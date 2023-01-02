ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Storm Sweeps Rapidly Across Santa Barbara County

Criss-crossing earthworm tracks at a downtown park demonstrated the desperate struggle by the soil-dwellers to keep from drowning in last night’s deluge, a very small picture of a very large storm system that moved across Santa Barbara County more quickly than anticipated. Instead of the four to eight inches predicted, the rain clouds swept through, maxing out at about three to five inches in the mountains, propelled by winds gusting to nearly 50mph in some of the passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Quick break from the rain arrives

Following the significant rain, a break between systems arrives on Friday. Some light scattered showers are expected until Thursday night, followed by clearing and drying. Plenty of sunshine is expected, with some lingering clouds and below average temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s and 60s for both inland and coastal communities. While the The post Quick break from the rain arrives appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Winter Storm Brings Downpours, Flooding SoCal Streets and Freeways

A powerful winter storm that brought heavy rain overnight continued to pound Southern California with heavy downpours that flooded streets and threatened to trigger debris flows in the region's wildfire burn areas. Pockets of moderate rain developed Wednesday and continued throughout the day. But that was just a precursor to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Independent

National Weather Service Issues Flash Flood Watch for Santa Barbara and S.L.O. Counties

[Update: Jan. 3, 2023, 8 p.m.] To the information that a significant storm will hit Santa Barbara County on January 4 and 5, this evening the county added an advisory for residents of the Alisal, Cave, and Thomas Fire burn scars: “If you live in a burn scar area and are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your home, leave the area before rain starts. Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave.”
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

Highway 154 Is Closed Due to a Rockslide

••• “Historic Main-Begg Farmhouse in Goleta Valley Slated to Fully Open for Tours, Events […] Nonprofit organization that is preserving the property built in 1911 hopes to make it a ‘community center.'” Dare we call it Bellosgoleta? —Noozhawk. ••• “Road closures, downed trees...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

NWS Issues Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County Ahead of Rainstorm

With this week’s rainstorm, “significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar,” the National Weather Service said when issuing a Flood Watch Tuesday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible throughout Santa Barbara County from late Wednesday afternoon through...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

