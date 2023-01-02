Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Police hope new sketch will help identify man found dead along Clayton County roadway
JONESBORO, Ga. - Police are hoping a new sketch created by a forensic artist will help in identifying a man found dead in Clayton County last November. The man’s body was found in the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive in Jonesboro. Clayton County police say the body was badly decomposed.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into car, killing one, injuring another: Clayton County deputies
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies arrested a man they believe killed one person and injured another at a Riverdale apartment complex back in 2021. Daniel Allen was arrested in Newnan after he was believed to have shot into a car filled with people at The Life at Pine Grove Apartments in Riverdale.
Teen arrested, charged with stabbing co-worker at SE Atlanta Cook Out
One day after police shared photos of two suspects wanted on aggravated assault charges related to a stabbing at a southeast Atlanta Cook Out last month, one suspect turned herself in to authorities.
17-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teen is facing charges in connection to a murder in Clayton County on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called out to the 300 Block of Windemere Way in Jonesboro about a person shot. When officers arrived in this area, they found a young man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Innocent bystander shot while pumping gas in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An apparent drive-by shooting in DeKalb County has left an innocent man pumping gas injured. Police say they were called to a Texaco station on Columbia Drive just before 5 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the leg. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox5atlanta.com
Family claims they were not notified of suspect's court appearance
The parents of one of two teenagers killed in a shootout in southwest Atlanta are reacting to an arrest in the case. The family of Justin Powell says they are thankful, but also disappointed.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman shot to death in domestic violence incident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is dead and a man is in custody charged with murder after a domestic incident at a Clayton County home. The Clayton County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers at around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 30, officers were called to a home on the 4400th block of Northwind Drive in Ellenwood after reports of a shooting.
Teen wanted throughout metro area arrested after police chase in stolen car in East Point
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — East Point’s most wanted person has been arrested. The East Point Police Department said 19-year-old Matthew Gaskins was wanted, and being investigated, by several jurisdictions in the metro area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just to name a few,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot while pumping gas at DeKalb County gas station, police say not targeted
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after DeKalb County police officials say a man pumping gas in DeKalb County was injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say officers responded to the Texaco gas station at the 4300 block of Columbia Drive around 4:47 p.m....
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander shot while pumping gas in Decatur, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are investigating a situation in which a man in his 40s was shot in the leg while pumping gas in Decatur. On Wednesday around 4:47 p.m., officers say a vehicle drove by the Texaco gas station on the 4300 block of Columbia Drive and fired multiple rounds at another vehicle.
Police look for hit-and-run driver who struck Henry County woman twice, leaving her for dead
HAMPTON, Ga. — A driver struck a Henry County woman, ran her over again, and then left her for dead. That driver is still on the loose. It all started with a horrific phone call from the sister of Jasmine Gibson. “My dad gave me a call around 7:30...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hit-and-run driver who killed 9-year-old in SE Atlanta called a ‘coward’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The search continues for the driver who hit a 9-year-old boy and took off leaving him to die. Atlanta Police responded to calls of the hit and run around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. ”Watching that 9-year-old, young man in the street like that, my heart...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man reportedly breaks Fulton County Walgreens window to steal wine
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for a man who allegedly stole wine from a Walgreens store on Peachtree Street in Fulton County. According to police a man threw a cinderblock into the front window of the store and stole 4 to 5 bottles of wine.
Arrest made in murder of Fulton County deputy found shot to death inside crashed car
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a Fulton County deputy, and are now giving new insight into what led up to the shooting. James Thomas, 24, was found shot to death in his crashed car near Bolton Road early Thursday morning. Jail...
WXIA 11 Alive
From feces-filled floors to multiple stabbings, Clayton County Jail inmate fearful over conditions
The inmate, who's booked on marijuana charges, said he doesn't feel safe inside the jail. He claims an inmate was allegedly found dead in a trash can.
fox5atlanta.com
5 unbuckled kids found in backseat of car after high-speed chase, Georgia deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Powder Springs mother is in big trouble with the law after officers find five unbuckled children in the backseat of the car she was driving. Coweta County deputies say she led them on a high-speed chase down Interstate 85, in the rain at over 120 mph.
fox5atlanta.com
3 arrested for robbing Coweta County delivery driver of cargo
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A delivery truck driver was accosted by three men during an early morning run in Coweta County. The men told the driver they wanted his cargo. The armed robbery was caught on camera. It was 7:30 in the morning and the driver was on his normal...
Georgia tire shop worker killed while moving customer’s car was in uniform: ‘It was a test drive’
A tire shop employee was fatally shot on the job after a customer mistook him for a car thief, police in Georgia said. Daniel Gordon, 24, was killed at the Tires Plus in Decatur around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, according to DeKalb County police. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times.
fox5atlanta.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in accident involving Atlanta school bus
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash involving an Atlanta Public School bus early Thursday morning. The crash happened at Bolton Road shortly after 5:35 a.m., officials say. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw and Atlanta Public Schools school bus as well...
‘Angel on Earth:’ Longtime girlfriend remembers man killed by DeKalb tire shop customer
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The longtime girlfriend of the Tires Plus worker killed on the job says it’s a shame such a peaceful person died such a violent death. DeKalb County police say 24-year-old Daniel Gordon was shot and killed by a customer who thought he was stealing his car.
Comments / 1