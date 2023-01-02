Read full article on original website
A Colorado Springs Bear That Never HibernatesColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Free Things to Do in Colorado Springs on Cold DaysColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Arapahoe Sheriff’s deputies arrest delivery driver on suspicion of vehicular homicideHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
KKTV
What’s causing the dramatic increase in egg prices?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Experts say the current shortage of eggs, which is affecting supply and driving up prices, is due to an outbreak of avian flu. The Colorado Department of Agriculture says this is a novel strain of the virus. “This is a strain or variant that they...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pueblo, CO
Colorado is renowned for its limitless places to visit, exciting attractions, and enjoyable weekend activities. One shining example of it is the municipality of Pueblo, the seat of Pueblo County, Colorado. Amazingly, this town is the hometown of four Medal of Honor recipients, earning the moniker "The Home of Heroes."
KKTV
Where your 10 cents goes for bag fees in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Many people are getting used to changes at the grocery store by bringing in their own reusable bag or paying 10 cents per plastic bag at checkout. The new state law requires stores to pay the city or county 60% of that fee starting next year,...
Terrible Colorado Home was once on the Market for Over $500k
Buying a home is expensive, there's no doubt about that. But, would you pay over half a million big ones for a home that had been completely destroyed?. A home in Colorado was once really nice but had been vandalized to the extreme and even after it was in horrible shape, the price tag was still over $500,000.
El Paso County: home construction slows apartments rise
(EL PASO COUNTY) — The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD) released the construction permits for 2022 noting a strong start to 2022 that slowed in the later months of the year. According to PPRBD, permits for both residential and commercial projects were strong in the first half of 2022, but then residential numbers slowed […]
Telemarketing company reportedly scams several in funds, claiming to be for Colorado Springs Fire Department
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department has reported receiving complaints that a telemarketing company is soliciting donations, claiming to be for the agency. The fire department wants to let everyone know that they're not soliciting funds. According to the fire department, Colorado State Fair Fighters Foundation is not associated with Colorado Springs The post Telemarketing company reportedly scams several in funds, claiming to be for Colorado Springs Fire Department appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Amazon employee passes away at Colorado Springs facility, company responds to concerns
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Amazon is addressing concerns, including a social media post, that have been circulating after an employee passed away at a Colorado Springs facility. The man, 61, passed away on Dec. 27, according to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. Several people reached out to KKTV...
KKTV
Large fire in Colorado Springs near Circle and Platte
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large plume of smoke was visible from a fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday. At about 3:10 p.m. a fire was burning in an area near Circle and Platte. When KKTV 11 News arrived at the scene, the fire appeared to be under control...
Colorado City Ranked Among The Best College Towns In America
WalletHub has the scoop on the best college towns and cities in the country.
A Colorado Springs Bear That Never Hibernates
(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs has beautiful parks, fabulous museums, sunny weather, and a bear that never hibernates. In the southwest part of the city, there is a large Zuni bear sculpture in the front yard of a residential home. The bear has been there for years and was initially a chalk-white bear that stood in stark contrast to the green and brown landscape.
cpr.org
This Colorado Springs resident is the first woman to climb the Manitou Incline 1,000 times in a year — and she’s pregnant
When Colorado Springs massage therapist Rachel Jones began trying to rack up big lap numbers on the Manitou Incline a few years ago, the most impressive athletic feat she had accomplished was running a 10k, half of which she said she walked. On December 18, 2022, Jones became the first...
A Holiday Miracle: Colorado Baby Born in Passenger Seat of Freezing Car
Last week, the Centennial State experienced temperatures so cold that forks froze in mid-air. Most residents hunkered down to avoid the chill, but one Colorado couple had no choice but to venture out. Why? They had a baby to deliver. According to 11News, Colorado Springs resident Nicole Namba began feeling...
KRDO
Hundreds of workers for Pueblo Steel Mill expansion let go amid ongoing lawsuit
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Amid ongoing litigation between a subsidiary of EVRAZ North America, owners of the Pueblo Steel Mill, and Wanzek Construction Inc., the company hired on to build the state-of-the-art solar-powered steel mill expansion, 660 workers are now out of a job working in Pueblo. Workers employed by...
Reason why your egg options might look different
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Major grocery stores will only be able to sell cage-free eggs due to HB20-1343, which passed in 2020. “So beginning of the first of this year, eggs in Colorado have to comply with… cage-free requirements,” said Deputy Commissioner of Operations for Colorado Department of Agriculture, Hollis Glenn. This new law requires cage-free […]
Retired Colorado Springs couple relies on recumbent tricycles as sole method of transportation
Billy Ondo likes to tell bicycle jokes. He’s got one at the ready as soon as you enter the apartment he shares with his wife, Jolynn Ondo, close to the Old North End near downtown Colorado Springs. “If you step past the plastic you’re in the garage,” he said....
Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions
High job vacancy rates have plagued many industries since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, but for those working in corrections, being understaffed can quickly lead to being overworked in a stressful and potentially dangerous environment. At both federal and state prisons in Colorado, recruiting and retaining staff across the board has […] The post Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Gun training company expands free training to Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Guns For Everyone, a Colorado firearms training company that has been offering free concealed carry classes to the public for 11 years, is expanding its classes to the Pueblo area. “We’ve been proud to be able to bring free training for responsible gun ownership to Colorado for over a decade,” said Isaac […]
KKTV
Colorado physician weighs in on metal health issues associated from cannabis
Man suspected of manslaughter in Colorado Springs. Deadly crash under investigation along S. Academy south of Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs residents living near site of homeless camp fire and murder relieved as clean-up begins
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, El Paso County clean-up crews began clearing out a property that was the site of an October fire at a homeless camp and a subsequent murder. Many Colorado Springs residents living nearby said they endured two years of problems with trash, loud noises, and crime. Crews spent the morning The post Colorado Springs residents living near site of homeless camp fire and murder relieved as clean-up begins appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
1 dead in crash south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol has confirmed that one person has died following a crash along S. Academy just east of I-25. According to CSP, the crash was called in at 9:55 Monday night. Last time this article was updated, CSP was reporting that a 1991 Ford pickup was involved, and that one party was pronounced dead on scene. An investigation is underway. As of Tuesday afternoon, no one was facing charges in the incident.
