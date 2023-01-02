Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Storm Sweeps Rapidly Across Santa Barbara County
Criss-crossing earthworm tracks at a downtown park demonstrated the desperate struggle by the soil-dwellers to keep from drowning in last night’s deluge, a very small picture of a very large storm system that moved across Santa Barbara County more quickly than anticipated. Instead of the four to eight inches predicted, the rain clouds swept through, maxing out at about three to five inches in the mountains, propelled by winds gusting to nearly 50mph in some of the passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.
Highway 154 closed due to rock slides as Central Coast sees downed trees and flooding
Evacuations remain in effect for Santa Barbara County residents near recent burn areas.
Update: Evacuations lifted in Santa Barbara County after severe storms; Hwy. 154 closed
Santa Barbara County areas have received several inches of rain in the 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m.
Several Santa Maria area roadways flooded during storm
This week's rain storm has caused several Santa Maria area roadways to become flooded over the past 24 hours. The post Several Santa Maria area roadways flooded during storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Quick break from the rain arrives
Following the significant rain, a break between systems arrives on Friday. Some light scattered showers are expected until Thursday night, followed by clearing and drying. Plenty of sunshine is expected, with some lingering clouds and below average temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s and 60s for both inland and coastal communities. While the The post Quick break from the rain arrives appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Central Coast braces for full brunt of the latest Pacific storm which may include significant flooding threats
A boat crash at East Beach is linked to the rough seas with the latest storm. Emergency crews plan to remove these vessels before they break up. The post Central Coast braces for full brunt of the latest Pacific storm which may include significant flooding threats appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NBC Los Angeles
Winter Storm Brings Downpours, Flooding SoCal Streets and Freeways
A powerful winter storm that brought heavy rain overnight continued to pound Southern California with heavy downpours that flooded streets and threatened to trigger debris flows in the region's wildfire burn areas. Pockets of moderate rain developed Wednesday and continued throughout the day. But that was just a precursor to...
Santa Barbara Independent
National Weather Service Issues Flash Flood Watch for Santa Barbara and S.L.O. Counties
[Update: Jan. 3, 2023, 8 p.m.] To the information that a significant storm will hit Santa Barbara County on January 4 and 5, this evening the county added an advisory for residents of the Alisal, Cave, and Thomas Fire burn scars: “If you live in a burn scar area and are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your home, leave the area before rain starts. Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave.”
kclu.org
Cuyama Valley airstrip, in Santa Barbara County, is back open after years of disrepair
The Cuyama Valley’s L88 airstrip was saved from closure by a community effort to raise funds for repairs. "Small town airstrips are dying out in California, so preserving this was a pretty historical event," said Em Johnson, from community non-profit Blue Sky Center, who manage and maintain the airstrip.
kvta.com
A Night Of Heavy Rain For Ventura County, Ventura River Near Minor Flood Stage
(Photo of Ventura River courtesy Don Shift) THE TWO LINKS BELOW ARE CRUCIAL FOR OFFICIAL INFORMATION REGARDING VENTURA COUNTY AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTY RESPECTIVELY (a link for rainfall totals can be found at the bottom of the story) For any official information regarding Ventura County go to https://www.vcemergency.com/. For official...
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted for southern Santa Barbara Co. burn scar areas
Evacuations in parts of Santa Barbara County due to the atmospheric river storm that hit the Central Coast were lifted Thursday morning.
foxla.com
California Atmospheric River timeline: When to expect heavy rain, possible flooding
LOS ANGELES - A days-long storm continues to hit Southern California and is expected to hit its "peak intensity" on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to be very heavy for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties early Thursday. Los Angeles will see the peak of the rain Thursday morning.
kcbx.org
Local governments and agencies urge Central Coast residents to prepare for massive storm
Local governments and agencies across the Central Coast are urging residents to prepare for the massive storm event underway right now. They say there’s potential for widespread damage to people and property from flooding, power outages, vehicle accidents and more. James Blattler is the Emergency Manager for the City...
Santa Barbara County Lake levels significantly rise from the rainstorm
The rain storm that hit the Central Coast has caused the rise of Lake Lopez in Arroyo Grande and Gibraltar Reservoir in Santa Barbara to have significantly higher water levels. The post Santa Barbara County Lake levels significantly rise from the rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Highway 154 Is Closed Due to a Rockslide
••• “Historic Main-Begg Farmhouse in Goleta Valley Slated to Fully Open for Tours, Events […] Nonprofit organization that is preserving the property built in 1911 hopes to make it a ‘community center.'” Dare we call it Bellosgoleta? —Noozhawk. ••• “Road closures, downed trees...
A break between systems Tuesday, but all eyes on heavy rain and strong winds midweek
Tuesday will be drier and clearer. The post A break between systems Tuesday, but all eyes on heavy rain and strong winds midweek appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Multiple areas under flood threat as ‘bomb cyclone’ churns off California coast
With a “bomb cyclone” expected to dump inches of rain on Southern California, officials are warning residents that some areas are especially susceptible to floods and debris flows. About 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected in most areas, with totals ranging between 4 and 8 inches in the mountain and hill areas, according […]
Noozhawk
NWS Issues Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County Ahead of Rainstorm
With this week’s rainstorm, “significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar,” the National Weather Service said when issuing a Flood Watch Tuesday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible throughout Santa Barbara County from late Wednesday afternoon through...
Stearns Wharf closed to the public until further notice
Stearns Wharf is closed to both car and foot traffic as of 4 p.m. Thursday following rainfall and high surf tides. The post Stearns Wharf closed to the public until further notice appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
It's been raining a lot, but it's only a fraction of what's needed to break drought in Tri-Counties
It feels like it's been raining on and off for weeks in the Tri-Counties. And, one of the biggest storms in months is hitting us this week. Some experts say that unfortunately, it's little more than a drop in the bucket in easing the region's water crisis. "We've been in...
Comments / 1