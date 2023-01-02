Read full article on original website
Celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve blamed for 3rd death in West Michigan, police say
Police on the west side of the state believe shots fired in celebration of the new year are responsible for the death of a 16-year-old just days after authorities said two other men were shot and killed in a similar manner.
Fox17
Suspect in Plainfield Twp. mom's death bound over to circuit court
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of killing a Plainfield Township mother has been bound over to circuit court. The suspect, Yenly Garcia, was previously charged for the death of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt. Wednesday, January 4, Mollie Schmidt's family filled a Wyoming District Courtroom for Garcia's preliminary examination...
Fox17
Police seek suspect in SW Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting occurred in the area of Caufield Avenue and Hughart Street before 1 p.m. We’re told no victims were present when officers arrived but two cars...
Suspect in August murder of Plainfield Twp. woman bound to circuit court
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming man accused of killing 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt was back in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing. Yenly Garcia, 44, was bound over to circuit court on all charges, a judge decided. "We want to get justice for Mollie," said her aunt, Lisa McGraw,...
Fox17
Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
fox32chicago.com
New body cam video shows UPS truck hanging over Calumet River on I-90
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - New body camera video showing the moments after a crash that left a UPS truck dangling over the Calumet River off a bridge on I-90 last month was released Wednesday. The truck went over the bridge at the 6.5-mile marker of the toll road around 2...
Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
Fox17
Van Buren Co. suspect accused of killing 2 with 'celebratory gunfire' charged with murder
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect accused of killing two people in Lawrence Township during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Christopher Toppenberg was arraigned Wednesday for the...
Fox17
18-year-old shot in leg during Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Dorchester Avenue and Hayden Street shortly after midnight. We’re told the victim entered a nearby...
Pedestrian critically injured in Kalamazoo crash
Authorities say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Kalamazoo.
Deputies: Teenager hurt in crash near Borculo
A teenage driver was injured in a crash near Borculo on Wednesday.
Kalamazoo father of 8, killed in shooting, was life of party, family says
KALAMAZOO, MI – James Douglas White Jr., was always the life of the party and he was starting to mature, his family said. His shooting death means his family will never get to meet the man he could have become. White, 29, was shot Dec. 30, near the intersection...
whtc.com
Teen Hurt in Collision North of Zeeland
BLENDON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 4, 2023) – A 17-year-old Hudsonville man was injured in a two-vehicle collided north of Zeeland on Wednesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Eric DeBoer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Port Sheldon Street and 84th Avenue just before 3 PM. That was where the man, driving his vehicle eastbound, tried to go around a slower SUV ahead of him. However, that slower vehicle, driven by a 26-year-old Holland man who apparently was unaware of the passing vehicle to his left, turned left and slammed into the teen’s vehicle, sending it into a culvert nearby.
Fox17
4-year-old critical, 5-year-old hurt after Kentwood crash
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two kindergarten-age children are hurt after a car crash in Kentwood. Police say one is in critical condition. Around 8:00 on Wednesday morning, police say two cars crashed near 60th Street and Wing Avenue. At the scene, police found one car carrying a woman and two...
WWMTCw
Jackson man arrested for alleged stabbings, attack with a hammer
UNION CITY, Mich. — A 31-year-old man from Jackson was arrested after attacking two victims on Burlington Road on Monday, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect first attacked a 33-year-old man from Union City from behind and stabbed him several times in the back, chest, and neck, according to deputies.
Man testifies against his brother in the killing of a mother of 5
KENT COUNTY, MI – Yenly Garcia was ordered to stand trial in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Mollie Schmidt, after his brother provided potentially damaging testimony. Garcia, 44, is accused in the August shooting death of Schmidt, a 33-year-old mother of five, at his apartment on 44th Street SW just east of Burlingame Avenue.
Deputies: New Year’s party shooting that killed 2 ‘unintentional’
Deputies say a man who started shooting during a New Year's party near Lawrence didn't realize his two friends were downrange.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Buffalo Man Returned to Face Bank Robbery Charges
(La Porte County, IN) - A New Buffalo man previously held in Michigan has been returned to Indiana to face allegations that he held up a bank in Michigan City. Ryan James, 43, was being held Tuesday in the LaPorte County Jail on a $15,000 bond on a Level 5 Felony charge of Robbery. He appeared for his initial hearing on December 30th in LaPorte Circuit Court where a jury trial was scheduled for December 11. A customary plea of not guilty was entered by the court on behalf of the defendant, who also was appointed a public defender after a judge ruled he was unable to afford private legal counsel.
wbiw.com
Lake Station woman killed in New Year’s Day crash on I-94
LAPORTE CO. – On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle crash involving injuries on I-94 westbound near the 42-mile marker. This is approximately 3 miles west of the Indiana/Michigan state line. A preliminary investigation by ISP Trooper...
