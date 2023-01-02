ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Making His Mark On Defensive End

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has scored in double-figures the past two games. While the Heat are content with his improved scoring, Oladipo has maintained his commitment to defense. In the last two games, he's also averaged two steals and played a role in the Heat's strong defense. Oladipo said...
MIAMI, FL
silverscreenandroll.com

People around NBA think Lakers front office has been told not to trade their picks

To say the Lakers have some hesitancy in trading out their draft picks would certainly be a fair assessment, likely even an understatement. The team has practiced patience that has occasionally crossed over into outright refusal to part with the picks in any trade, regardless of the team’s situation this year.
Hoops Rumors

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in career-high 55

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the visiting Washington Wizards 123-113 on Tuesday. The two-time MVP's fourth career 50-plus-point game came on 20-of-33 shooting from the floor and 15-of-16 at the free-throw line. Coming into the contest,...
UTAH STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Did Jazz clock operators cost them win against Kings?

The Utah Jazz had a real “sometimes it be ya own people” moment Tuesday. Utah lost a heartbreaker at home to the Sacramento Kings after a De’Aaron Fox layup with 0.4 seconds left broke a 115-115 tie. With the Jazz having no timeouts, Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt heaved the ball the length of the floor... The post Did Jazz clock operators cost them win against Kings? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

The Jazz’s Biggest Star Is A Possible All-Star

At the start of the season, the Utah Jazz became the most surprising story in the NBA. Most people had written the team off during the summer after they traded away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, among others. Many people assumed they were going to be a team intent on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Hoops Rumors

Bulls head coach shares thoughts on last two minute reports

Last two minute reports have shown that the Bulls were on the wrong end of some critical calls during their past two games, but that’s little consolation for coach Billy Donovan, writes Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. “It doesn’t do anything,” Donovan said after Monday’s overtime loss at Cleveland....
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Campazzo, Vildoza, Two-Ways, Rookies

Serbian team Crvena Zvezda has been sanctioned by the EuroLeague for overdue payments to players and will be prohibited from registering new players until February 28, per BasketNews.com. That means that former Nuggets and Mavericks point guard Facundo Campazzo, who reached a contract agreement with the team after being waived...
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Asks Big Question About The Utah Jazz

Most fans of the Utah Jazz who were watching the Cleveland Cavaliers-Chicago Bulls game on Monday night were hanging their heads low by the time the final buzzer sounded. The entire game was a barn-burner and it was exciting to watch, even leading to an overtime period as both teams duked it out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

