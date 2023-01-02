ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

YourCentralValley.com

What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’

A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest

A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
MINNESOTA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week

The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Tornado watches issued in 5 Southern states as severe weather outbreak continues

A dangerous, multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek across the South on Monday, bringing a few damaging tornadoes to the region, including to a high school in Arkansas while classes were still in session. Severe storms have now moved east Tuesday, prompting NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center to issue a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. CST for portions of western Alabama, southeastern Louisiana, central and southern Mississippi and Middle Tennessee. You can see in the three-hour radar loop below that a line of strong to severe storms is pushing east across the region on Tuesday morning, prompting a few Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings. Likely tornado strikes were reported...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or...
COLORADO STATE

