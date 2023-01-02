CLINTON, Md. (AP) — Four people were shot — two of them fatally — in Maryland's Prince George's County Sunday morning in what's being described as a "domestic-related incident," authorities said. One of the victims who was wounded is a juvenile.The county's police department said in a statement on Twitter that officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6 a.m. in Clinton, which is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) outside Washington.Police said the shootings do not appear to be random and were investigating to establish a suspect or suspects as well as a motive. Police said they did not yet know the extent of the injuries of the adult and the juvenile who were wounded"What we do know is that there was a gun used on the scene," Maj. David Blazer said in a video posted by the police department's Twitter account.Blazer said several people were in the home and that investigators are conducting interviews to determine what happened. He said there is no danger to the surrounding community.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

CLINTON, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO