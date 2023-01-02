ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

B's give Fenway fans a thrill with third-period comeback win in Winter Classic

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27oBdX_0k1IERAi00

BOSTON -- For the entire NHL season, the Boston Bruins have been the best team in the league. But for the majority of the afternoon on Monday, they didn't look like it.

Eventually, though, they figured things out, giving Fenway fans a thrill with a late game-winning goal from Jake DeBrusk.

That goal was barely enough, though, as the Penguins did get the puck into the Boston net. That puck, however, crossed the goal line after time expired, giving the Bruins the narrowest of narrow victories.

Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark had just turned away two high-quality bids from the Penguins prior to that late squeaker, and he finished the game with 26 saves. Ullmark -- who leads the NHL in wins, save percentage, and GAA -- improved to 21-1-1 on the season.

DeBrusk's goal came with just 2:24 remaining in regulation, snapping a 1-1 tie. The Bruins hung on for the 2-1 victory, improving their Winter Classic record to 3-1 and their outdoor games record to 4-1.

The Bruins fell behind in the second period, taking a 1-0 deficit into the locker room. But DeBrusk got the Bruins on the board at the 7:46 mark of the final period, and he scored the go-ahead goal with just minutes remaining.

The goals were DeBrusk's 15th and 16th of the season.

Pittsburgh lost goaltender Tristan Jarry in the first period, as he left with a lower-body injury after 15:30 of play. The Penguins ruled out his return during the first intermission.

The game was tied after the opening period, when Ullmark made 14 saves. The Bruins landed 10 shots on net in the first.

The Penguins finally broke the scoreless tie at the 8:40 mark of the second period, when Kasperi Kapanen scored on a point-blank one-timer from the goalmouth on a feed from Danton Heinen.

The Penguins took that 1-0 lead into the second intermission, though the Bruins outshot Pittsburgh 9-6 in the middle period.

The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 29-4-4, and they'll get back to work on Thursday night, when they kick off a three-game West Coast trip with a game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Ullmark, Trade Chips, Winter Classic & More

As has been the case this season, the Boston Bruins continue to fight through adversity to win games and collect points and last week was no different. Following a week where they went 2-0-1, the Black and Gold find themselves still at the top of the NHL standings with the best record and most points as we close in on the halfway point of the 2022-23 season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox say security mistakenly took fan's sign asking John Henry to pay Rafael Devers at Winter Classic

When the Boston Bruins hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins in Fenway Park in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic, Red Sox owner John Henry was on the minds of some fans in attendance. Henry, who owns the Red Sox and the Penguins via Fenway Sports Group, has drawn the ire of Boston fans lately. Following a last-place finish in the AL East this past season, the Red Sox failed to re-sign players like Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez, and slugging infielder Rafael Devers remained unsigned as of Monday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins unveil special centennial logo, plans for team's 100th NHL season

The Boston Bruins will celebrate a very special milestone during the 2023-24 NHL season when they mark the 100th anniversary of the team's founding in 1924. The B's are one of the Original Six franchises and were the first American team to join the NHL. The league didn't expand beyond the Original Six until 1967.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Should Bills play Patriots this weekend? Sports psychologist weighs in

BOSTON -- As the Patriots and Bills inch closer to a Sunday afternoon meeting, the question becomes: Will Buffalo be mentally and emotionally ready for the contest? The game comes less than a week after Bill's safety Damar Hamlin collapsed following a hit against the Bengals Monday night. Hamlin remains fighting for his life in the hospital. "We have to protect people as people. The performance aspect comes later," says David Marsh, owner of Boston-based Spiked Performance Consulting. He is a mental performance coach who works with professional, collegiate and amateur athletes, "When something like this happens, you are talking about...
BUFFALO, NY
NBA

Celtics Complete Trade

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE

The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
NASHVILLE, TN
theScore

Draisaitl returns vs. Kraken after 2-game absence

Leon Draisaitl returned to the lineup in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night after missing two contests with an undisclosed injury. He put up one assist in 23:37 of ice time in the defeat. Draisaitl said Monday that his ailment healed sooner than expected.
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

BISSONNETTE PROMISES TO PAY MIDDLETON'S FINE AFTER HE DESCRIBES TEAMMATE WITH DEROGATORY TERM (VIDEO)

Jacob Middleton is certainly a character, and that's the way he likes it. During an interview with the panel of the NHL on TNT Wednesday night, Middleton was asked about Minnesota Wild GM Bill Geurin's apparent choice to let players be themselves, even if it means they are a little quirky. After he was done, TNT's Paul Bissonette offered to pay his fine.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NBC Sports

This ice-level video of DeBrusk's Winter Classic game-winning goal is great

Jake DeBrusk played the role of hero for the Boston Bruins in their 2023 Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon at Fenway Park. The Bruins entered the game as the second-highest scoring team in the NHL, and yet they didn't find the back of the net until 7:46 into the third period when DeBrusk scored from the low slot. It was the type of greasy goal that's become commonplace in these outdoor matchups when the ice conditions are not as strong as a normal game.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Robert Williams may get a night off to rest left knee

BOSTON -- The Celtics are going to do everything they can to make sure that Robert Williams is healthy for the postseason. That will include random nights off throughout the regular season.The Boston big man may get his first such night off on Tuesday when the Celtics visit the Oklahoma City Thunder. Williams is listed as questionable for the tilt due to "left knee injury management."Williams has played in seven game this season since returning from offseason left knee surgery on Dec. 16, and Boston has done everything it can to manage his minutes. Williams hasn't started a game and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox salvage offseason with Devers contract

BOSTON -- The Red Sox really needed a win this offseason, and Boston baseball fans really needed something to celebrate. Both sides got what they required (or in the case of the fans, demanded) Wednesday night when Rafael Devers reportedly agreed to a lengthy, big-money contract. Maybe shouting at John Henry to pay Devers at the Winter Classic worked. Whatever was the case, the Red Sox ponied up and gave their third baseman an 11-year, $332 million contract to continue to crush baseballs onto Lansdowne Street.The Devers deal almost takes the sting away from losing Xander Bogaerts to a massive contract...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Fenway Park also hosting 10 high school hockey games

BOSTON -- Fenway Park was turned into a hockey arena for the 2023 Winter Classic, and will host four college hockey games over the weekend. But local high schoolers are getting their turn on the ice as well.Frozen Fenway 2023 will also include 10 high school hockey games involving teams from across New England, starting Wednesday afternoon with a matchup between Northern Highlands (from New Jersey) and Tewksbury. All of the games will go down as scrimmages for the schools. But playing any kind of game on the ice at Fenway Park is going to be an experience these kids won't...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Thunder blow out Celtics 150-117

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports WriterOKLAHOMA CITY - Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league's leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for points since the team moved to Oklahoma City from Seattle before the 2008-2009 season. The previous mark was 149 points in 2013. Lu Dort scored 23 points and Jalen Williams, Tre Mann and Isaiah Joe each added 21 points for the Thunder. They...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Will Celtics be humbled by ugly loss to Thunder?

BOSTON -- Well that was embarrassing. The Boston Celtics entered Tuesday night's road tilt against the Thunder in Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record. They still, technically, own the NBA's best record by mere percentage points over the surging Brooklyn Nets, but very few believe the Celtics are the best team in the NBA on Wednesday morning.That's because Boston was absolutely trounced by an undermanned Thunder squad, 150-117, on Tuesday night. Despite OKC being without their star player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (a guy who has averaged over 30 points a night this season), the Thunder still dropped 150 points...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Marcus Smart fined $35k for outburst toward official

BOSTON -- Marcus Smart lost his mind on an official on Tuesday night and was given an early exit from Boston's embarrassing loss to the Thunder in Oklahoma City. While he didn't have to participate in the end of that shameful defeat, Smart's outburst has cost him a little bit of dough.The Celtics guard has been fined $35,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official," the NBA announced Thursday.Smart lost it on an official and had to be restrained by interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. He was given the boot with 2:46 left in the third quarter of Boston's 150-117 loss in Oklahoma City, which was his first ejection of the season and the ninth of his nine-year career. Smart has been slapped with four technicals so far this season.This is the third time of his career that Smart has been fined for a "Verbal or other Non-Physical Offense Against Official." Each tech carries a $2,000 fine, as does an ejection. Through his career, Smart has been fined nearly $500,000 by the NBA, according to Spotrac.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Celtics have their hands full with Luka, Mavs on Thursday

BOSTON -- The terrible taste still remains from Tuesday night's embarrassing Celtics loss, when Boston allowed a Thunder team without its star player to score 150 points. Now the Celtics will look to bounce back Thursday night against a 22-16 Mavs team that has its star player firing on all cylinders.Oklahoma City was without its 30-point-a-night man in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but still made the Boston defense -- usually a pretty decent unit -- look like a bunch of jabronis for 48 minutes. On Thursday, the Celtics defense will have its hands full trying to keep a red-hot Luka Doncic in check.There...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Tatum's rare triple-double leads Celtics past Mavs, 124-95

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports WriterDALLAS  - Jayson Tatum had 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in his second career triple-double, and the Boston Celtics beat Dallas 124-95 on Thursday night, ending the Mavericks' seven-game winning streak. Jaylen Brown scored 19 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who bounced back from a 150-117 loss in Oklahoma City when the Thunder were missing 30-point scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Luka Doncic scored 23 points after averaging 44.5 points the previous five games. The Mavs superstar didn't play in the fourth quarter, which started with Boston leading by 24. Doncic hit buzzer-beating 3-pointers for the win in...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Celtics trade Noah Vonleh to Spurs

BOSTON -- It appears the Celtics are opening up a roster spot for someone, or at least shedding some salary for tax purposes. Boston has traded center Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday.Boston likely won't get anything but a protected second-round pick in return, and the Spurs (who had some cap space to burn) are expected to waive Vonleh, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. But San Antonio did the Celtics a solid, getting Vonleh's contract off Boston's books and giving Brad Stevens a little more wiggle room with the trade...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
98K+
Followers
30K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy