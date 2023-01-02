ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Rollover crash kills driver on I-20 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A driver has died after a rollover crash on I-20 just before noon on Thursday. According to Master Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:25 a.m. near the eastbound exit to Wilson Boulevard and North Main Street. Tidwell said...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Firefighters rescue dog from Blythewood house fire

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WACH) — Firefighters in Blythewood have rescued a dog from an accidental house fire Thursday morning. Columbia-Richland Fire Department crews responded to a house fire on Elton Walker Road shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday morning. When they arrived, firefighters were told that a dog, named Daisy, was...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
wach.com

Man arrested for Amazon warehouse shooting now charged with murder

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 20-year-old arrested for the shooting of a man outside of an Amazon warehouse, will now face murder charges, after the victim died New Years Eve, Lexington deputies said Thursday. On Thursday, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said it will now charge Johnathan Walker...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Fire rips through Orangeburg Co. home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Orangeburg County said the occupants of a home were uninjured after a fire tore through the single-story house Tuesday morning. Members of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fire on Dell Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the home...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Crash on I-20 in S.C. blocks exit to Bettis Academy Road

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of an crash. It happened around 10:50 Tuesday morning on I-20 west bound near mile marker 11 in Aiken County. Traffic is only blocked at the exit ramp to Bettis Academy Road. At least two injuries reported. Motorists should find an alternate route.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Salley Pavilion in Aiken County collapses, police say

SALLEY, S.C. (WFXG) - As severe weather continues to move through the CSRA damage reports also continue to pour in. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the Salley Pavilion has collapsed. The pavilion is located on Depot Street SE in Salley. No injuries have been reported. FOX54 has a...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Shooting at a Colleton St. apartment leaves one injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say they're investigating a shooting at a Colleton Street apartment complex that left one person hospitalized. Officials say the incident happened around 1 p.m. Monday at the Gable Oaks Apartments. One woman was injured inside her home and taken to a local hospital to undergo surgery.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Roof collapses in Orangeburg house fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire in Orangeburg left a home with severe damage Tuesday. The ODPS Fire Department was called to the scene on Dell St at around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. On arrival, they found the single-family home was covered in flames. Investigators said the roof had collapsed before first responders arrived.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Tornado touched down in Lexington County, officials said

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Emergency Management officials say a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road earlier Wednesday morning, Lexington County officials posted on Twitter. Officials added that downed trees and powerlines were also spotted along Lexington County, with some flooded areas as well.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned into an armed robbery. It happened Tuesday in the 2000 block of Alexander Place, according to authorities. According to authorities, two brothers in their 20s had three guests visiting to play...
AUGUSTA, GA
wach.com

Suspect in fatal Lexington County hit-and-run denied bond

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The man suspected of a Lexington County hit-and-run that left a 37-year-old moped driver dead, was denied bond following a Wednesday hearing. SC Highway Patrol Troopers arrested Charles Besancon, 36, on Tuesday after officials say they located him and his black Ford F-150, which was used to hit a moped driver on Fish Hatchery Road Monday night.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating suspicious death in Greenwood

Students driving through a flooded parking lot at T.L. Hanna High School. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Several customers woke up Wednesday morning to power outages in the Upstate. Teen killed in Spartanburg County crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed...
GREENWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

Body found in clothing donation bin identified

Kershaw Co, S.C. (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Coroner, David West has released the identify of a body found over the weekend in a bin for clothing donations. According to Coroner David West, the body has been identified as that of 47 year old Lesley Lemoine from Lugoff. Officials...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

