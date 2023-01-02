ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Why Former Falcons' HC Mike Smith Is Impressed With Trevor Lawrence’s Development

By Brett Hawn
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 3 days ago

Trevor Lawrence in his second season has been nothing short of remarkable. His decision-making and poise in the pocket combined with his ability to make plays when the pocket collapses have propelled the Jaguars atop the AFC South. With this progress all coming a year after the Urban Meyer chaos, many have been quick to praise the young quarterback, including former head coach Mike Smith.

Speaking to The BallFather Podcast presented by Sportskeeda, Smith marveled at the transformation of Lawrence’s play.

“Trevor Lawrence, second-year quarterback, he is really starting to play like the first pick in the draft,” Smith said. “It’s just amazing what he’s done. The maturity that you’ve seen in the last four or five games has been off the charts. He’s playing like a seasoned veteran, I think he’s only thrown one interception, and seven touchdowns in the month of November. Right, your quarterback is taking care of the ball, you’re gonna have a chance to win every week, and he’s doing a great job of that.”

A massive contributing factor to a quarterback's early success is the culture and foundation by which your organization is structured. With Urban Meyer, it was like a never-ending reality TV show, but Smith made clear that current Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson deserves significant credit for how Lawrence and the Jaguars have improved in a very short period of time.

“Let’s give props to coach Doug Pederson because he’s changed the culture there very, very quickly,” Smith said. “Pederson will be in the running for Coach of the Year there’s no doubt about it. Even though they’ve had a (multiple) game-losing streak. He’ll get some votes because that place was a dumpster fire when he took over.”

Looking to clinch their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2017 with a promising young quarterback and a competent coaching staff, the Jacksonville Jaguars are light years above where they were a season ago. The future is shining bright in Duval County.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Viewers wonder if Shannon Sharpe didn’t co-host ‘Undisputed’ after Skip Bayless’ callous Damar Hamlin tweet

It doesn’t take very long to look back on Skip Bayless’ career to see that he’s made it to where he is today by saying some pretty ridiculous things. He’s taken jabs at kids, consistently called players out of their names, and made insensitive comments about players’ personal lives. That’s Skip’s bag — it’s what he’s always done.
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger Suggests Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin ‘Made Everyone Mad’ Friday Before Week 17

Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been lucky enough to still have former two-time winning Super Bowl Champion, Ben Roethlisberger remain involved with the team in 2022. It has been a different role than one may expect, but his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger has been an awesome one to listen to and watch throughout the organization’s tumultuous, yet exhilarating first season without him on the roster for the first time in nearly two decades. The future Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host, Spencer Te’o have done a phenomenal job throughout the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

NFL rumors: 4 teams that should acquire Lamar Jackson this offseason and why

Lamar Jackson leaving the Ravens appears more plausible than ever before, so which NFL teams should be looking to sign the QB this offseason and why?. The foregone conclusion for a while seemed to be that the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson would get things worked out regarding an extension. The former NFL MVP is in the final year of his contract but the team wouldn’t just let him walk, even with the potential for a monster check being cut looming, right?
BALTIMORE, MD
Wyoming News

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy