ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Rival Watch: Liverpool Stay 6th After 3-1 Defeat To Brentford

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YuAHF_0k1IEUot00

Liverpool slumped to another devastating defeat in this year's Premier League, this time at the hands of Thomas Frank's Brentford.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The mood was good around Liverpool coming into this game, but they've had all that positivity sucked out of them after that dreadful 90 minute performance.

Liverpool had warning signs against Brentford last season in the 3-3 draw, and they didn't learn from those lessons in this game unfortunately for Jurgen Klopp.

Brentford ran out 3-1 winners and it truly could have been much much more from Thomas Frank's team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OW7En_0k1IEUot00
Brentford outfought Liverpool in every aspect.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Bee's scored four goals in the first-half, with two being disallowed for offside. Liverpool were blessed, as their performance mirrored Manchester United's at the start of the season.

Darwin Nunez was bright for Liverpool and gets into good positions but ultimately his missed opportunities are costing Liverpool valuable goals and valuable points.

Brentford did not seem to feel the loss of Ivan Toney, with Yoane Wissa and Brian Mbuemo making light work of Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Thomas Frank's team have taken points off every team in the top six apart from Mikel Arteta's Arsenal who beat them 3-0.

Chelsea stay below Liverpool by three points, but do have a game in hand over Jurgen Klopp's men.

Cody Gakpo may have been the signing the club made but perhaps a midfielder would have been the more logical position to strengthen considering the clear frailties in there right now.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Jerome Sale column: Does history give Oxford United the upper hand over Arsenal?

It's one of the ties of the round. Premier League leaders Arsenal arrive at the Kassam Stadium to complete a weekend of FA cup third round fixtures. Oxford United have a pretty good cup pedigree, admittedly more famously so in the League Cup, but even in recent years they have produced notable shocks and proved themselves a serious nuisance to higher division sides in the FA Cup.
The Associated Press

Rodrigo earns point for Leeds in 2-2 draw with West Ham

LEEDS, England (AP) — Rodrigo salvaged a point for Leeds in a 2-2 draw with fellow Premier League struggler West Ham on Wednesday. The Spain forward powered home his 10th league goal of the season midway through the second half to deny West Ham a much-needed victory. The Hammers...
The Associated Press

Mitrovic goal helps surging Fulham beat Leicester 1-0

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Aleksandar Mitrovic’s early goal was enough for Fulham in a 1-0 win at Leicester in the Premier League on Tuesday. The Serbia striker’s 11th goal — matching his best league haul — helped the visitors win their third straight game and hold onto seventh place, within sight of European competition.
Reuters

Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Arsenal's mounting Premier League title charge was checked as the leaders could find no way through third-placed Newcastle United in a disappointing 0-0 draw at The Emirates on Tuesday.
BBC

Time for Guardiola to show his bench strength earlier?

"I'm absolutely fuming with Pep Guardiola". That's how Manchester City fan Ken started his Big Match Verdict on BBC Radio Manchester after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Everton. Why? Substitutions - or rather, the lack of. Guardiola rolled the dice bringing on Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden in the...
BBC

Emil Riis: Preston North End striker to see knee specialist after injury

Preston North End striker Emil Riis will see a knee specialist next week after he was injured early in their win at Stoke City on Monday. The 24-year-old, who was linked with Middlesbrough in the summer, has scored five goals for Preston this term. Riis, who was forced off in...
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings

Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
SB Nation

The Opposition View: Everton vs Brighton | Blues look to build momentum against Seagulls

Everton made it out of Manchester with a point on the weekend, but there is no rest as Brighton & Hove Albion come calling after their tight loss to league-leading Arsenal. Top ten side Brighton wants to get back on track, while the Toffees under Frank Lampard are looking to remain on the track which began during the 1-1 Manchester City draw.
BBC

Alistair Johnston calls for consistency after Celtic denied Old Firm penalty

Celtic debutant Alistair Johnston admits he was surprised his side did not get a penalty during Monday's 2-2 derby draw with Rangers at Ibrox. Connor Goldson appeared to block Carl Starfelt's rising shot with two hands raised to his face. But referee John Beaton played on and video assistant referee...
BBC

Harry Kane 'keeps churning out goals' as he saves Tottenham Hotspur again

Stop us if you've heard this one before - Harry Kane made some more history and saved Tottenham yet again. At half-time at Crystal Palace, Spurs - without a win since the World Cup - were in trouble. Then Kane happened. His header from Ivan Perisic's cross early in the...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
BBC

Kenny Jackett and Andy Hessenthaler: Gillingham roles for experienced pair

League Two strugglers Gillingham have appointed Kenny Jackett as director of football and ex-player and manager Andy Hessenthaler as head of recruitment. Jackett, 60, has managed Watford, Swansea, Millwall, Wolves, Rotherham, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient, whom he left in February last year. Hessenthaler, 57, quit his role as boss of...
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy