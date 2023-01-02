Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentenceRobert J HansenEl Dorado County, CA
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno removing downed trees
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This morning near Wingfield Park a crew from the Carson Truckee Water Conservancy District was tasked with removing a Red Willow from the Truckee River. The recent storm was too much for the 50 plus year old tree. It had fallen into the Truckee with some the ground beneath it. The wall behind the tree not impacted, but removing the tree was necessary.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 5, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — It’s dumping snow in both the Sierra and Pine Nuts this morning as a new winter weather advisory kicked in at 1 a.m. It was mostly rain in Carson Valley until around 5 a.m. Chains or snow tires are required on Highway 395 from Gardnerville...
KOLO TV Reno
REMSA prepared to respond through the snow
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shoveling snow just happens after storms here in Northern Nevada. An average snow shovel holds 5.7 pounds of snow. Sierra Cement--that which has been falling locally weighs more. An hour’s worth of work could certainly put a strain on the heart. A call for help...
Winter storm pummels Lake Tahoe with wind and snow, travel warnings issued
Multiple avalanche warnings have been issued.
KOLO TV Reno
‘It’s a pretty scary situation’: Many Nevadans still without power as second storm approaches
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wet, heavy snow still blankets western Nevada. While many are prepping for the next storm, some are still suffering the consequences of the first. “We had a tree branch come down and it landed right on our power line and it’s about a 12 foot branch,” said Steve Scriver, an NV Energy customer near Washoe Lake.
Record-Courier
Douglas closes Tahoe schools due to storm
Students at Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools got another snow day after a snowstorm arrived at Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. It will be the third day in a row schools have been closed at the lake due to weather. Douglas County schools in East Fork Township were...
2news.com
Douglas County Closes Warming Centers, Will Reopen if Needed
Douglas County has closed the warming centers at Douglas County Community & Senior Center and the East Fork Fire Protection District Station 4. The county will reopen the centers if they are needed. Douglas County says officials are actively monitoring the current winter storms and weather patterns, and will respond...
KOLO TV Reno
City manager nominates Stockton deputy chief as next Reno police chief
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno City Manager Doug Thornley nominated Stockton Deputy Chief Kathyrn Nance to be Reno’s next chief of police. The Reno City Council is scheduled to pick the city’s next police chief at its Wednesday meeting. The two finalists to replace Jason Soto as chief are...
KOLO TV Reno
All Reno Radio blood drive continues Thursday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 37th annual All Reno Radio blood drive continues Thursday after what organizers are calling a successful day on Wednesday. Thursday’s drive will be at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in the Paradise Terrace until 7:00 p.m. Organizers say their goal is to collect 350 pints of blood.
Record-Courier
Tonopah low dropped as much snow in the East Valley as Kingsbury Grade
A spot near East Valley Road in Gardnerville recorded almost as much snow as fell on Daggett Summit from a surprise New Year’s Eve snowstorm. The location received 30 inches of snow, according to snow totals compiled by the National Weather Service, topping results for the greater Reno-Carson City-Minden area.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week. The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
matadornetwork.com
Four Reno Day Trips You Need To Add To Your Northern Nevada Getaway
Reno, Nevada is a vibrant city with plenty of entertainment options. The area boasts a host of trendy restaurants and bars, along with casinos offering gaming, live music, comedy shows and more. There are also numerous cultural offerings, including world-class museums, performing arts venues, and galleries, plus nearby historic towns like Virginia City and fabulous nearby mountain biking and hiking.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for larceny suspect
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:33 a.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward of $250 leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect. Original article: The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a possible larceny suspect. They say on...
Record-Courier
Next storm lines up for Wednesday
The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
Record-Courier
Travel still a challenge across Douglas
The big berm down the middle of Highway 395 through Minden and Gardnerville posed one of the larger hazards to navigation as Douglas County dug out from Saturday’s storm. While road controls have been lifted for the highway, it remains slick in spots after temperatures dropped to 7 degrees early Monday morning.
KOLO TV Reno
Tribal members, others protest Nevada lithium mine
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The battle over a proposed lithium mine at Thacker Pass near the Oregon border came to Reno Thursday outside the federal courthouse. It’s a battle that pits *environmentalists* against *environmentalists” and - cultural and historic values... against national goals. Thacker Pass sits in a remote...
Jeremy Renner updates fans from ICU following snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner is recovering in the intensive care unit following a snow plow accident he suffered on New Year’s Day. The “Hawkeye” star tweeted a video message from his hospital bed on Thursday morning alongside his mother and sister. “A ‘not (so) great’ ICU DAY, turned to (an) amazing spa day with my sis […]
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County preps county manager contract for Haskin
The Lyon County Commission has directed staff to prepare an employment agreement establishing Andrew Haskin as county manager. Haskin has served in an interim capacity for three months. Commissioner Wes Henderson, representing District 1, called for the item on Tuesday’s regular meeting initially when Haskin was appointed as interim county...
2news.com
NV Energy Discusses Mass Power Outage In Northern Nevada
Some NV Energy customers could be without power for days. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. Over 70,000 customers were without power Sunday into Monday.
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley death investigation continues
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating the death of a man in Fernley on Christmas Eve. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Dean Sandoval, 57. Authorities found him Dec. 24 about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Canary Circle. Sandoval was not responsive and not breathing.
