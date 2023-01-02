ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Watering the high desert

By CHERYL SCHWEIZER
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmhH1_0k1IDoYk00

OTHELLO — The city of Othello is instituting an irrigation water utility for new subdivisions built around Othello. The new utility will establish a separate water system for lawns, gardens and other outdoor uses, using water from outside the municipal system.

Othello Mayor Shawn Logan said the goal is to conserve municipal water resources.

“Water is valuable in the desert,” Logan said.

City officials have expressed a desire to discourage the use of drinking water to to irrigate lawns. Logan said using well water for irrigation simply isn’t the best use when water is such a valuable resource in the high desert.

“We have the funding (for the irrigation utility). We’re looking for a piece of property to set up a water-holding pond,” he said. “It’s a work in progress.”

The holding pond will allow the city to provide continuous water to property owners, he said.

City building regulations require new housing subdivisions to install separate water lines for the irrigation system. The city will still provide the water, but it will be coming from a separate non-potable source.

City officials are working with the East Columbia Basin Irrigation District to provide the water, Logan said.

“We’re doing the logistical, administrative work that we have to do to get the water to the subdivisions,” he said.

The separate irrigation water requirement only applies to new construction. Installing a separate system for existing properties would be too expensive, Logan said.

“The cost-benefit doesn’t work on that,” he said.

City officials have been working on initiatives to reduce potable water use, and looking for ways to replenish the city’s existing aquifer.

Othello officials spent most of 2022 monitoring the aquifer to see if water pumped into it stays there. The water was pumped from an irrigation canal, treated, then pumped into the aquifer using a modified city well near the canal. The next phase of the project is to work on obtaining funding to scale the project up and build the facility to do it.

The idea behind the separate irrigation system is to take some of the pressure off the existing water sources.

“We didn’t want the problem to get worse,” he said.

Cheryl Schweizer can be reached via email at education@columbiabasinherald.com.

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

State audit finds financial errors at local emergency care center

A nonprofit agency that works with regional healthcare facilities is taking steps to prevent further errors in its financial statements. Between 2019 and 2021, the state auditor's office says the North Central Emergency Care Council understated its revenue by 158-thousand dollars one year and 160-thousand dollars the following year. The...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

How Did This Vehicle End Up Here? Wednesday Crash on Highway

A crash that occurred sometime around noon on Wednesday left this car straddling some jersey barriers south of the Blue Bridge. A search of WSP reports has not yet turned up specifics, but according to Kennewick Firefighters Facebook page, they assisted with the removal of this car from atop some jersey barriers. We checked Washington State Patrol because they are responsible for handling accidents on state highways.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Pasco Man Killed Along I-84 in Idaho

(Boise, ID) -- Idaho State Police are investigating after a 35-year-old Pasco man was killed just miles east of Boise along Interstate 84. Authorities say a Subaru SUV slammed into the victim Monday morning around 6:30am near mile post 65.9 in Ada County, Idaho. According to a press release from...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

WSP responds to semi truck crash in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently on the scene of a two semi truck crash in Kennewick. The crash happened westbound on I-82 near milepost 109. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson minor injuries were reported in the crash. No lanes are blocked and the road is open.
KENNEWICK, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver

A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
ifiberone.com

Man who entered MLHS with realistic looking BB gun, threatened to kill student gets 40 days in jail

MOSES LAKE — A man who entered Moses Lake High School armed with a realistic looking BB gun and threatened to kill a student was sentenced Wednesday to 40 days in jail. Jesus. A. Cervantes, 18, pleaded guilty to felony harassment with threats to kill, fourth-degree assault, possession of a firearm or dangerous weapon on school facilities and second-degree malicious mischief.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
3K+
Followers
145
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy