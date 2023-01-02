ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

KPD: Murder rate drops in Knoxville from 2021 to 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department’s 2022 high-priority crime data was released Thursday, showing a downward trend in many areas. The unofficial data, which the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will audit, showed that murders dropped from 41 in 2021 to 35 in 2022, showing a 15 percent reduction, officials said. Included in the total was a case that was not officially ruled a murder but is “likely” to, pending the Medical Examiner Report, spokesperson Scott Erland said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. family fears unsafe living conditions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than two years, Pordnijiah Davis and her family have lived at The Dandridge in East Tennessee, but she says the water has stopped working numerous times. “It happens probably five times a month, no notice, you just wake up one day and you ain’t...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Two people charged in Knoxville shooting, one at large

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are facing charges in connection to a Knoxville shooting that injured three people. A concert hosted by My Canna Buds on Clinton Highway ended quickly after shots were fired. Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino Mickens, 20 of Georgia, have each been charged...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

MEDIC in ‘critical need’ of O-negative blood

BasketVols helping to challenge fans in ‘Be the Gift’ organ donation event. The Lady Vols are asking fans to register to be organ donors as part of the “Be the Gift” organ donation event. Updated: 6 hours ago. The group will perform their Hotel California album...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Public Safety Complex move-in to start in January

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - North Knoxville’s new 200,000 square-foot safety complex will get its first tenants in January. City officials released an update on the former St. Mary’s Hospital site, saying emergency agencies will be making the move over the next few months. First to move in will...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Blount County veteran given statewide award for service

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After his 26 years of service in the Army, Johnny Titlow has spent his years trying to help other veterans as the commander of VFW 5154 in Blount County. He has acted as an open listener and friend to many veterans struggling with PTSD and,...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One Knoxville SC announces home opener against fellow USL1 newcomer Lexington SC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club will face a fellow USL1 newcomer in its home opener for the 2023 season: Lexington Sporting Club. It’s hard to say how tough the matchup will be, as the Kentucky club was founded in 2021, and 2023 will be its inaugural season. One Knoxville has made several impressive signings leading up to the season, so fans can look forward to seeing some star players at Regal Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Morgan County inmates inducted to international honor society

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - At the Morgan County Correctional Complex, inmates had the ability to get their GED’s and take college courses for years, but as of late eight inmates stood out from the rest. Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for community colleges that requires...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Pigeon Forge bar opening with reduced hours

Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues. K-9 Officer Zak has a large mass in his abdomen, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. All agencies in Sevier County have responded to the Cold Creek Resort...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Hamlin’s collapse spotlights importance of AEDs

Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues. K-9 Officer Zak has a large mass in his abdomen, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. All agencies in Sevier County have responded to the Cold Creek Resort...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades-old law

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Pigeon Forge Bar owner said he’s being forced out of business because the city is finally enforcing a law that’s been on the books for decades. A new year brought a new way of business for Roger Vazirani, the owner of the...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’

Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at East Tennessee Children's Hospital are ready for the holidays. Tennessee snapped a losing streak to Alabama Saturday and celebrated in spectacular fashion, parading the goalposts through the city and smoking cigars. Downtown Gatlinburg Fire. Updated: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Loud boom rattles North Knox homes

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Hunters find skeletal remains of missing man, Sevier Co. sheriff says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Skeletal remains found by hunters in December were identified as a man who was reported missing in September 2021, according to officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The remains were positively identified as Dylan LaFollette, 25, by the Knox County Regional Forensic Center, a...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers for a K-9 officer that is having emerging medical issues. Deputy Alex LaRue said his K-9 Zak had been acting differently for the past two days. When LaRue took him to the veterinarian, they found a large mass in his abdomen, according to LaRue.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Bringing more joy to the new year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people make a resolution to start the new year, and that can include changing their attitude on life. Cindi Cohn lives in Sevier County and is the author of. . She wrote the book after struggles with her own mental health. She climbed out of...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Worker dies following incident at Vulcan quarry

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died at a Sevierville quarry controlled by the Vulcan Materials Company Wednesday, according to officials with the company. John Ogle was injured while fixing a jaw crusher. He was taken to LeConte Medical Center, according to Sevierville spokesman Bob Stahlke. He later died from...
SEVIERVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy