ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Nick Sirianni Not Worried About Postseason Momentum or Giants Decision

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Jl5w_0k1IEQHz00

After losing two in a row, the Eagles can't afford to rest their starters while New York has that luxury after being locked into the No. 6 seed

It should have been a feet-on-the-ottoman game, a kick-back-and-relax, stress-free Sunday.

It won’t be, and it’s not because that’s too many hyphens in one sentence.

It’s about the Eagles’ play these past two weeks and the bind they now find themselves in.

Instead of a routine 1 p.m. game in Week 18, the NFL announced they will tee it up against the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m., which is the same time Dallas will play the Commanders in Washington.

If the Eagles lose and Cowboys win, Dallas will win the NFC East and the division will have a repeat winner for the first time since 2003-2004 when the Eagles did it.

Nobody expected this turn of events.

It was supposed to be the Eagles resting their starters in Week 18, if not sooner. Not the New York Giants.

But here we are, with the Giants having the option of not playing anybody of significance when they visit an Eagles team that has lost two in a row and desperately needs a win.

The Giants are locked into the No. 6. They can’t budge.

The Eagles were in a similar position last year, with nothing to gain with a win in the regular-season finale. They were locked into the No. 7 seed.

So, the Eagles played their backups, got drilled, 51-26 to the Cowboys, then lost the next week in wildcard round.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said he isn’t worried about what the Giants to do with their starters, sit them, play them for a series or half, or go the distance with them.

“What went into last year for us (is) it’s as simple as this – that’s what we felt was best for us,” he said. “Obviously we didn’t win the next game but we felt that’s what was best for us as a football team with some of the bumps and bruises we were dealing with at that time to make sure we were healthy and fresh to go to Tampa. That’s what went down with our decision.”

Losers of two straight, albeit with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, the Eagles can tumble to the No. 5 seed if they lose, and a few other tumblers click into place.

It’s a win the Eagles must have and means more now than just earning a bye and homefield throughout the NFC playoffs.

It’s a win they must have to keep this season from crashing and burning.

A three-game losing streak heading into the playoffs and having to play on wildcard weekend in Tampa Bay against Tom Brady would be certain doom, a one-and-done appearance for the second straight year.

Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked on Monday about momentum and how his team isn’t playing its best football at a point in the season where playing your best is mandatory for continued survival throughout January.

“I just want to make sure we’re improving as a football team,” he said. “I thought the defense played a really good game (Sunday), I thought the offense played a good game the week before. You never want to take dips in your improvement, you want to continue to go at an upward level. That’s what you’re trying to get out of this.

“Obviously, it’s the National Football League and that does happen here and there, but we just want to go out there and play a good game obviously, play to our abilities and coach to our abilities, but as far as momentum, I don’t really think about that stuff too much. I just want to go out and perform that day.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status.  Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation.  He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
New York Post

Athletes call for Skip Bayless to be fired after ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet

NFL players, NBA players and retired pro athletes are calling for Skip Bayless to be fired for comments he made in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.” After the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in Cincinnati, the “Undisputed” host took to Twitter to chime in on the situation. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted as medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field in Cincinnati. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome...
OHIO STATE
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.

For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz

The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN stands behind Joe Buck’s report despite NFL denial

The NFL disputed what announcer Joe Buck said on Monday night about plans to resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game after Damar Hamlin collapsed, but ESPN is standing by the on-air report. Fans and the media were highly critical of the NFL for not suspending the game until more than an hour after Hamlin’s life-threatening... The post ESPN stands behind Joe Buck’s report despite NFL denial appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Defenders

For the Philadelphia Eagles, it looked like a foregone conclusion that they would be the No. 1 overall seed in the NFL. They went 13-1 to begin the season but have hit a snag recently, losing their last two games. That has put some pressure on them as the teams chasing them in the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, have all kept winning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

 https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy