Utah State

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain turning into snow overnight will impact morning commute

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Another winter storm will impact Utah Thursday through Friday afternoon. Showers will begin this afternoon as rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. This will continue until midnight or shortly after when the rain showers in the valleys will change to snow showers. Widespread snow will impact the morning commute in many areas of northern and central Utah.
DNA of suspect in Idaho murders found on knife sheath left at crime scene

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police: Housemate of slain Idaho students saw man in black. A woman who lived at the home where four University of Idaho students were killed awoke to the sound of crying that night to find a masked man in black clothing who walked past her and toward a sliding glass door, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.
Utah House Republicans want school vouchers but not free fares for UTA

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Laying out their priorities for the upcoming legislative session, Utah House Republican leaders made the case for school vouchers while pouring cold water on the governor’s proposal for free fares for public transit. Rep. Mike Schultz (R-Hooper), the House majority leader, said Gov. Spencer...
Elizabeth Smart talks new app to help locate missing children, adults

KUTV — Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her bedroom 20 years ago and was held captive for nine months before she was rescued by Utah police. Now she has partnered with Portland-based tech company Q5id to launch the "Guardian" mobile app nationwide to help find missing children and adults quickly. She spoke to Elora about how it works.
