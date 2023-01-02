ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

eastidahonews.com

Tour bus with welders from Wyoming stops in Idaho Falls to visit students

IDAHO FALLS — With a tour bus, welding rig and exciting giveaways, a group of welders from Wyoming stopped at a technical education school on Wednesday. Western Welding Academy, located in Gillette, Wyoming, tours across the nation in what’s called “The Blue Collar Tour” and stopped at Idaho Falls School District 91’s Career & Technical Education Center (CTEC).
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

EIRMC welcomes first Idaho Falls baby of 2023

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby in Idaho Falls this year – and it’s a boy. Joseph was welcomed into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. His parents, Melinda and Gary, were thrilled to begin 2023 with a new addition.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

How a Malad banker became the second Latter-day Saint Democrat to serve as Idaho’s governor

IDAHO FALLS – John Victor Evans was Idaho’s second Democratic governor in 30 years when he took office in 1977. His predecessor, Cecil Andrus, had earned the majority vote over the Republican incumbent, Don Samuelson, in the 1970 election. His victory was due, in large part, to his stance on environmental issues. Two years before, a New York-based company had filed a mining claim in the White Clouds area of what is now Sawtooth National Park. Large amounts of molybdenum, an alloy used to strengthen steel, had been discovered, according to emeritus University of Idaho professor Katherine Aiken. The company wanted to build an access road to begin mining operations.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Charles “Chas” Larimer

Charles (Chas or Chuck) Monroe Larimer, 40, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 29, 2022. Charles was born March 6, 1982, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Charles M Larimer and Barbara West Larimer. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. On February 8, 2021, he married Gina Larimer...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Debbie Kalakay

Debbie Kay Born Kalakay was born on September 12, 1954 in Omaha, Nebraska to Raymond and Betty Born. Debbie and her two siblings, Raymond and Randy, moved with the family to Idaho Falls in 1957 when her father was hired to work at the AEC site west of Idaho Falls. The family increased in size in 1970 when Betty and Ray adopted the three children, (Buffy, Rob, and Brian) of close friends who died unexpectedly three years prior.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Organic juice bar and restaurant opening in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Looking for a healthy, organic place to eat? This new restaurant might have what you’re looking for. Clean Juice, which the owners describe as “the only USDA organic-certified quick-serve restaurant in the nation,” is opening inside the new Garnet Gateway strip at 3837 Valencia Drive on Jan. 31.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Memorial mass held in Idaho Falls to remember Pope Benedict’s passing

IDAHO FALLS – People around the world are paying their respects to Pope Benedict XVI Thursday, who passed away on Dec. 31 at age 95. His official cause of death hasn’t been released, but the Vatican said shortly after his passing that his health had taken a turn for the worse “due to advancing age.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local couple open dog daycare and grooming business

IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of working with animals in various capacities, Michelle Martin is the happy owner of a dog daycare and grooming business. Diggs Playhouse opened at 115 East Anderson in Idaho Falls last month. The business offers boarding, grooming and training services for dogs. It’s designed to be a place where you take your dog if you’re going on a trip. Trainings to teach your dog to walk with a leash, along with good jumping and barking habits, are also available.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls issues boil water advisory

Due to a drop in water pressure, the City of Idaho Falls is issuing a boil water advisory for all properties located both north of Sunnyside Road and west of Interstate 15, effective immediately.  The post Idaho Falls issues boil water advisory appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: American Falls man batters local woman, forces her to abandon young children

POCATELLO — A 30-year-old American Falls man was recently arrested and charged with numerous felonies after police say he battered a local woman and forced her to temporarily abandon her young children while illegally wielding a firearm. Casey Gene Blessinger has been charged with two counts of injury to a child, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and domestic battery in the presence of a child, all felonies, according to court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Clinic specializing in regenerative medicine opens in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A clinic specializing in non-surgical pain relief and regenerative medicine is now serving clients in Idaho Falls. QC Kinetix opened at 2194 Snake River Parkway, Suite 103 in Snake River Landing on December 10. The North Carolina-based franchise, which has 150 clinics nationwide, caters to those...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police respond to holiday stabbings among other recent violent incidents

East Idaho experienced several violent incidents over the holidays, including three stabbings and one shooting. Arrests have been made in two of the alleged stabbing incidents—one in Pocatello and another in Bannock County—however, authorities are still investigating one stabbing in Blackfoot and a shooting in Idaho Falls. The alleged stabbing in Pocatello occurred during the early morning hours on Christmas Day and resulted in the arrest of Kylee Marie Adams,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man with stalking conviction arrested again for stalking

An Idaho Falls man who was convicted in 2021 for stalking was arrested New Year’s Eve after he was reportedly found in a stolen car. Matthew Morey, 29, admitted he had taken the car from a woman in an attempt to drive to the victim’s residence. The woman who owned the car asked him to bring it back multiple times, with Morey repeatedly refusing. She told Idaho Falls Police that...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

How two incoming lawmakers are preparing for their first Legislative session

IDAHO FALLS – For Josh Wheeler, the last month has been like drinking from a fire hose. The 46-year-old Ammon man was officially sworn-in as one of the newest members of the Idaho House of Representatives on December 1 after winning the race for seat 35B in November. District 35 includes parts of Bonneville, Teton, Caribou, Bear Lake and Bannock counties. He ran unopposed during the general election after beating incumbent Chad Christensen as the Republican nominee in the May primary.
AMMON, ID
Post Register

Dunn Law not to renew contract with City of Rigby

After nearly 30 years of serving as the Rigby City Attorneys, Dunn Law Offices and the City of Rigby have mutually agreed to not renew their contract for the upcoming year, according to Attorney Robin Dunn. “Where I’ve done it for so long,” Dunn stated, “I wanted to kind of,...
RIGBY, ID

