Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain turning into snow overnight will impact morning commute
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Another winter storm will impact Utah Thursday through Friday afternoon. Showers will begin this afternoon as rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. This will continue until midnight or shortly after when the rain showers in the valleys will change to snow showers. Widespread snow will impact the morning commute in many areas of northern and central Utah.
KUTV
DNA of suspect in Idaho murders found on knife sheath left at crime scene
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police: Housemate of slain Idaho students saw man in black. A woman who lived at the home where four University of Idaho students were killed awoke to the sound of crying that night to find a masked man in black clothing who walked past her and toward a sliding glass door, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.
KUTV
Utah House Republicans want school vouchers but not free fares for UTA
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Laying out their priorities for the upcoming legislative session, Utah House Republican leaders made the case for school vouchers while pouring cold water on the governor’s proposal for free fares for public transit. Rep. Mike Schultz (R-Hooper), the House majority leader, said Gov. Spencer...
KUTV
Strangers in Utah surprise 9-year-old boy with gifts after no one shows to birthday party
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Strangers in Utah stepped up to help after family and friends did not show up to a West Valley boy's birthday party. 9-year-old Jaydenn's birthday was on New Year's Eve. His mother said she sent out invitations to family and friends early in December, but still no one came to their home to celebrate.
KUTV
Elizabeth Smart talks new app to help locate missing children, adults
KUTV — Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her bedroom 20 years ago and was held captive for nine months before she was rescued by Utah police. Now she has partnered with Portland-based tech company Q5id to launch the "Guardian" mobile app nationwide to help find missing children and adults quickly. She spoke to Elora about how it works.
Comments / 0