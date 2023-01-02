ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, NY

New York Post

If moderates don’t rally behind Gov. Hochul and her chief judge pick, the hard left will rule the state

In a bid to utterly neuter Gov. Kathy Hochul at the start of her first elected term, the hard left is maneuvering to kill her nomination of Hector LaSalle to become the state’s top judge. It shows that the Democratic Party’s pro-crime, socialist minority is determined to rule New York with an iron hand. If the gambit works, Hochul becomes the first governor in state history to see his or her nominee for chief judge at the Court of Appeals rejected. Such is the Legislature’s gratitude for the ginormous pay hike she just OK’d, and for her willingness to roll...
Power 93.7 WBLK

This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York

Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State

Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
adafruit.com

New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law

The Digital Fair Repair Act enforces a consumers right to repair and refurbish their purchased goods. The version signed into law late last month in NYC included some adjustments that critics say make the bill “functionally useless”. Applicable electronic devices become eligible for coverage on July 1st 2023. Learn more at The Verge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastendbeacon.com

Hochul Vetoes Indigenous Graves Protection Act

Pictured Above: The Hawthorne Road site on Sugar Loaf Hill, where human remains believed to be a Shinnecock grave site were found on a construction site in 2018. New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that had unanimous support in the State Legislature that would have protected indigenous gravesites in the waning days of 2022, a move that makes New York still just one of three states in the union that does not provide this protection.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

NY lawmakers introduce bill to legalize some hallucinogens

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lawmakers in New York introduced a bill in the state Assembly Wednesday to legalize adult possession and use of some hallucinogens. The bill, introduced by Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes, would apply to DMT, ibogaine, mescaline, psilocybin and psilocin. If passed, the bill would legalize the adult […]
COLORADO STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Ugliest Town In New York Is…..

We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Apparently, there is one town in New York that no beholder wants to have in their eyes. A new study came out showing the ugliest city in each state across the country and the one in New York might shock you, but if you have been there it might not!
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

Bad News For Syrup Lovers In New York State?

Winter here in New York State sure has been interesting so far. The deadly blizzard that left mountains of snow across the Western New York area is now a memory and the piles of snow are melting. But what else is happening deep in the woods of the Empire State?
Chalkbeat

Goodbye, Regents? A NY commission mulls graduation requirements

New York’s high school students have taken Regents exams since the 1870s. But they could become a relic of the past, as state officials start the final leg of a lengthy process to rethink the state’s graduation requirements. In New York, students are generally required to earn 22 course credits in high school and take five Regents exams, including one each in English, math, science, and social studies. A 64-person commission charged...
queenseagle.com

Gov vetoes judge recertification bill – again

A year ago, Governor Kathy Hochul pocket vetoed a bill from the state legislature that would have essentially made the recertification of older judges an automatic process. Now, history has repeated itself after Hochul outright vetoed a new version of the bill a day before the end of the year.
newyorkupstate.com

NY becomes first state in nation to pass Digital Fair Repair Act

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul ended the year by signing the Digital Fair Repair Act into law, making New York the first state in the nation to guarantee the right to repair, protecting consumers from anticompetitive efforts to limit the repair of electronic devices. The Digital Fair...
NEW YORK STATE
mynbc5.com

Gov. Phil Scott delivers address during inauguration ceremony

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott focused on several key topics during his inaugural address on Thursday, as he officially began his fourth term as governor of Vermont. During a roughly 41-minute speech, Scott addressed issues including mental health, climate change, and Vermont's housing crisis. The speech starting off...
VERMONT STATE

