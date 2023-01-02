ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Atascadero News

New California laws in 2023 Could Affect You

CALIFORNIA — Each year California enacts new legislation with dozens of changes to state law. Here are some new laws that took effect on Jan. 1, 2023:. The Freedom to Walk Act nearly legalizes jaywalking. Crossing the street outside a designated sidewalk won’t automatically be a ticketable offense.
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Some, but not all, new laws for 2023

The last session of the California Legislature ended in September and Gov. Gavin Newsom had the option to sign into law more than 1,160 bills the Legislature had passed. By Oct. 2, he had signed 997 and vetoed 163. Below is a brief summary of the new laws that Californians will have in 2023.
CBS 8

New California 2023 Retail Law eliminates the 'Pink Tax'

CALIFORNIA, USA — A retail law known as the “Pink Tax” law brings to light gender-based pricing for goods in California, which the author of the bill argues will support women’s economic health and hold companies accountable by eliminating the "Pink Tax" in California once and for all."
Lassen County News

Enforcement of a new privacy law without final rules now in effect

The new year kicked off enforcement of a new law protecting the privacy of Californians, but what that law will finally be remains to be decided, prompting the state director of California’s largest small-business association to wonder how firmly set the compliance thresholds are that supposedly hold Main Street enterprises out of harm’s way.
Fox40

Fast food labor council law on hold for now

AB 257 was supposed to go into effect at the start of 2023, but a state judge has postponed its implementation. AB 257 was supposed to go into effect at the start of 2023, but a state judge has postponed its implementation. Downtown Truckee filled with shoppers ahead of storm.
Eater

California’s New Bar and Restaurant Laws for 2023, Explained

California Governor Gavin Newsom and state legislators were busy in 2022, passing over 1,000 laws before the year ended. While these laws greatly impact everyday California residents, they will also leave a significant mark on the state’s many small businesses, including innumerable restaurants, cafes, and bars. From new rules surrounding street vendors, to pay changes for fast-food workers and increased financial transparency, here is a roundup of California’s new laws that went into effect or were updated as of January 1.
KPBS

New 2023 laws in California

A new year brings a flurry of new laws taking effect across California. We take a closer look at a few of them. Then, California is poised to add millions of electric cars to local roads in the next decade, but is there enough electricity to fuel them? In September, KPBS Environment Reporter Erik Anderson looked into whether the grid can handle the load. Next, after a 50 year absence, Vietnam’s first rock ‘n’ roll queen returns with a new album of her restored classics. Finally, we revisit a segment about a six-hour series from Rick Steves called “Art of Europe.”
The Center Square

Prisons across California to close or shrink

(The Center Square) - Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe , a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025. “CDCR and the (Gov. Newsom) administration are working to minimize impact to staff and the communities,” according to a Dec. 6 release from the prison agency. “This will include options...
BLYTHE, CA
californiaglobe.com

Psychic Predictions and New Year’s Resolutions!

It has been my tradition to offer my very own psychic predictions for the new year. This year, my predictions are all too easy. That is, life in California will continue to be a dystopian reality unless your New Year’s resolution includes speaking out against some giant whoppers in our society! That is, the cause for truth, justice and the American way has been taking a beating as of late by race, climate, and social justice hustlers.
NBC San Diego

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Several California Cities

There's a high cost of living in California, and the latest data from 2021 reveals what it takes to be considered "middle class" in several California cities. According to Pew Research Center data, the American middle class has been shrinking the past five decades. More Americans have entered either the...
