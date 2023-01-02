Read full article on original website
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
whdh.com
Traffic light pole falls down, causes traffic delays on Mass Ave in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A traffic light pole fell down at the intersection of Mass Ave and Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Tuesday, causing traffic delays. State police say the pole was not hit by a car and they’re not sure why it fell. An electrical contractor was called...
whdh.com
Transit police: Red Line delayed after two suspects smashed train windows with a hammer
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Line is experiencing delays Wednesday after two suspects smashed a train window with a hammer, said the MBTA Transit Police. Officers responded to the Downtown Crossing station around 7 p.m. for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, they found two juvenile males hitting a train with a hammer.
whdh.com
Feds release final report on Green Line crash
Federal investigators identified a Green Line operator’s “loss of situational awareness” as the likely cause of a July 2021 Green Line collision, and their report about the incident published Thursday also appeared to reveal a lengthy delay to an overdue MBTA safety feature that could have prevented the crash.
whdh.com
Truck flips on I-93 north in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer flipped over on I-93 north in Andover Thursday morning. The incident happened near Exit 38. The truck flipped over the guard rail and landed on its roof. The right lane of the highway was closed during the morning commute. The crash was cleared just...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough, church sign new lease for Union Common
MARLBOROUGH – The city will get to use Union Common for the next 10 years. During the City Council meeting on Dec. 19, the city signed off on a new lease agreement with First Church of Marlborough Congregational. “I would like to thank City Solicitor Jason Grossfield for his...
whdh.com
Four tractor-trailers filled with carboard catch on fire in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Four tractor-trailers filled with cardboard caught on fire in Attleboro Monday night, said Chief Scott Lachance. Firefighters responded to the fire at an industrial property at 527 Pleasant St. around 7 p.m. It took about two hours to get the fire under control and crews stayed on scene until 1 a.m.
high-profile.com
CEDAC Provides Financing for Mass. Affordable Housing
Boston – The Baker-Polito Administration convened a Housing Roundtable discussion in Haverhill on Dec. 8, 2022 and announced funding awards in the most recent competitive round for affordable housing across the Commonwealth. The Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC) has partnered with the Department of Housing and Community Development...
Man nearly hit by falling bricks in Dorchester
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- A warning to neighbors in a Dorchester Center community, watch out for falling bricks. Boston Inspectional Services is writing a safety violation to the owner of the property on the corner of Talbot Avenue and Spencer Street. They came by on Monday to tape off a nearby sidewalk. Neighbors have been complaining of huge chunks of brick falling off of the building. Construction crews are working on the property, and neighbors spotted people jackhammering on the roof. Inspectional Services says the property owner will now have to hire a licenses contractor to...
universalhub.com
Non-profit sues supermarket on its South End land to move out by the end of July so it can put up a residential tower
The Chinatown Consolidated Benevolent Association says the owner of the Cmart supermarket has known since at least 2019 its lease on association land at Washington and Herald streets would not be renewed when it ends this July and yet is acting as if the lease will actually be extended. In...
whdh.com
Several Massachusetts school districts asking students to mask up following winter break
BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at several Massachusetts school districts are being asked to mask up when they return from winter break this week. School in Boston, Newton, Arlington, and Watertown are all recommending that students wear masks when they return to classes. Administrators say this is part of an effort to protect students amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce THREE Sobriety Checkpoints For January 6-January 8
Listen up, fellow Berkshire County residents. You may have already heard about a sobriety checkpoint scheduled by the Mass State Police for this coming weekend. Well, here's some news for you. That's only one of at least THREE that have been announced!. That's right. Yesterday, news came out regarding a...
whdh.com
Stuck gas pedal may have caused driver to lose control, crash into Macy’s in Saugus
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A stuck gas pedal may be to blame for a driver losing control and crashing into a Macy’s location in Saugus. The driver’s wife said he dropped her off at the Square One Mall on Monday so she could go to Macy’s. A short time later, an employee found her and said her husband had crashed through the glass door.
Latest armed mail carrier robbery caught on video in Peabody
The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the mail carrier’s postal box keys, police said. A North Shore mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, according to Peabody police. The robbery happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive, and the suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and...
whdh.com
Neighbors gather to greet Gov. Charlie Baker as he returns to his Swampscott home
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time. The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the...
Teacher in Mattapan sent to hospital when intervening in fight between girls at Boston school
BOSTON — A Boston school teacher was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon after intervening in a fight between a group of girls, according to police. The fight happened after school near the campus of the Young Achievers Science And Math Pilot School on Outlook Road in Mattapan. Officials said the...
Request for $1.8B in federal funding to replace Bourne and Sagamore Bridges denied, MassDOT says
BOURNE, Mass. — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application requesting $1.8 billion in federal funding to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The money would have come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first...
whdh.com
DA: Boston woman arrested for bringing loaded gun to Suffolk Superior Courthouse
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan woman has been ordered held without bail after allegedly trying to bring a loaded gun into the Suffolk Superior Courthouse in Boston, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced Thursday. Octavia Kelly, 22, was arraigned in Central Boston Municipal Court on charges of possession of a firearm...
Crew Turned Boston Logan Airport, Others Into Personal Piggy Banks: DA
A New Jersey man accused of being the driver for a crew of thieves who swiped passenger's luggage filled with cash and jewels from Logan International Airport returns to court this week. Luis Arellano-Corrales, 30, of Paterson, is accused of working with a trio of thieves to steal a woman's ba…
whdh.com
Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
