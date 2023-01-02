COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa man was arrested Sunday after his mother was found dead in their shared home, police said. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to 2111 Otterbein Ave. on Sunday for a welfare check after the victim’s granddaughter reported she hadn’t seen or heard from 80-year-old Kathleen Ruhlander. The granddaughter told officers that the victim’s son, 53 year-old Robert Ruhlander, would not allow her to see her grandmother, the affidavit shows.

