WNCT
Lenoir and Duplin counties work on storm damage repairs
WITN
Fire chief stresses working smoke detectors after two people die in New Bern house fire
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that two people died in a house fire that occurred a week ago. The fire happened last Thursday at a home on 910 Meadows Street and two people inside were injured. Bags of clothes, books, furniture, and yellow tape could be seen strewn outside of the house on Thursday afternoon.
newbernnow.com
wcti12.com
Homeowner and one other confirmed deceased after house fire
WNCT
Kinston PD asking for residents' feedback
WNCT
NWS officials investigate Beaufort County storm damage
WITN
Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County. Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles. There was some damage in...
WNCT
New Bern's future is bright in 2023
Gas leak reported in Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency crews responded to a report of a gas leak in a residential area on Harris Creek Road Thursday evening. Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson said there was an adult and six children inside the house when the gas leak was reported. Dispatchers had the residents of the home evacuate the […]
WITN
All lanes back open after accident caused backup near Kinston
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Dept. of Transportation tells us a crash near Kinston shut down lanes of traffic near Kinston. They say around 7:15 a.m. Thursday there was a car crash on NC-11 South in Lenoir County, near Braxton Road outside of Kinston. Two lanes were closed,...
New four-way stop stirs up controversy
TEACHEY, N.C. (WNCT) – People in the Duplin County town of Teachey now have a brand new four-way stop, but some residents aren’t too happy about it. When NCDOT put the stop sign up at 117 and Bay Road, no one could have predicted the response it would get in such a small town. Some […]
WITN
Storm damages gym roof at South Lenoir High School
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Strong storms caused significant damage to a high school gym in Lenoir County this afternoon. Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud says no one was hurt inside the gym at South Lenoir High School in Deep Run when the storm came through. South Lenoir...
WITN
NCDOT roadway project begins January 9 in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A road in Jacksonville will closed due to maintenance starting next week. Fairway Road in Jacksonville will be closed from January 9th through January 18th near the intersection with Commerce Road. The DOT says this project is to relocate sewer pipes and manholes on Commerce Road...
wcti12.com
Teen reported missing in Pitt County found dead in Richmond County motel room
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Richmond County teenager was found dead in a motel room in her home county on Dec. 19, 2022. Police said that evidence suggests that it was due to some sort of drug overdose. Allison Johnson was first reported to Pitt County as a runaway...
WRAL
Rocky Mount woman shot by boyfriend, being treated for serious injuries
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Tuesday around 10 p.m., Rocky Mount police officers responded to a domestic violence shooting after a woman arrived at UNC Nash Hospital with a gunshot wound. The woman and her boyfriend, Jermel Wallace, arrived at the hospital together and reported false information about how the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 3, 4 & 5
Linwood "Buddy" Letchworth, 67, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Carolina East in New Bern. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday at Davis Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Mercer and Pastor Ray Connor officiating. Burial will follow at Styron Cemetery in Davis.
WITN
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to auction off unclaimed property
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a deal on household items, tools, or bikes, you might find it in an unlikely place. Your local Sheriff’s Office. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has posted on social media that it will soon be auctioning off some of the unclaimed items it has collected as evidence that are no longer needed.
jocoreport.com
EMS Vehicle Struck At Scene Of Traffic Accident
SELMA – A Johnston County EMS medic SUV was struck while at the scene of a motor vehicle accident. The initial accident was reported around 8:30am Thursday on Highway 39 at Little Divine Road. A silver Chevrolet and while Honda collided at the intersection, causing several injuries. The Johnston...
jocoreport.com
Body Found Near Benson Water Tower
BENSON – Benson Police and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded New Year’s Eve night to a body reportedly found in a field off E. Mann Street near the Benson Water Tower. The body was located just behind the National Guard Armory. Benson Fire and Johnston County...
WITN
Car catches fire in front of WITN’s Greenville studio
NCEL 01-01 Eastern Carolina's 2023 New Year Babies.
