ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman shot to death in domestic violence incident in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is dead and a man is in custody charged with murder after a domestic incident at a Clayton County home. The Clayton County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers at around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to a home on the 4400th block of Northwind Drive in Ellenwood after reports of a shooting.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Bystander shot while pumping gas in Decatur, police say

DECATUR, Ga. - Police are investigating a situation in which a man in his 40s was shot in the leg while pumping gas in Decatur. On Wednesday around 4:47 p.m., officers say a vehicle drove by the Texaco gas station on the 4300 block of Columbia Drive and fired multiple rounds at another vehicle.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in accident involving Atlanta school bus

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash involving an Atlanta Public School bus early Thursday morning. The crash happened at Bolton Road shortly after 5:35 a.m., officials say. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw and Atlanta Public Schools school bus as well...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy