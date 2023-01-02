Read full article on original website
Mountain View Hospital welcomes first baby born in 2023
Isabella Rain Torres was born to Michelle Wellons and Ed Torres on January 2, 2023 at 9:16 a.m. as the first baby born at Mountain View Hospital this year. The post Mountain View Hospital welcomes first baby born in 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
‘I’m so thankful for him.’ Woman looking for man who came to the rescue at local car wash
IDAHO FALLS – A local woman and her daughter are looking for an unknown man who came to the rescue after an accident caused the woman to be pinned between her truck and a payment station at a car wash. Monday started just like any regular day, according to...
Looking back: Contest held to find ‘most popular young lady in eastern Idaho’ and hospital patient escapes, drowns in river
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Jan. 2 to Jan. 8 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot woman received a $400 piano “as the result of a voting contest” to determine the “most popular young lady in eastern Idaho.”
Nerf gun arena Battlefield Pocatello a hit among both children and adults
Pocatello area residents who have an overwhelming urge to shoot Nerf darts at people can now do so in a place where it won’t result in a scolding. In fact, hitting people with darts is the entire point. Battlefield Pocatello — a new Nerf gun arena in Chubbuck — is owned by Scott Jensen and his wife, Erika. Jensen said the arena contains two different party areas. One is big enough for about 15 people, and the other is big enough for about 40. ...
Debbie Kalakay
Debbie Kay Born Kalakay was born on September 12, 1954 in Omaha, Nebraska to Raymond and Betty Born. Debbie and her two siblings, Raymond and Randy, moved with the family to Idaho Falls in 1957 when her father was hired to work at the AEC site west of Idaho Falls. The family increased in size in 1970 when Betty and Ray adopted the three children, (Buffy, Rob, and Brian) of close friends who died unexpectedly three years prior.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reminds food establishments under boil order to follow these guidelines
IDAHO FALLS — We have been notified by the Department of Environmental Quality that water serving properties located north of Sunnyside Road, in addition to properties west of Interstate 15, are under a precautionary boil order. Idaho Food Code requires that a food establishment provide safe, potable water for...
Group Formed to Address East Idaho Avalanche Safety
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new working group has been formed to address avalanche safety in Eastern Idaho after nearly a dozen people were killed in the last 12 years. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center announced the group has been formed in conjunction with the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC), the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC), the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC), and the FS National Avalanche Center (NAC), to address the impacts of avalanches that has killed 11 people since 2010. According to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center (SAC) the majority of people killed by an avalanche were snowmobilers and snow bikers. Most of the people who died did not have the proper safety equipment. The working group, along with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, will focus on safety education for people headed to the backcountry on a snow machine. A special presentation of films “To the Hills and Back” and “The Fine Line" will be held on Jan. 5, at the Colonial Theatre in Idaho Falls from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. A snowmobile once owned by professional backcountry snowmobiler Rob Kincaid, who died in an avalanche, will be auctioned off at the event to raise money for safety awareness and finance avalanche transceiver check stations at trailheads in the area.
Several mountain lion sightings reported in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Mountain lions are being sighted throughout Pocatello, according to official reports and social media posts from local residents. People from all parts of the city are posting accounts of sightings as well as photographic evidence on Facebook. Pocatello police last month issued a new release about a mountain lion that was prowling the Elmore Street neighborhood near Gate City Elementary School on the city's north side. ...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Tour bus with welders from Wyoming stops in Idaho Falls to visit students
IDAHO FALLS — With a tour bus, welding rig and exciting giveaways, a group of welders from Wyoming stopped at a technical education school on Wednesday. Western Welding Academy, located in Gillette, Wyoming, tours across the nation in what’s called “The Blue Collar Tour” and stopped at Idaho Falls School District 91’s Career & Technical Education Center (CTEC).
Irene Olsen
It is hard to admit, but apparently, I have passed on. My Sunday School teachers said it would happen one day but that’s simply not something I wanted to hear, much less experience. My “worn-out, much-used body” finally gave out on December 31, 2022 after a lifetime of sharing my home and hearth with family, a legion of friends, and others – I have never met a stranger!
Idaho Falls issues boil water advisory
Due to a drop in water pressure, the City of Idaho Falls is issuing a boil water advisory for all properties located both north of Sunnyside Road and west of Interstate 15, effective immediately. The post Idaho Falls issues boil water advisory appeared first on Local News 8.
Don Waddoups
Don Allen Waddoups, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the age of 94. He was born August 21, 1928, in Moore, Idaho, to Royal Waddoups and Veta Jones Waddoups. He grew up on his family’s sheep and cattle ranch near Moore with his brothers: Dean, Fred, Max, Grant, Bob, Jerry, Wayne and Clark, and his sisters Olive and Carol. As there was no transportation to the elementary school in Moore and his mother was concerned about him walking the two miles to school in the dead of winter, he was sent to live with relatives in Hopper, Utah, to attended first grade. The following year transportation was provided, and he returned home. Don graduated from Arco High School in 1946.
3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants your help finding runaway teen
MONTEVIEW — Authorities in Jefferson County are looking for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home on Jan. 1. Elintra Fischer left her Monteview home in her mom’s gray 2015 Honda Civic with license plate 5C0463U, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Clinic specializing in regenerative medicine opens in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A clinic specializing in non-surgical pain relief and regenerative medicine is now serving clients in Idaho Falls. QC Kinetix opened at 2194 Snake River Parkway, Suite 103 in Snake River Landing on December 10. The North Carolina-based franchise, which has 150 clinics nationwide, caters to those...
Keaton Reed Ragan
Keaton Reed Ragan, 22, of Idaho Falls, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Rd. The family will visit with friends Thursday evening from 6:30-8 p.m. and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior, both visitations at Wood East Side. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to https://gofund.me/8b70cd70. Condolences may be sent to www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Woman arrested, manhunt underway for accomplice wanted in connection to series of thefts
POCATELLO — A Fort Hall woman wanted for over two months in connection to several theft-related incidents in Pocatello this past summer was apprehended and jailed last week and police are still searching for her accomplice. Frankee Toni Currie, 26, has been charged with grand larceny, grand theft and two counts of burglary, all felonies, after Pocatello police say she stole items from Harbor Freight and Lowe's Home Improvement store on multiple occasions in April and May of last year. ...
City officials warn harsh weather conditions are causing potholes
IDAHO FALLS — The recent weather conditions have wreaked havoc on city roads, causing potholes and other hazardous conditions. Keeping roadways maintained and safe is a priority for the Idaho Falls Street Division. However, the weather conditions have also made that task challenging. “Traffic, water, and the freezing and...
