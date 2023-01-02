ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno removing downed trees

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This morning near Wingfield Park a crew from the Carson Truckee Water Conservancy District was tasked with removing a Red Willow from the Truckee River. The recent storm was too much for the 50 plus year old tree. It had fallen into the Truckee with some the ground beneath it. The wall behind the tree not impacted, but removing the tree was necessary.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 5, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It’s dumping snow in both the Sierra and Pine Nuts this morning as a new winter weather advisory kicked in at 1 a.m. It was mostly rain in Carson Valley until around 5 a.m. Chains or snow tires are required on Highway 395 from Gardnerville...
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

REMSA prepared to respond through the snow

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shoveling snow just happens after storms here in Northern Nevada. An average snow shovel holds 5.7 pounds of snow. Sierra Cement--that which has been falling locally weighs more. An hour’s worth of work could certainly put a strain on the heart. A call for help...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Douglas closes Tahoe schools due to storm

Students at Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools got another snow day after a snowstorm arrived at Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. It will be the third day in a row schools have been closed at the lake due to weather. Douglas County schools in East Fork Township were...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Douglas County Closes Warming Centers, Will Reopen if Needed

Douglas County has closed the warming centers at Douglas County Community & Senior Center and the East Fork Fire Protection District Station 4. The county will reopen the centers if they are needed. Douglas County says officials are actively monitoring the current winter storms and weather patterns, and will respond...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City manager nominates Stockton deputy chief as next Reno police chief

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno City Manager Doug Thornley nominated Stockton Deputy Chief Kathyrn Nance to be Reno’s next chief of police. The Reno City Council is scheduled to pick the city’s next police chief at its Wednesday meeting. The two finalists to replace Jason Soto as chief are...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

All Reno Radio blood drive continues Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 37th annual All Reno Radio blood drive continues Thursday after what organizers are calling a successful day on Wednesday. Thursday’s drive will be at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in the Paradise Terrace until 7:00 p.m. Organizers say their goal is to collect 350 pints of blood.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Tonopah low dropped as much snow in the East Valley as Kingsbury Grade

A spot near East Valley Road in Gardnerville recorded almost as much snow as fell on Daggett Summit from a surprise New Year’s Eve snowstorm. The location received 30 inches of snow, according to snow totals compiled by the National Weather Service, topping results for the greater Reno-Carson City-Minden area.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week. The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
matadornetwork.com

Four Reno Day Trips You Need To Add To Your Northern Nevada Getaway

Reno, Nevada is a vibrant city with plenty of entertainment options. The area boasts a host of trendy restaurants and bars, along with casinos offering gaming, live music, comedy shows and more. There are also numerous cultural offerings, including world-class museums, performing arts venues, and galleries, plus nearby historic towns like Virginia City and fabulous nearby mountain biking and hiking.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for larceny suspect

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:33 a.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward of $250 leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect. Original article: The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a possible larceny suspect. They say on...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Next storm lines up for Wednesday

The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
MINDEN, NV
Record-Courier

Travel still a challenge across Douglas

The big berm down the middle of Highway 395 through Minden and Gardnerville posed one of the larger hazards to navigation as Douglas County dug out from Saturday’s storm. While road controls have been lifted for the highway, it remains slick in spots after temperatures dropped to 7 degrees early Monday morning.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Tribal members, others protest Nevada lithium mine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The battle over a proposed lithium mine at Thacker Pass near the Oregon border came to Reno Thursday outside the federal courthouse. It’s a battle that pits *environmentalists* against *environmentalists” and - cultural and historic values... against national goals. Thacker Pass sits in a remote...
RENO, NV
KTLA

Jeremy Renner updates fans from ICU following snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is recovering in the intensive care unit following a snow plow accident he suffered on New Year’s Day. The “Hawkeye” star tweeted a video message from his hospital bed on Thursday morning alongside his mother and sister. “A ‘not (so) great’ ICU DAY, turned to (an) amazing spa day with my sis […]
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County preps county manager contract for Haskin

The Lyon County Commission has directed staff to prepare an employment agreement establishing Andrew Haskin as county manager. Haskin has served in an interim capacity for three months. Commissioner Wes Henderson, representing District 1, called for the item on Tuesday’s regular meeting initially when Haskin was appointed as interim county...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fernley death investigation continues

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating the death of a man in Fernley on Christmas Eve. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Dean Sandoval, 57. Authorities found him Dec. 24 about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Canary Circle. Sandoval was not responsive and not breathing.
FERNLEY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy