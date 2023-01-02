Delivery nurse gives birth to Lorain County’s first baby of 2023

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – A labor and delivery nurse is celebrating the birth of her baby — the first baby born in the new year in Lorain County .

“It was kind of surreal afterwards, like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s the first baby of the year,'” said Kyle Dandrea.

Dandrea and proud dad Aaron Gall welcomed Maddox Gall into the world at 1:09 p.m. Sunday. It was on the same maternity floor where Dandrea works as a registered nurse at Mercy Health Lorain Hospital.

“It’s kind of a special experience to work here and then everybody I work with, they get to be the ones that help me bring the new baby into the world,” she said.

Originally due Jan. 15, Maddox was born on New Year’s Day. Under his swaddle, the six-pound baby wore a white onesie with gold glitter letters announcing he was the hospital’s first baby of the year.

According to nurses, the hospital is the only birthing hospital in the county.

Maddox decided to sleep through his first TV interview. His arrival on a day of new beginnings made his birth even more special for the Vermilion family.

“We just can’t wait to get him home and get this life going, another piece of the puzzle for us and we’re super excited,” said Gall.

Dandrea received a large basket full of gifts set aside for the first baby of the new year. They are presents she typically contributes to, but this year she received the gift of diapers, toys and smoke alarms from coworkers and the local fire department.

“It was just really cool the way my work family presented it,” said Dandrea. “They came in saying happy birthday with a big basket full of goodies. It was really special.”

“A cherry on top, really,” said Gall.

