Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Natural History Museum of UtahAndy MonroeSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
NBA trade rumors: A Lakers-Bulls package to send Alex Caruso back to LA
The Los Angeles Lakers made an ill-fated decision in the 2021 offseason to not re-sign Alex Caruso. Los Angeles could have retained Caruso with bird rights but after re-signing Talen Horton-Tucker to a three-year deal, the team did not want to take the luxury tax implications that would have come with re-signing Caruso.
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Making His Mark On Defensive End
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has scored in double-figures the past two games. While the Heat are content with his improved scoring, Oladipo has maintained his commitment to defense. In the last two games, he's also averaged two steals and played a role in the Heat's strong defense. Oladipo said...
silverscreenandroll.com
People around NBA think Lakers front office has been told not to trade their picks
To say the Lakers have some hesitancy in trading out their draft picks would certainly be a fair assessment, likely even an understatement. The team has practiced patience that has occasionally crossed over into outright refusal to part with the picks in any trade, regardless of the team’s situation this year.
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move Before Wednesday’s Game
The Los Angeles Lakers have assigned Max Christie to the G League before Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat.
Indiana Pacers Make A Roster Move On Tuesday
The Indiana Pacers have assigned big man Isaiah Jackson to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the NBA G League.
Jazz Unveil Final Injury Report for Rockets Matchup
The Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets are heading down a similar path.
NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo pours in career-high 55
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the visiting Washington Wizards 123-113 on Tuesday. The two-time MVP's fourth career 50-plus-point game came on 20-of-33 shooting from the floor and 15-of-16 at the free-throw line. Coming into the contest,...
Did Jazz clock operators cost them win against Kings?
The Utah Jazz had a real “sometimes it be ya own people” moment Tuesday. Utah lost a heartbreaker at home to the Sacramento Kings after a De’Aaron Fox layup with 0.4 seconds left broke a 115-115 tie. With the Jazz having no timeouts, Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt heaved the ball the length of the floor... The post Did Jazz clock operators cost them win against Kings? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
The Jazz’s Biggest Star Is A Possible All-Star
At the start of the season, the Utah Jazz became the most surprising story in the NBA. Most people had written the team off during the summer after they traded away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, among others. Many people assumed they were going to be a team intent on...
Bulls head coach shares thoughts on last two minute reports
Last two minute reports have shown that the Bulls were on the wrong end of some critical calls during their past two games, but that’s little consolation for coach Billy Donovan, writes Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. “It doesn’t do anything,” Donovan said after Monday’s overtime loss at Cleveland....
NBA curiously issues Donovan Mitchell, Cavs PED tests morning after 71-point outburst
It might have all been coincidental, but the NBA gave Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers roster performance-enhancing drugs test less than 24 hours after the All-Star guard’s historic 71-point game on Monday. On Monday night, Donovan Mitchell was at the absolute height of his powers...
And-Ones: Campazzo, Vildoza, Two-Ways, Rookies
Serbian team Crvena Zvezda has been sanctioned by the EuroLeague for overdue payments to players and will be prohibited from registering new players until February 28, per BasketNews.com. That means that former Nuggets and Mavericks point guard Facundo Campazzo, who reached a contract agreement with the team after being waived...
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Asks Big Question About The Utah Jazz
Most fans of the Utah Jazz who were watching the Cleveland Cavaliers-Chicago Bulls game on Monday night were hanging their heads low by the time the final buzzer sounded. The entire game was a barn-burner and it was exciting to watch, even leading to an overtime period as both teams duked it out.
Hoops Rumors
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0