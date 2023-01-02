Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Fears mount a second bomb cyclone will hit the US within days after record-breaking storm left 3 dead
A SERIES of storms are targeting the western US days after a record-breaking bomb cyclone left three dead in the region before Christmas, meteorologists have warned. The weather system pushed into the West Coast on Monday, bringing heavy rains and snow to California. Another stronger storm is expected midweek, which...
What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’
A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her Toddlers
Vickie Simmons, 25, Shandell Harris, 30, and Trukita Scott, 24.Photo byTwitter. Vickie Simmons, 25, Shandell Harris, 30, and Trukita Scott, 24 are three women who have been in a relationship with Carl Monty Watts Jr.
It's been a year since we left New York for Florida. Here's what we learned
One year ago I boarded a plane with my husband and three kids and left New York City for Florida. I love New York and it was very hard to leave. Here's what it's been like.
Three States Face Tornado Threat Days After Arctic Blast
Although late fall and winter tornadoes are rare for much of the rest of the country, their frequency increases in the South, especially near the Gulf Coast.
Severe Thunderstorms In The South Could Pack Tornadoes, Damaging Winds, Large Hail, Flash Flooding
Severe weather is returning to the South this week. Tornadoes, destructive winds and large hail are all potential threats. Heavy rainfall could also trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.. Severe thunderstorms in the South...
The Most Extreme Weather In Colorado's History
Stacker listed the most extreme temperatures and precipitation in every state's recorded history.
Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings remain in effect from Colorado to Wisconsin...
Arctic Blast Will Hit These Areas Hardest as Texas Braces for Blackouts
Some areas could see record-breaking lows.
Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest
A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
2022’s climate disasters, from storms and floods to heat waves and droughts
The year 2022 will be remembered across the U.S. for its devastating flooding and storms – and also for its extreme heat waves and droughts.
With more storms on the way, thousands on the West Coast have no power after strong winds, heavy rain and snow push through
A strong storm system bringing heavy rain, mountain snow and hurricane-force wind gusts to much of the drought-parched western United States has left more than 60,000 customers without power as the region braces for more wet, blustery weather in coming days.
Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week
The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix Airport
Governor Ducey, Governor-elect Hobbs and Arizona migrantsPhoto byTwitter. If you’ve been to the Phoenix Airport lately, you may have seen some passengers flying to start a new life. Many migrants are dropped off at the airport as they move on to a new destination.
Tornado watches issued in 5 Southern states as severe weather outbreak continues
A dangerous, multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek across the South on Monday, bringing a few damaging tornadoes to the region, including to a high school in Arkansas while classes were still in session. Severe storms have now moved east Tuesday, prompting NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center to issue a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. CST for portions of western Alabama, southeastern Louisiana, central and southern Mississippi and Middle Tennessee. You can see in the three-hour radar loop below that a line of strong to severe storms is pushing east across the region on Tuesday morning, prompting a few Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings. Likely tornado strikes were reported...
Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or...
Severe Weather with Tornadoes, Destructive Winds will Track Through South US Next Week, Large Hail and Flash Floods Also Possible
Along with damaging winds, large hail, and flash floods, the South US could experience severe weather the following week. By Tuesday, an active storm system will move across the middle of the country, where it will draw more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The storm's powerful upper-level winds and...
Blizzard warnings issued in northern Plains as snowstorm ramps up
AccuWeather forecasters say over a foot of snow, strong winds and blizzard conditions are expected for many in the northern Plains through Wednesday. Later in the week, the storm will expand eastward, potentially dumping substantial amounts of snow in portions of the Upper Midwest and the interior Northeast. This past...
Over 200 Million Americans Under Weather Advisory as Winter Storm Batters the U.S.
More than half of all U.S. residents, or 200 million Americans, are currently under a weather warning or advisory as the “once in a generation” winter storm has hit nearly every state in the country. According to meteorologists, on Friday, more than a third of the U.S. received...
