CBS News
2 men found shot to death inside South Side home
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are dead following a shooting inside a house on the city's South Side Friday night. The shooting happened in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue in the Stoney Island neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. Police say officers responded to a person shot and found...
CBS News
Documents: Man who abducted child shot woman three times while FaceTiming her parents in Baltimore Co.
BALTIMORE - A man, who prompted an Amber Alert for abducting a child, shot a woman three times while she was on FaceTime with her parents, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ. Dariel Williams, 31, was recently arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault, and motor vehicle theft.
Beloved Md. Mom of 3 Is Fatally Shot, and Husband Who Requested Welfare Check at Home Is Suspect
Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33, is accused of murdering his wife, 32-year-old Shawnda Wood A beloved Maryland mother of three was fatally shot, and her husband, who authorities say requested a welfare check at their home, is now suspected of killing her. Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33, of Waldorf, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, along with assault and firearm offenses in connection with the Dec. 9 shooting death of his wife, 32-year-old Shawnda Wood, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Cops were called to the...
iheart.com
Four Suspects Posed As FBI Agents Wearing Tactical Gear In D.C. Robbery
Authorities in Washington, D.C, are searching for four armed suspects who posed as FBI agents wearing tactical gear when they broke into a house early Thursday (December 15) morning. Three of the men had guns, while the fourth was wielding a crowbar. The Metropolitan Police Department said that one of...
Loved Ones Mourn D'Asia Garrison, 17, Baltimore's First Homicide Victim of 2023
BALTIMORE -- There are bullet holes in homes and vehicles along the 700 block of North Glover Street in East Baltimore, including one in the front window of Donnell Garland's home.It narrowly missed his wife.Just a few feet from his door, police found 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison. She had been shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.She later died at the hospital.Garrison is the city's first homicide victim of 2023."Even if it's the illusion of safety. It's really shattered," Garland said. "My oldest daughter was the one who was really affected because she's in the same age range. It...
Attorney for 10-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Accused of Killing His Mom Asks to Lower Bail to Boy's 'Piggy Bank's' Savings
The boy has no savings, except for birthday money and change he had scrounged from couch cushions Attorneys for a 10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of shooting his mother to death has requested that the child's bail be lowered from $50,000 to $100 — or roughly the money he has in his "piggy banks." During a hearing last Wednesday, attorney Angela Cunningham asked that the boy's bond be lowered. "My team and I have spoken to him about his ability to post anything," Cunningham told the court, according to WTMJ-TV. "He told...
Man Fatally Shoots Cousins Then Turns Gun On Himself After Argument: Police
The shooter was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he fled his cousin's home.
Major gang bust in Philadelphia puts 5 people behind bars, DA say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five accused gang members in Philadelphia are off the streets after a major gang bust. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the group was behind several deadly and non-deadly shootings over the past two years.As police continue to search for those suspected gang members, the mother of the young store owner who lost his life says she's thankful to law enforcement for making the arrests, saying she's been waiting for this moment for 17 long months."Thank you, thank, thank you, thank you, cause so many days I thought that they gave up. And they didn't," mother Pamela...
Five state troopers charged with killing Black man after pulling him from car and beating him
Five Louisiana police officers have been charged with the death of a Black man three years after pulling him from a car and beating him. Forty-nine-year-old Ronald Greene’s death on 10 May 2019 was initially blamed on a car crash by six Louisiana State troopers, before an investigation by the Associated Press uncovered bodycam footage that showed Greene being punched, stunned and pepper sprayed. The incident unfolded following a high-speed chase outside Monroe. Greene was unarmed at the time of the attack. Kory York, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, John Peters and Christopher Harpin have now been charged with counts...
Eight Teenage Girls Swarmed A 59-Year-Old Man In Canada And Stabbed Him To Death, Police Said
An official motive wasn’t immediately released, but a police detective said the girls may have been trying to take a bottle of alcohol from the man.
At least 14 people shot dead, 16 others wounded over Christmas weekend in US
Gun violence cut a bloody swath through the US over the Christmas weekend, leaving at least 14 people dead — including a 3-year-old Missouri girl — and 16 others wounded. Shootings were reported between Friday night and early Monday in states from coast to coast, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.The holiday weekend got off to a grim start when a 19-year-old man, identified as Johntae Raymon Hudson, was shot dead during a brawl at the Mall of America in Minneapolis early Saturday. Police arrested five teenagers in connection with the deadly shooting, which they said originated...
Police: 2 dead and 2 wounded in suburban Maryland shooting
CLINTON, Md. (AP) — Four people were shot — two of them fatally — in Maryland's Prince George's County Sunday morning in what's being described as a "domestic-related incident," authorities said. One of the victims who was wounded is a juvenile.The county's police department said in a statement on Twitter that officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6 a.m. in Clinton, which is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) outside Washington.Police said the shootings do not appear to be random and were investigating to establish a suspect or suspects as well as a motive. Police said they did not yet know the extent of the injuries of the adult and the juvenile who were wounded"What we do know is that there was a gun used on the scene," Maj. David Blazer said in a video posted by the police department's Twitter account.Blazer said several people were in the home and that investigators are conducting interviews to determine what happened. He said there is no danger to the surrounding community.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
N.Y. mom who works with abuse victims struck by SUV driven by estranged husband, who then stabbed her in front of kids, officials say
A New York woman who works with abuse victims after having gone through her own toxic marriage was seriously injured after her estranged husband mowed her down in front of their three children, officials allege. Sophia Giraldo, 41, is hospitalized at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens after she was struck by...
DC officer found guilty of murder after 20-year-old killed in police pursuit
WASHINGTON — A D.C. police officer was found guilty on all charges after a month-and-a-half-long trial surrounding a police pursuit death of Karon Hylton Brown. The verdict came Wednesday on the fifth day of jury deliberations, and marks the first time a D.C. officer has been convicted of murder in the line of duty.
Md. Man Finds His Brother's Body After Firefighters Missed It at Burning Warehouse, Homicide Investigation Opens
Though firefighters responded to the scene, James Craig Jr.'s body wasn't found until many hours later Early Sunday morning, a 45-year-old man died in a fire in the southwest Baltimore warehouse he used for his hauling and demolition business. Though firefighters responded to the scene, James Craig Jr.'s body wasn't found until many hours later, according to his brother Donte. It was Donte who first discovered his brother's body after going to the site and searching through the charred structure himself. He found Craig's body on the second...
Gunman shot dead after killing police chief and wounding another officer in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania police chief is dead and another officer is injured, after a lengthy police chase and shootout through the Pittsburgh area with an armed individual.Police had been pursuing suspect Aaron Lamont Swan since Sunday, on weapons-related parole violations. The 28-year-old allegedly fled a traffic spot.Officers in Brackenridge, just outside of Pittsburgh, encountered Swan the following day, where the man allegedly fired on officers, killing Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire and wounding another officer, who was shot in the leg and is now in stable condition.Procession taking place in #Brackenridge for Police Chief Justin McIntire who was killed today while...
CBS News
Man killed in shooting after fight at gas station in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A man was killed in a shooting at a gas station in downtown Baltimore Thursday afternoon. Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Mulberry and North Greene streets. Police said a man was shot during a fight. He was taken to...
Accused Killer Allegedly In Possession Of Pregnant Woman’s Body Found Not Competent To Stand Trial
Investigators believe Torrey Moore shot a convenience store employee to death before fleeing to his apartment, where police found the decomposing body of pregnant woman Denise Middleton. A man accused of killing a convenience store clerk and then leading authorities to the decomposing remains of a heavily-pregnant woman is not...
'I am locked up' | Karon Hylton-Brown's mother reacts to guilty verdict of two DC police officers following her release from jail
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A mother says her gut reaction to the verdict of the D.C. police officer found guilty in her son's death landed her a night in jail. Karen Hylton-Brown was arrested Wednesday afternoon after the U.S. Marshals says she caused a "disturbance" when the jury announced that Officer Terence Sutton, 38, was guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown.
Police Search For Missing Virginia Dad After Family Finds ‘Big Amount Of Blood’ In Abandoned Car
Jose Guerrero vanished under suspicious circumstances from Woodbridge, Virginia on Dec. 21. His abandoned car, reportedly with blood in the backseat, was found less than two miles from his home. Authorities are desperately trying to locate a missing Virginia father whose blood-filled car was found near a wooded area days...
