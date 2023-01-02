ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

southhillenterprise.com

Bulldogs Capture Franklin Holiday Classic

The Brunswick High School varsity boys’ basketball team got a season-high 37 points from senior standout Jamarkell Mays to help the Bulldogs capture the Franklin Holiday Classic with a 68-63 victory over the host team on Friday night. The win improved the Bulldogs, ranked fifth in the VaPreps Class...
FRANKLIN, VA
vccs.edu

Experienced education executive with proven abilities in workforce training hired to lead Virginia’s Community Colleges

RICHMOND, VA – (January 4, 2023) – The State Board for Community Colleges has hired David Doré, EdD, to serve as the next chancellor of the Virginia Community College System (VCCS). Dr. Doré has deep experience as a community college executive, faculty member and administrator, leader of workforce development programs, and in managing multiple campuses. He currently serves as President of Campuses and Executive Vice Chancellor for Student Experience & Workforce Development at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR

Maury coach takes in former player's Rose Bowl moment

PASADENA, CA (WTKR)- Dyrri McCain sat in the Rose Bowl watching KeAndre Lambert-Smith's moment. Sure, he was used to seeing the former Maury star make big plays, but that didn't mean he wasn't fired up. "I lost my voice, just kind of yelling of excitement," McCain told News 3 from...
NORFOLK, VA
thecountrycook.net

Virginia White Sauce (Salsa)

A Norfolk city favorite, this Virginia White Sauce is a thick and creamy sauce that became a popular dip at a favorite local Mexican restaurant!. Virginia White Sauce (or White Salsa) is a regional condiment very specific to the Tidewater area of Virginia - more specifically in Norfolk (my hometown). It was created by a local Mexican restaurant owner (Willie Jenkins at El Toro) who was looking to create a salad dressing for his guests. This is the recipe he came up with; however, guests started using it to dip their tortilla chips in and the rest is history! I am sharing his original recipe below. It can be tailored to your tastes (most people like to thin it out a bit.)
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy's life

"That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I tried not to panic, but I motioned to him to come around and he knew exactly what to do." Read more: https://bit.ly/3jN1q3s. Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy’s life. "That's a bad feeling when you cant breathe and I...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Man, boy injured during overnight shooting on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton

Man, boy injured during overnight shooting on Falcon …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
NORFOLK, VA
WHSV

Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
RICHMOND, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

An Overview of the Congressional Fourth District Race

Following the passing of Donald McEachin, on December 12, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a writ of election per Code of Virginia regulations setting the special election for the Congressional Fourth District for Tuesday, February 21st. Virginia election laws state the nomination process for special elections not occurring concurrently with a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Scott Westfall CGP Real Estate

2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton Roads

After the wild housing market trends of the last few years, real estate buyers and sellers are keen to know what is in store for 2023. Will mortgage interest rates continue to rise next year? Will the Hampton Roads housing market crash in 2023? Will we finally see a buyer’s market or another seller’s market? Read on to discover our real estate experts’ forecast for next year in Virginia Beach and neighboring cities.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Local foodbank hosting food distribution

Third suspect arrested in connection to Sykes Ave. …. According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/third-suspect-arrested-in-connection-to-sykes-ave-homicide/. Man charged with first-degree murder in connection …. Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia State Police

Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Dome site developers close on equity, construction …. Health officials seeking animal that bit person in …. 4 local cities named best places for keeping 2023 …. U-Haul names Virginia 5th fastest growing state. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned sea turtles.
SALUDA, VA

Community Policy