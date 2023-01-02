ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns Stumble in Horrid 102-83 Loss to Knicks

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
 3 days ago

The Phoenix Suns weren't able to gather any momentum against the New York Knicks to start the new year off right.

Not exactly how the Phoenix Suns wanted to begin 2023.

The New York Knicks dominated from the early stages of the game and never looked back in their SCORE victory on Monday.

Julius Randle paved the way for New York's success with an impressive 28 points and 16 rebounds on the day. Jalen Brunson was right behind him with 24 points and six assists of his own.

Each New York starter scored in double-digits.

Deandre Ayton led the Suns in scoring with 12 points. As a team, Phoenix shot a dismal 27% from downtown and shot just seven free throws to New York's 25.

It was a fairly slow start for the Suns, who scored just 11 points in the first quarter before finding themselves down by as much as 32 points in the second period of play. Although Phoenix was able to close the half on a 11-2 run, the Suns went into the break down 54-31.

Phoenix struggled to get to the line, sinking their first free throw with 6:19 remaining in the third quarter. A late run saw the Suns cut New York's lead to 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Knicks quickly answered and put the game away for good.

They've now lost their last six-of-seven games.

The Suns will be back in action for the final game of their road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

