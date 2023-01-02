ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

TheStreet

5 US Real Estate Predictions for 2023

Shakespeare had it right when he said, “I’ll give a thousand furlongs of open sea for an acre of barren ground.”. U.S. homebuyers know exactly where the Bard of Avon was coming from on the real estate front. In 2022, many buyers were locked out of the price-heavy...
AOL Corp

270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage

About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
WausauPilot

What buyers should consider in the current housing market

The winds have turned on the US housing market. Sellers listed 24% fewer homes in October compared to 2021, according to data from Zillow. Fewer people are buying houses though, sales dropping 17% below the pre-pandemic estimates in 2019. After months of weathering unimaginably high prices and endless bidding wars,...
The Hill

Bank of America economist says 2023 could be ‘difficult’ year for US

Bank of America’s chief economist warned on Sunday that 2023 would be a “difficult” one for Americans due to economic factors that he predicted could trigger a recession. When asked by CBS’ Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” to give a forecast on the economy this year, Michael Gapen said he agreed with the notion…
DELCO.Today

Area Economist Thinks U.S. Can Skirt Recession

While recession risks are uncomfortably high, there are good reasons to believe that a downturn can be avoided, writes Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The first among them is the healthy finances of a typical American household. Even with the...
GV Wire

2022: The End of Cheap Mortgages and Start of Icy Cold Housing Market

Young families like Evan Paul and his wife were ready to buy a home at the beginning of 2022. They said when they first started their search, houses were being bought up way above their listing prices due to low interest rates at the time. “There’d be, you know, two dozen other offers and they’d all be $100,000 over asking,” says Paul.
Sourcing Journal

NRF’s Chief Economist Watching Inflation Trends and Recession Risks

While retail price increases have started to stabilize, the economic outlook for 2023 remains hazy. “This year starts with the possibility of easing inflation but also uncertainty as the Federal Reserve’s ongoing interest rate hikes continue to increase the risk of a recession,” National Retail Federation (NRF) chief economist Jack Kleinhenz said. Data shows inflation cooling over the past five months. In November, Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed inflation up 7.1 percent year-over-year, down from 7.7 percent in October and lower than its peak of 9.1 percent in June. Though it appears to be trending down, inflation is “not going away”...

