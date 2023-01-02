ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

What’s causing the dramatic increase in egg prices?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Experts say the current shortage of eggs, which is affecting supply and driving up prices, is due to an outbreak of avian flu. The Colorado Department of Agriculture says this is a novel strain of the virus. “This is a strain or variant that they...
COLORADO STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pueblo, CO

Colorado is renowned for its limitless places to visit, exciting attractions, and enjoyable weekend activities. One shining example of it is the municipality of Pueblo, the seat of Pueblo County, Colorado. Amazingly, this town is the hometown of four Medal of Honor recipients, earning the moniker "The Home of Heroes."
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

El Paso County: home construction slows apartments rise

(EL PASO COUNTY) — The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD) released the construction permits for 2022 noting a strong start to 2022 that slowed in the later months of the year. According to PPRBD, permits for both residential and commercial projects were strong in the first half of 2022, but then residential numbers slowed […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Telemarketing company reportedly scams several in funds, claiming to be for Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department has reported receiving complaints that a telemarketing company is soliciting donations, claiming to be for the agency. The fire department wants to let everyone know that they're not soliciting funds. According to the fire department, Colorado State Fair Fighters Foundation is not associated with Colorado Springs The post Telemarketing company reportedly scams several in funds, claiming to be for Colorado Springs Fire Department appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Large fire in Colorado Springs near Circle and Platte

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large plume of smoke was visible from a fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday. At about 3:10 p.m. a fire was burning in an area near Circle and Platte. When KKTV 11 News arrived at the scene, the fire appeared to be under control...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Jill

A Colorado Springs Bear That Never Hibernates

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs has beautiful parks, fabulous museums, sunny weather, and a bear that never hibernates. In the southwest part of the city, there is a large Zuni bear sculpture in the front yard of a residential home. The bear has been there for years and was initially a chalk-white bear that stood in stark contrast to the green and brown landscape.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Reason why your egg options might look different

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Major grocery stores will only be able to sell cage-free eggs due to HB20-1343, which passed in 2020. “So beginning of the first of this year, eggs in Colorado have to comply with… cage-free requirements,” said Deputy Commissioner of Operations for Colorado Department of Agriculture, Hollis Glenn. This new law requires cage-free […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Newsline

Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions

High job vacancy rates have plagued many industries since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, but for those working in corrections, being understaffed can quickly lead to being overworked in a stressful and potentially dangerous environment.  At both federal and state prisons in Colorado, recruiting and retaining staff across the board has […] The post Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Gun training company expands free training to Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Guns For Everyone, a Colorado firearms training company that has been offering free concealed carry classes to the public for 11 years, is expanding its classes to the Pueblo area. “We’ve been proud to be able to bring free training for responsible gun ownership to Colorado for over a decade,” said Isaac […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs residents living near site of homeless camp fire and murder relieved as clean-up begins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, El Paso County clean-up crews began clearing out a property that was the site of an October fire at a homeless camp and a subsequent murder. Many Colorado Springs residents living nearby said they endured two years of problems with trash, loud noises, and crime. Crews spent the morning The post Colorado Springs residents living near site of homeless camp fire and murder relieved as clean-up begins appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 dead in crash south of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol has confirmed that one person has died following a crash along S. Academy just east of I-25. According to CSP, the crash was called in at 9:55 Monday night. Last time this article was updated, CSP was reporting that a 1991 Ford pickup was involved, and that one party was pronounced dead on scene. An investigation is underway. As of Tuesday afternoon, no one was facing charges in the incident.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

