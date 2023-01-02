Read full article on original website
John Marshall High School named nation’s top Boys Basketball Team
John Marshall are undefeated in the first 10 games of their season, which included a 79-31 victory against George Wythe on Dec. 16 and an 81-41 victory against Landstown in Virginia Beach.
Bulldogs Capture Franklin Holiday Classic
The Brunswick High School varsity boys’ basketball team got a season-high 37 points from senior standout Jamarkell Mays to help the Bulldogs capture the Franklin Holiday Classic with a 68-63 victory over the host team on Friday night. The win improved the Bulldogs, ranked fifth in the VaPreps Class...
Experienced education executive with proven abilities in workforce training hired to lead Virginia’s Community Colleges
RICHMOND, VA – (January 4, 2023) – The State Board for Community Colleges has hired David Doré, EdD, to serve as the next chancellor of the Virginia Community College System (VCCS). Dr. Doré has deep experience as a community college executive, faculty member and administrator, leader of workforce development programs, and in managing multiple campuses. He currently serves as President of Campuses and Executive Vice Chancellor for Student Experience & Workforce Development at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona.
Maury coach takes in former player's Rose Bowl moment
PASADENA, CA (WTKR)- Dyrri McCain sat in the Rose Bowl watching KeAndre Lambert-Smith's moment. Sure, he was used to seeing the former Maury star make big plays, but that didn't mean he wasn't fired up. "I lost my voice, just kind of yelling of excitement," McCain told News 3 from...
Virginia White Sauce (Salsa)
A Norfolk city favorite, this Virginia White Sauce is a thick and creamy sauce that became a popular dip at a favorite local Mexican restaurant!. Virginia White Sauce (or White Salsa) is a regional condiment very specific to the Tidewater area of Virginia - more specifically in Norfolk (my hometown). It was created by a local Mexican restaurant owner (Willie Jenkins at El Toro) who was looking to create a salad dressing for his guests. This is the recipe he came up with; however, guests started using it to dip their tortilla chips in and the rest is history! I am sharing his original recipe below. It can be tailored to your tastes (most people like to thin it out a bit.)
NSU Spartan Legion returns to Norfolk after performing in Rose Bowl Parade
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion Marching Band is back in Norfolk after they played in front of millions in the Rose Bowl Parade—the first time in the program’s history. Parents and alumni alike waited for the buses full of students to pull onto...
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
No suspect has been identified in the death of Timothy Anderson at this time. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jQ4oEg. Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered …. No suspect has been identified in the death of Timothy Anderson at this time. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jQ4oEg. ODU’s Ben Stanley looks to take next step...
Saying goodbye to Candace Burns
After eight years on the CBS 6 anchor desk, Candace Burns is leaving Richmond. Burns arrived in Richmond in 2014 to anchor the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. News with Bill Fitzgerald.
Morrissey to keep ‘open mind’ on abortion ban proposals, raising stakes of Virginia special election
Sen. Joe Morrissey told 8News Wednesday that he's going to keep an "open mind" on the measures put forward, including Youngkin's 15-week abortion ban proposal.
VB police confirm barricade situation near Virginia Wesleyan University
Virginia Beach police confirmed to News 3 they are working a barricade situation Monday night. It's happening in the 700 block of Gourmet Way.
'Superman' Virginia sailor heard 'big splash' before jumping in to save woman
AZ3 Buddy Varnadore was fishing with his friends at JEB Little Creek in November, when he heard a splash. Witnesses say Varnadore didn't hesitate to put his own life on the line to save another.
Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy's life
"That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I tried not to panic, but I motioned to him to come around and he knew exactly what to do." Read more: https://bit.ly/3jN1q3s. Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy’s life. "That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I...
Man, boy injured during overnight shooting on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton
Man, boy injured during overnight shooting on Falcon …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea...
Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
An Overview of the Congressional Fourth District Race
Following the passing of Donald McEachin, on December 12, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a writ of election per Code of Virginia regulations setting the special election for the Congressional Fourth District for Tuesday, February 21st. Virginia election laws state the nomination process for special elections not occurring concurrently with a...
Breeze Airways offering Norfolk flights to Las Vegas, New Orleans, Tampa starting at $39
Breeze Airways is offering Hampton Roads residents discounted fares to a variety of destinations through its January Bucket List promotion.
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton Roads
After the wild housing market trends of the last few years, real estate buyers and sellers are keen to know what is in store for 2023. Will mortgage interest rates continue to rise next year? Will the Hampton Roads housing market crash in 2023? Will we finally see a buyer’s market or another seller’s market? Read on to discover our real estate experts’ forecast for next year in Virginia Beach and neighboring cities.
Local foodbank hosting food distribution
Third suspect arrested in connection to Sykes Ave. …. According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/third-suspect-arrested-in-connection-to-sykes-ave-homicide/. Man charged with first-degree murder in connection …. Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old...
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police
Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea turtles.
