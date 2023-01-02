ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Feds release final report on Green Line crash

Federal investigators identified a Green Line operator’s “loss of situational awareness” as the likely cause of a July 2021 Green Line collision, and their report about the incident published Thursday also appeared to reveal a lengthy delay to an overdue MBTA safety feature that could have prevented the crash.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Truck flips on I-93 north in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer flipped over on I-93 north in Andover Thursday morning. The incident happened near Exit 38. The truck flipped over the guard rail and landed on its roof. The right lane of the highway was closed during the morning commute. The crash was cleared just...
ANDOVER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough, church sign new lease for Union Common

MARLBOROUGH – The city will get to use Union Common for the next 10 years. During the City Council meeting on Dec. 19, the city signed off on a new lease agreement with First Church of Marlborough Congregational. “I would like to thank City Solicitor Jason Grossfield for his...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Four tractor-trailers filled with carboard catch on fire in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Four tractor-trailers filled with cardboard caught on fire in Attleboro Monday night, said Chief Scott Lachance. Firefighters responded to the fire at an industrial property at 527 Pleasant St. around 7 p.m. It took about two hours to get the fire under control and crews stayed on scene until 1 a.m.
ATTLEBORO, MA
high-profile.com

CEDAC Provides Financing for Mass. Affordable Housing

Boston – The Baker-Polito Administration convened a Housing Roundtable discussion in Haverhill on Dec. 8, 2022 and announced funding awards in the most recent competitive round for affordable housing across the Commonwealth. The Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC) has partnered with the Department of Housing and Community Development...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Man nearly hit by falling bricks in Dorchester

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- A warning to neighbors in a Dorchester Center community, watch out for falling bricks. Boston Inspectional Services is writing a safety violation to the owner of the property on the corner of Talbot Avenue and Spencer Street. They came by on Monday to tape off a nearby sidewalk. Neighbors have been complaining of huge chunks of brick falling off of the building. Construction crews are working on the property, and neighbors spotted people jackhammering on the roof. Inspectional Services says the property owner will now have to hire a licenses contractor to...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Several Massachusetts school districts asking students to mask up following winter break

BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at several Massachusetts school districts are being asked to mask up when they return from winter break this week. School in Boston, Newton, Arlington, and Watertown are all recommending that students wear masks when they return to classes. Administrators say this is part of an effort to protect students amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Latest armed mail carrier robbery caught on video in Peabody

The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the mail carrier’s postal box keys, police said. A North Shore mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, according to Peabody police. The robbery happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive, and the suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and...
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
BOSTON, MA

