Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Zepher “Binky” Cayce, 63, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 63-year-old Zepher Inette "Binky" Cayce, of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, January 12 at 12 pm at Means Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the McCarroll Hill Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday morning at 10 at the church. Gamble Funeral is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Patrick Blixt, 62, of Crofton
Funeral services for 62 year-old Patrick Dean Blixt of Crofton will be Friday, January 6 at 1:00p.m., at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton. Visitation will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
wkdzradio.com
Jamie L. Vanderbilt-Smiley, 50, of Hopkinsville
A memorial visitation for 50-year-old Jamie L. Vanderbilt-Smiley, of Hopkinsville, will be from 5-7 o’clock Monday, January 9, at Goodwin Funeral Home. one nephew, one great niece and one step-granddaughter.
wkdzradio.com
Gertrude Flood, 102, of Hopkinsville
Funeral mass for 102 year-old Gertrude “Sully” Flood of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, January 7, at 11:00 A.M. at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church with a rosary service at 10:30 A.M.
wkdzradio.com
Wayne Harris, 80, of Elkton
Graveside services for 80-year-old Wayne Harris of Elkton will be Thursday, January 5 at 11 am at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Christian Cremation and Funeral Care is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Xavion Bell, 16, of Guthrie
Funeral services for 16-year-old Xavion DemonTrae Bell of Guthrie will be Saturday, January 7 at 1pm at the Todd County Central High School Gymnasium. Burial will follow in the Lester Chapel Cemetery in Guthrie. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 at the Todd County Funeral Home, who is...
wkdzradio.com
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Thursday Morning Pembroke Crash
A wreck on West Nashville Street in Pembroke sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Joselys Loarte was on West Nashville Street when it collided with an SUV driven by James Quarles that was turning onto West Nashville Street from Cherry Street.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Wednesday Night Boulevard Crash
A single-vehicle wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman was northbound when she got confused in the construction zone and ran into the median. The woman was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health. The crash...
wkdzradio.com
Cox Mill Road Home Damaged In Tuesday Morning Storm
A home and a garage were damaged on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville during a severe storm Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says a home at the 3200 block of Cox Mill Road suffered damage to the garage and home during a storm early Tuesday morning. In...
wkdzradio.com
Pennsylvania Murder Suspect Located In Hopkinsville
A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was located in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located 59-year-old Henry Dailey at Kirkman Terrace Apartments, He has been on the run from law enforcement for approximately 2 years. He was wanted in connection to a murder...
wkdzradio.com
Three Vehicle Crash On Caledonia Road Injures Two
A wreck involving three vehicles on Caledonia Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 7 am a truck was turning onto Caledonia Road from Kings Chapel Road and struck a car on Caledonia Road. The crash then pushed the car into a second car on Caledonia Road.
wkdzradio.com
NWS Confirms EF-0 Tornado in SW Hopkinsville
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a brief EF-0 tornado struck the southwestern side of Hopkinsville early Tuesday. A storm survey team determined the EF-0 tornado had peak winds of 85 mph and began on Pyle Lane near the intersection with Cox Mill Road. The path traveled along Cox Mill Road and ended near the intersection of Country Club Lane for a distance of 1.2 miles.
wkdzradio.com
Walnut Street Bridge Open To Traffic
The Walnut Street Bridge that crossed over the CSX rail line in Hopkinsville has been opened to traffic after replacement work began nearly eight months ago. The new bridge has two lanes and a pedestrian sidewalk on the east side of the bridge and will handle nearly 8,000 vehicles a day according to state transportation officials.
wkdzradio.com
New Christian County Judge-Executive On Priorites For New Year
Jerry Gilliam, Judge-Executive for Christian County has a few priorities for his first four-year term in office. One of his main goals is to focus on communication with all of Christian County. Gilliam also wants to focus on housing in Christian County. Additionally, Gilliam wants to expand broadband in the...
wkdzradio.com
Juvenile Charged With Assaulting Hopkinsville Police Officer
A juvenile was charged with assaulting a Hopkinsville Police Detective at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say Detective Robert Stucki was there to execute a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Court Judge involving the juvenile at the facility. The juvenile reportedly...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Native Competing In American Farm Bureau Discussion Meet
A Hopkins County Central Vocational Agriculture instructor and FFA Advisor will represent Kentucky this week during the American Farm Bureau Discussion Meet during the annual meeting in Puerto Rico. Ben Prevette earned the chance to represent Kentucky during discussion meet finals at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in December.
wkdzradio.com
Gun Pointed At Man During An Argument
A Hopkinsville man told police someone threatened him with a gun on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man got into an argument with an acquaintance and they pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him. No arrest has been made but the report...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville City Council Passes Participation Ordinance
There was very little discussion at the first Hopkinsville City Council meeting in 2023 under the leadership of new Mayor J. R. Knight. Tuesday night, City Council dealt with two outstanding matters: the second reading of the Citizen Participation ordinance. City Clerk Crissy Fletcher polled the new council and the...
wkdzradio.com
Judge-Executive Humphries Outlines Plans to Trigg Fiscal Court
With the change to new leadership in 2023, Trigg County Fiscal Court met Tuesday to re-hire employees and approve transfers and expenditures. Fiscal Court rehired Emergency Management Director David Bryant, County Road Supervisor Brandon Calhoun, and all county employees. They also motioned to approve the continuity of government in Judge-Executive...
Comments / 0