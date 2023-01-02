ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Fox17

Suspect in Plainfield Twp. mom's death bound over to circuit court

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of killing a Plainfield Township mother has been bound over to circuit court. The suspect, Yenly Garcia, was previously charged for the death of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt. Wednesday, January 4, Mollie Schmidt's family filled a Wyoming District Courtroom for Garcia's preliminary examination...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Police seek suspect in SW Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting occurred in the area of Caufield Avenue and Hughart Street before 1 p.m. We’re told no victims were present when officers arrived but two cars...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
FOX59

Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
JASPER COUNTY, IN
WGN News

Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
WYOMING, MI
Fox17

18-year-old shot in leg during Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Dorchester Avenue and Hayden Street shortly after midnight. We’re told the victim entered a nearby...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Teen Hurt in Collision North of Zeeland

BLENDON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 4, 2023) – A 17-year-old Hudsonville man was injured in a two-vehicle collided north of Zeeland on Wednesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Eric DeBoer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Port Sheldon Street and 84th Avenue just before 3 PM. That was where the man, driving his vehicle eastbound, tried to go around a slower SUV ahead of him. However, that slower vehicle, driven by a 26-year-old Holland man who apparently was unaware of the passing vehicle to his left, turned left and slammed into the teen’s vehicle, sending it into a culvert nearby.
ZEELAND, MI
Fox17

4-year-old critical, 5-year-old hurt after Kentwood crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two kindergarten-age children are hurt after a car crash in Kentwood. Police say one is in critical condition. Around 8:00 on Wednesday morning, police say two cars crashed near 60th Street and Wing Avenue. At the scene, police found one car carrying a woman and two...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMTCw

Jackson man arrested for alleged stabbings, attack with a hammer

UNION CITY, Mich. — A 31-year-old man from Jackson was arrested after attacking two victims on Burlington Road on Monday, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect first attacked a 33-year-old man from Union City from behind and stabbed him several times in the back, chest, and neck, according to deputies.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Man testifies against his brother in the killing of a mother of 5

KENT COUNTY, MI – Yenly Garcia was ordered to stand trial in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Mollie Schmidt, after his brother provided potentially damaging testimony. Garcia, 44, is accused in the August shooting death of Schmidt, a 33-year-old mother of five, at his apartment on 44th Street SW just east of Burlingame Avenue.
KENT COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

New Buffalo Man Returned to Face Bank Robbery Charges

(La Porte County, IN) - A New Buffalo man previously held in Michigan has been returned to Indiana to face allegations that he held up a bank in Michigan City. Ryan James, 43, was being held Tuesday in the LaPorte County Jail on a $15,000 bond on a Level 5 Felony charge of Robbery. He appeared for his initial hearing on December 30th in LaPorte Circuit Court where a jury trial was scheduled for December 11. A customary plea of not guilty was entered by the court on behalf of the defendant, who also was appointed a public defender after a judge ruled he was unable to afford private legal counsel.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
wbiw.com

Lake Station woman killed in New Year’s Day crash on I-94

LAPORTE CO. – On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle crash involving injuries on I-94 westbound near the 42-mile marker. This is approximately 3 miles west of the Indiana/Michigan state line. A preliminary investigation by ISP Trooper...
LAKE STATION, IN

