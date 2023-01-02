Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdadradio.com
HUNTINGDON AREA DOWNS HOMER-CENTER AT PIDGEON NATATORTIUM
The Homer-Center Wildcat swim teams hosted the Huntingdon Area Bearcats on Wednesday at IUP’s Jack Pidgeon Natatorium. The girls lost 101-68 and the boys lost 129-25 to the Bearcats. The girls won seven of the eleven events. First place finishers include Grace Frazer in the 100 breaststroke; Julia King...
wdadradio.com
MORE POSTSEASON HONORS FOR IUP’S DUANE BROWN
D2Football.com has released its 2022 “Elite 100” football team, and IUP wide receiver Duane Brown is on the second team. Shepherd placed four players in the 100, East Stroudsburg two, and Slippery Rock one. https://www.d2football.com/2022-d2footballcom-elite-100/
wdadradio.com
NOAH HOOVER, 26
Noah Matthew Hoover, 26, Indiana, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. The son of Gary Hoover, Creekside, and Patricia (Bruce) Loughry, Indiana, he was born April 9, 1996 in Indiana. Noah was a 2014 graduate of Marion Center Area High School, where he carried on his brothers’ legacies of being...
wdadradio.com
JOSEPH CAPIZZI, 76
Joseph Samuel Capizzi, 76, of Indiana, died January 4, 2023 at Indiana Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. Born June 1, 1946, in Indiana, he was a son of the late Espedito Senes Capizzi and Ida Celia (Luczak) Capizzi. Joseph married Celesta Isabel (Smith) Capizzi, of Indiana, spending over 52 years together.
wdadradio.com
THOMAS HOLBY, 68
Thomas J. Holby, 68 of Blairsville, PA, was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. He was born August 7, 1954 in Indiana, PA, to the late Thomas Holby and Mary Frances (Doak) Holby. He had worked at Gearheart Industries...
wdadradio.com
ROBERT FERRA, 90
Robert Daniel Ferra, 90, Creekside, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, while a patient at Allegheny General Hospital. The son of Rosar and Ida (Shields) Ferra, he was born March 16, 1932 in Punxsutawney. Bob was a 1950 graduate of Indiana High School. After high school, he was drafted and...
wdadradio.com
ANTOINETTE TRENNEY, 83
Antoinette G. (Primozich) Trenney, 83, of Blairsville, PA (Brenizer) passed peacefully Monday, January 2, 2023 surrounded by family. As a lifelong believer of Jesus Christ, she is surely now healed and in glory alongside the Saints who have gone before her, and reunited with her beloved husband of 45 years, Ronald Lee Trenney, Sr.
wdadradio.com
HELEN (KNUPP) NOEL, 103
Helen Virginia (Smith) Knupp Noel, 103, of Hollidaysburg and formerly of Indiana, PA died December 30, 2022 at the Veterans Home in Hollidaysburg. Born August 27, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Everett and Almeda (Smith) Smith. Virginia graduated from Indiana High School in 1937 and worked in...
wdadradio.com
CAROLYN BLOSE, 88
Carolyn “Callie” Jane Blose, 88, of Blose Hollow (Glen Campbell), PA died Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, in Indiana, PA. The daughter of William “Monroe” and Jennie (Harris) Blose, she was born on May 9, 1934 in Elmora (Bakerton), PA. A...
wdadradio.com
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
wdadradio.com
LEO WILLENBACHER, 82
Leo Robert Willenbacher, 82 of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Select Specialty Hospital, Johnstown. Born on June 10, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Jack Willenbacher and Gertrude (O’Hagan) Hantusch. Leo graduated from Island Trees High School in Levittown, NY. He was employed at...
wdadradio.com
GLENN SHEARER, 93
Glenn W. Shearer, 93 of Coraopolis formerly of Brush Valley, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his son’s home. He was born on August 22, 1929, in East Wheatfield Township to the late H. Wilson and Bertha (Dick) Shearer. Glenn graduated in 1947 from the Armagh High...
wdadradio.com
BETTY (LUSTIK) KUBIN, 79
Betty Jane (Lustik) Kubin, 79, of Beaver, WV and Indiana, PA, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in her home. She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Kubin to whom she was married 51 years. Born in Washington, PA, April 6, 1943, Betty was the daughter of the late Leo Lustik and Mary (Shronovich) Lustik of Eighty-Four, PA.
wdadradio.com
LINDA HAMILTON
Linda Yatsko Hamilton of Homer City died Sunday January 1, 2023, of natural causes at Indiana Hospital. She was born May 17,1949. in Indiana, PA to the late Harriet and Nick Yatsko of Diamondville, PA. Linda moved to Cleveland, Ohio in 1973, working for Graybar Electric, before she began her...
wdadradio.com
SARAH SWISTOCK, 89
Sarah Alice Swistock, 89, of Indiana, took the hand of an angel and went to be with her Lord on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Sarah was the daughter of the late Dick and Sarah Reed, she was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Houtzdale. One of five children whose mother passed away at the birth of twins, Sarah and Cliff, were raised by their grandmother, Ruth Reed. Although her siblings were raised by family, they were able to maintain a close relationship.
wdadradio.com
PAULINE WILSON, 92
Pauline P. Wilson, 92 of Homer City, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at her home. She was born January 26, 1930 in Coral, PA, the daughter of the late John Pavlick and Mary (Sopko) Pavlick. Pauline was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucerne...
wdadradio.com
SHIRLEY (MUIR) DRANZIK, 85
Shirley (Muir) Dranzik, 85 of Greensburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. She was born February 05, 1937 in West Wheatfield Twp., PA, the daughter of the late Walter Muir and Sarah (Steffey) Muir. Shirley had worked many years as a phlebotomist and...
wdadradio.com
TONY SOTTILE TO RUN FOR DISTRICT JUDGE
An Indiana attorney has announced he is running for magisterial district judge. Indiana attorney Tony Sottile announced that he is running for the district magistrate’s seat for Indiana Borough and portions of White Township. He is looking to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of district Judge Guy Haberl.
wdadradio.com
THREE CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS ON NEW YEAR’S DAY
Indiana Borough Police have released three reports of public drunkenness that happened early in the morning on the first day of the New Year. The first report came in at 12:29 a.m. at the Sheetz on Wayne Avenue. Police found 22-year-old Juliana Stuer of Johnstown in an intoxicated state. Medics arrived on scene to assist.
wdadradio.com
EMERGENCY CREWS CALLED OUT FOR SMOKE IN STRUCTURE IN BLAIRSVILLE
Blairsville and Black Lick fire companies got an early start to the day with a fire call this morning in Blairsville Borough. Indiana County 911 reported a structure fire at 4:46 AM at 211 East Chestnut Street, and summoned not only the Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments, but also the Coral-Graceton and the Homer City fire departments, the county HAZMAT team and Citizens’ Ambulance. Blairsville fire officials said that a wire had burned on a furnace and created a lot of smoke. Crews remained on the scene to ventilate the house.
Comments / 0