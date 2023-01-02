Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
Three men arrested with 13 catalytic converters in the trunk of car
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office found 13 catalytic converters in the trunk of a BMW that was pulled over for a stolen license plate. FCSO deputies were initially responding to a BMW driving eastbound on Palm Coast Parkway using plates that were stolen out of Osceola County on Dec. 17. Deputies used stop sticks to deflate the vehicle's tires, but the driver was able enter onto Interstate 95 southbound at a "high rate of speed," according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Man Arrested After Reportedly Fleeing Deputies in West Flagler, Crashing and Running
BUNNELL - Hastings resident James Baggett was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly leading Flagler Sheriff's deputies on a lengthy chase, the FCSO says. The pursuit took place in the western area of the county, and resulted in damage to local farmland. The incident started during an attempt at a routine...
WESH
15-year-old accused of shooting at Volusia deputies says lawyers pressuring her to take deal
The teenager accused of shooting at Volusia County sheriff's deputies a year and a half ago has rejected a plea deal and will go on trial next month. “I actually feel like they are kind of pressuring me to take the 20 years,” Nicole Jackson said in court Thursday.
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
WESH
Officials: Man sentenced to life for shooting death of 18-year-old in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. According to the State Attorney's Office, a man has been sentenced for the death of an 18-year-old in a shooting. Jaquez Head, 23, has been sentenced to two consecutive terms of life in prison, the State Attorney's Office said. A jury had...
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Landlord locked tenants in garage, threatened to kill them
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — An Orange City man is accused of locking three tenants inside the garage apartment they live in and threatening to shoot them if they came out. Sixty-six-year-old Lawrence Cohen is charged with three counts of false imprisonment and in addition to that, resisting arrest. Deputies...
Employees flee Orlando auto parts store after man with gun demands access to safe, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are looking for a man who attempted to rob an Advanced Auto Parts store at gunpoint. Police confirmed a man with a gun tried to rob the Advanced Auto Parts store Tuesday night on West Church Street. Officers said the man entered the...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Girl, 15, accused of shooting at deputies rejects 20-year plea deal
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies rejected a plea deal Thursday. In court, the judge offered Nicole Jackson a plea deal of 20 years in prison and restitution, but she declined the deal. Jackson had also tried to convince the judge...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a robber suspect. On Dec. 14, JSO responded to a robbery at 12700 Atlantic Boulevard. According to JSO, the suspect jumped over the counter and forcibly grabbed money from an employee and left...
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
WESH
Video shows suspect snatching purse, knocking woman to the ground in Casselberry robbery
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a 76-year-old woman. "Robberies to a person are rare. They do occur every now and then," said Capt. William Nas with the Casselberry Police Department. Nas said around 6:45 p.m., the...
click orlando
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach man charged with criminal mischief after throwing cell phone at passing car
1:48 p.m. — 100 block of South Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Breach of peace. Police responded to a fight at a local fast food restaurant after a witness spotted a man get out of a car in the drive-thru and start hitting the window of a truck which was also in line.
Man arrested for driving while nearly 4 times over the legal limit
A man was arrested last month by Florida sheriff's deputies after he was pulled for driving with a blood alcohol content four times higher than the legal limit.
JSO reveals results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
fox35orlando.com
Arrest made in Daytona Beach after 1 injured in shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - One person was transported to the hospital following a shooting in Daytona Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 200 Block of S. Lincoln Street late Tuesday afternoon where they discovered the victim had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There was a large police presence in Daytona Beach's Paris Park neighborhood for several hours before a suspect was taken into custody.
click orlando
Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Volusia County, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday night in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County EMS. Volusia first responders, along with Daytona Beach Fire and Rescue IAFF Local 1162 personnel, were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of Strickland Range Road and North Williamson Boulevard, according to the county’s Facebook post about the crash.
Clay County firefighter arrested, faces one count of domestic battery, deputies say
Clay County Fire and Rescue personnel are some of the county employees granted exemption, or C163 forms, upon arrest.Photo byClay County Fire and Rescue. A Clay County Fire and Rescue firefighter was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 27, after a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, deputies say.
WESH
Woman found dead near Orange County apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead Thursday. Deputies say they were called by a family member around 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments at Pointe Vista Circle to do a well-being check on a woman. The sheriff's office said they...
