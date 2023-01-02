Read full article on original website
New California laws in 2023 Could Affect You
CALIFORNIA — Each year California enacts new legislation with dozens of changes to state law. Here are some new laws that took effect on Jan. 1, 2023:. The Freedom to Walk Act nearly legalizes jaywalking. Crossing the street outside a designated sidewalk won’t automatically be a ticketable offense.
California workers are getting new protections in 2023 despite companies' opposition
A wide range of Californians, from white-collar professionals to blue-collar agricultural laborers, fast-food servers, and construction workers, are expected to benefit in 2023 from new, far-reaching legislation that aims to improve working conditions.
Opinion: Frivolous Lawsuits Have Turned California into a ‘Judicial Hellhole’
California is the worst state to do business, and it’s not even close. It seems that with each passing year our state’s business climate gets worse, and legislators refuse to take action to protect small businesses and employees. The American Tort Reform Foundation just released its annual Judicial...
Some, but not all, new laws for 2023
The last session of the California Legislature ended in September and Gov. Gavin Newsom had the option to sign into law more than 1,160 bills the Legislature had passed. By Oct. 2, he had signed 997 and vetoed 163. Below is a brief summary of the new laws that Californians will have in 2023.
Oregon had the nation’s highest turnout rate in the November 2022 election
For the first time ever, Oregon had the highest voter turnout rate in the nation for last November’s election. Former Oregon Secretary of State Phil Keisling now leads a national effort to expand voting from home. He says the state just barely came out on top, when measuring turnout...
New California 2023 Retail Law eliminates the 'Pink Tax'
CALIFORNIA, USA — A retail law known as the “Pink Tax” law brings to light gender-based pricing for goods in California, which the author of the bill argues will support women’s economic health and hold companies accountable by eliminating the "Pink Tax" in California once and for all."
Enforcement of a new privacy law without final rules now in effect
The new year kicked off enforcement of a new law protecting the privacy of Californians, but what that law will finally be remains to be decided, prompting the state director of California’s largest small-business association to wonder how firmly set the compliance thresholds are that supposedly hold Main Street enterprises out of harm’s way.
From Legalizing Jaywalking to Banning Fur, California Starts 2023 with Hundreds of New Laws
Hundreds of new laws passed in California in 2023 affect everything from protecting abortion and gender-affirming health care to legalizing jaywalking and banning the sale and manufacture of new fur clothing and accessories. Here are a few of the new laws that took effect Jan. 1:. • SB 107, the...
California Inflation Relief: See if You’ll Get Paid in January
If you live in California and qualify for inflation relief but haven't received a payment yet, it should be coming your way soon. Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It's Worth Checking Your Spare...
California's New Year's resolution: Let transgender youth suffer irreversible harm
For many, the first of January offers the chance of a new beginning, an opportunity to reflect and set goals to improve oneself. The average person might set New Year’s resolutions such as eating less, calling their parents more, or finally kicking that Netflix addiction in favor of cracking open a book.
Rep. Salinas, other Oregon freshman US lawmakers, can’t begin work until speaker chosen
Congresswoman-elect Andrea Salinas represents Oregon’s 6th district. The state’s newest district covers parts of Southwest Portland and the Willamette Valley. But Salinas can’t be sworn in until House Republicans choose their next leader. OPB’s All Things Considered Host Tiffany Camhi spoke with Salinas about what this could...
Fast food labor council law on hold for now
AB 257 was supposed to go into effect at the start of 2023, but a state judge has postponed its implementation. AB 257 was supposed to go into effect at the start of 2023, but a state judge has postponed its implementation. Downtown Truckee filled with shoppers ahead of storm.
California’s New Bar and Restaurant Laws for 2023, Explained
California Governor Gavin Newsom and state legislators were busy in 2022, passing over 1,000 laws before the year ended. While these laws greatly impact everyday California residents, they will also leave a significant mark on the state’s many small businesses, including innumerable restaurants, cafes, and bars. From new rules surrounding street vendors, to pay changes for fast-food workers and increased financial transparency, here is a roundup of California’s new laws that went into effect or were updated as of January 1.
This California County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
New CA law allows lawsuits against sale, distribution of illegal weapons
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Texas passed a law known as SB8 that allows people who aren’t connected to an abortion to sue anyone who performs or facilitates an abortion after six weeks, and they can receive up to $10,000 in damages. "If they’re going to use this framework to...
$1,050 Inflation Relief Checks Given Off to Californians, See If the Cash Will Land on Your Palms!
Californians Are Given Inflation Relief Checks with an Amount of $1,050. Eligible California residents will start getting payments with an amount of up to $1,050 from Oct. 4, 2022 until the end of the week to weaken the effect of inflation. Governor Gavin Newsom filed a $308 billion state budget...
New 2023 laws in California
A new year brings a flurry of new laws taking effect across California. We take a closer look at a few of them. Then, California is poised to add millions of electric cars to local roads in the next decade, but is there enough electricity to fuel them? In September, KPBS Environment Reporter Erik Anderson looked into whether the grid can handle the load. Next, after a 50 year absence, Vietnam’s first rock ‘n’ roll queen returns with a new album of her restored classics. Finally, we revisit a segment about a six-hour series from Rick Steves called “Art of Europe.”
Prisons across California to close or shrink
(The Center Square) - Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe , a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025. “CDCR and the (Gov. Newsom) administration are working to minimize impact to staff and the communities,” according to a Dec. 6 release from the prison agency. “This will include options...
Psychic Predictions and New Year’s Resolutions!
It has been my tradition to offer my very own psychic predictions for the new year. This year, my predictions are all too easy. That is, life in California will continue to be a dystopian reality unless your New Year’s resolution includes speaking out against some giant whoppers in our society! That is, the cause for truth, justice and the American way has been taking a beating as of late by race, climate, and social justice hustlers.
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Several California Cities
There's a high cost of living in California, and the latest data from 2021 reveals what it takes to be considered "middle class" in several California cities. According to Pew Research Center data, the American middle class has been shrinking the past five decades. More Americans have entered either the...
