above average in rainfall for December and the year of 2022. In addition, a daily record of rainfall was broken, and snow was recorded on one day during the month. At KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National...
Kait 8
Storm shelters open ahead of severe weather
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A severe weather threat is heading toward Northeast Arkansas. With tornado warnings expected, different businesses and community buildings are opening their doors to keep you protected across Region 8. Check out the latest forecast: https://www.kait8.com/weather/. Below, you’ll find a list of storm shelters available. If you’d...
KTLO
NAEC, Osmose inspecting electric poles in Baxter, Fulton, Izard Counties
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative (NAEC), has contracted with Osmose to inspect electric poles in select areas of Baxter, Fulton and Izard Counties. NAEC states members might see Osmose employees in and around the areas of Salesville, Henderson, Gamaliel, Dolph, Jordan and Pineville. The employees will drive trucks and wear apparel with the Osmose logo.
KTLO
3 boil orders lifted, 2 remain in effect
Three area boil water orders have been lifted, two remain in effect. According to the Arkansas Department of Heath, the boil orders issued in Boone and Newton Counties for the Krooked Kreek Water Association have been lifted as of Thursday afternoon. The orders were issued Dec. 29 for the entire...
Kait 8
Lawrence County begins flooding cleanup
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Flooding struck many in Lawrence County on Monday, and a few streets in one town are still under water. In Walnut Ridge, residents know what happens on Main Street when flash flooding occurs: The street usually becomes impassible. On Jan. 2, with the heavy rain,...
whiterivernow.com
River stage watch for Black River, White River
The Black River at Black Rock and the White River at Batesville have been “rolling” as a result of the heavy rainfall over the last two days. Some areas have received over three inches of precipitation. The Black River at Black Rock is projected to experience minor flooding...
Accident at Wedington exit disrupts morning commute
An accident occurred near the Wedington exit, Exit 65, Tuesday morning in Fayetteville disrupting the morning rush hour.
Tips from Arkansas first responders on avoiding house fires in winter
ROGERS, Ark. — It may be unseasonably warm right now, but winter is far from over. The cold months come with more house fires. The American Red Cross serves people in a number of ways including those who lose their homes to fire. Spokesperson John Brimley says in December 2022, the organization assisted in the aftermath of nearly 40 house fires across Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri.
5newsonline.com
Multiple crashes slow traffic on I-49 in Washington County
WINSLOW, Ark. — As rain makes its way into our area, multiple crashes have been reported on Interstate 49 in Washington County Monday, Jan. 2. One crash that is slowing all southbound traffic is just south of Devils Den Road near Winslow on I-49. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is reporting that a tractor-trailer was involved in this crash.
Arkansas Game and Fish warning of Avian Flu increasing, impacting birds in Arkansas
Arkansas Game and Fish is warning hunters to stay vigilant as cases of Avian Flu increase in Central Arkansas.
houstonherald.com
Wanted man arrested in Texas County
A man wanted on a Howell County felony warrant was arrested Wednesday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lonnie W. Mahan, 48, was taken to the Howell County Jail in West Plains. The exact charge was not specified.
KTLO
Thursday basketball schedule includes 3 MH junior high teams at Annie Camp
Basketball makes up the local Thursday schedule and includes three of Mountain Home’s junior high teams in Jonesboro for a meeting with Annie Camp. The eighth grade boys’ game tips off at 5 followed by both freshman contests. Elsewhere on the junior high level, Yellville-Summit travels to Berryville,...
HSMO rescues more than 20 dogs from formerly licensed breeder in Ozark County
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force recovered 29 dogs Wednesday morning from a formerly licensed breeder in Ozark County. The dogs rescued were all Lakeland Terriers, mostly adults. Five dogs were younger than 7 months. According to a press release...
KTLO
Norfork, Calico Rock bowling teams to meet in MH
The Norfork High School bowling teams will be in Mountain Home for the second straight day. The Panthers and Lady Panthers will host Calico Rock Wednesday at Driftwood Lanes.
whiterivernow.com
Two people killed in Ravenden house fire
Two people died in an early morning fire New Year’s Day in Ravenden. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell told Jonesboro’s Region 8 News the fire happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a home on Homestead Trail. A male and female, both in their 70s, were killed in the blaze.
KTLO
Edith Tennis, 89, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 89-year-old Edith Tennis of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Edith Tennis died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
MH wrestling teams split home dual with Van Buren
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams came away with a split as they hosted a dual with Van Buren. The Lady Bombers were able to get a pin in their last match, and that pushed them past the Lady Pointers 42-39. Mountain Home got individual wins from Kenzi Clark, Elena Hernandez, Kylie Alford, Emalyn Stephens, Leigha Gatewood, Amelia Gatewood and Lillian Wood.
KTLO
Frank Seward Walker, 71, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 71-year-old Frank Seward Walker of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Frank Seward Walker died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
KHBS
All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied
ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
KTLO
Barbara Jean Gutierrez, 73, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Barbara Jean Gutierrez of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away January 3, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 73. She was born July 12, 1949, in East Chicago, Indiana, to Frank and Margaret Hadsell Saksa. She married Thomas Gutierrez on July 6, 1992 in Hammond, Indiana and worked as a Associate at Walmart for 20 years. Barbara lived in Mountain Home since moving from Hammond, Indiana in 1996. She was a member of the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Mountain Home. She enjoyed working, cooking and caring for family, especially her grandchildren.
Comments / 0