KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club will face a fellow USL1 newcomer in its home opener for the 2023 season: Lexington Sporting Club. It’s hard to say how tough the matchup will be, as the Kentucky club was founded in 2021, and 2023 will be its inaugural season. One Knoxville has made several impressive signings leading up to the season, so fans can look forward to seeing some star players at Regal Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO