Stroger hospital is level one trauma with some of the best trauma surgeons in the world. It would not be wise to move a critically injured patient with a gunshot wound to the head. I'm not understanding what exactly she is complaining about. As she is her husband’s advocate; it’s her that can request or deny certain things as it relates to what he wants; and needs. This hospital serves the indigent; homeless, and minorities; I doubt that they would single out people who can and can not get proper care; that's a lawsuit. Ask for a patient advocate to assist you if you feel that the doctors are not answering your questions and concerns.
Being that the gentleman was shot in the head and is still alive but from the article is probably in a coma an EEG should have already been done daily to determine brain activity. Daily testing would determine if the brain activity is the same or declining.
this is a fact if your are Mexican or black and got a gunshot wound you get taken to Mt. Sinai to basically die there, if you white you get taken to Rush, UofC, Nothwestern.
