Rollover crash kills driver on I-20 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A driver has died after a rollover crash on I-20 just before noon on Thursday. According to Master Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:25 a.m. near the eastbound exit to Wilson Boulevard and North Main Street. Tidwell said...
WIS-TV
One dead after single-vehicle collision on I-95 in Clarendon County
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision on I-95 Northbound near the 122-mile marker. The collision occurred around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan 4, approximately 2.8 miles north of Manning, SC. The driver of a 2018 BMW Sedan was north on I-95 when the...
Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
wach.com
Firefighters rescue dog from Blythewood house fire
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WACH) — Firefighters in Blythewood have rescued a dog from an accidental house fire Thursday morning. Columbia-Richland Fire Department crews responded to a house fire on Elton Walker Road shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday morning. When they arrived, firefighters were told that a dog, named Daisy, was...
wach.com
Man arrested for Amazon warehouse shooting now charged with murder
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 20-year-old arrested for the shooting of a man outside of an Amazon warehouse, will now face murder charges, after the victim died New Years Eve, Lexington deputies said Thursday. On Thursday, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said it will now charge Johnathan Walker...
wach.com
Body of woman found in Lugoff donation bin identified, victim went missing in March
LUGOFF, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County Coroner's says it has identified the body of a woman found in a Lugoff clothing donation bin on New Year's Eve. Officials say the person was identified as Lugoff native Lesley Lemoine, 47, who was reported missing since March 2022. The autopsy did...
live5news.com
Fire rips through Orangeburg Co. home
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Orangeburg County said the occupants of a home were uninjured after a fire tore through the single-story house Tuesday morning. Members of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fire on Dell Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the home...
Crash on I-20 in S.C. blocks exit to Bettis Academy Road
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of an crash. It happened around 10:50 Tuesday morning on I-20 west bound near mile marker 11 in Aiken County. Traffic is only blocked at the exit ramp to Bettis Academy Road. At least two injuries reported. Motorists should find an alternate route.
wfxg.com
Salley Pavilion in Aiken County collapses, police say
SALLEY, S.C. (WFXG) - As severe weather continues to move through the CSRA damage reports also continue to pour in. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the Salley Pavilion has collapsed. The pavilion is located on Depot Street SE in Salley. No injuries have been reported. FOX54 has a...
wach.com
Shooting at a Colleton St. apartment leaves one injured
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say they're investigating a shooting at a Colleton Street apartment complex that left one person hospitalized. Officials say the incident happened around 1 p.m. Monday at the Gable Oaks Apartments. One woman was injured inside her home and taken to a local hospital to undergo surgery.
Coroner identifies woman found dead in Kershaw County donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the woman found dead in a donation bin last week as someone who'd been reported missing since last year. Coroner David West said Wednesday that after an autopsy allowed them to identify the woman as 47-year-old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Her family was then informed of the news.
Man accused of shooting Amazon coworker now faces murder charge
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that charges against the suspect involved in an Amazon Fulfillment Center parking lot shooting have been upgraded to murder. Jonathan Harden Alique Walker, 20, was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of...
WIS-TV
Roof collapses in Orangeburg house fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire in Orangeburg left a home with severe damage Tuesday. The ODPS Fire Department was called to the scene on Dell St at around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. On arrival, they found the single-family home was covered in flames. Investigators said the roof had collapsed before first responders arrived.
wach.com
Tornado touched down in Lexington County, officials said
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Emergency Management officials say a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road earlier Wednesday morning, Lexington County officials posted on Twitter. Officials added that downed trees and powerlines were also spotted along Lexington County, with some flooded areas as well.
WRDW-TV
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned into an armed robbery. It happened Tuesday in the 2000 block of Alexander Place, according to authorities. According to authorities, two brothers in their 20s had three guests visiting to play...
wach.com
Suspect in fatal Lexington County hit-and-run denied bond
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The man suspected of a Lexington County hit-and-run that left a 37-year-old moped driver dead, was denied bond following a Wednesday hearing. SC Highway Patrol Troopers arrested Charles Besancon, 36, on Tuesday after officials say they located him and his black Ford F-150, which was used to hit a moped driver on Fish Hatchery Road Monday night.
WLTX.com
Sumter teen recovering from burn injuries
17-year-old Jayden Catoe was badly burned by a backyard fire last October. After months of surgeries, he's recovering well back at home.
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating suspicious death in Greenwood
Students driving through a flooded parking lot at T.L. Hanna High School. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Several customers woke up Wednesday morning to power outages in the Upstate. Teen killed in Spartanburg County crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed...
abccolumbia.com
Body found in clothing donation bin identified
Kershaw Co, S.C. (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Coroner, David West has released the identify of a body found over the weekend in a bin for clothing donations. According to Coroner David West, the body has been identified as that of 47 year old Lesley Lemoine from Lugoff. Officials...
WLTX.com
Tornado confirmed in Lexington county, EF 0
The tornado moved through Lexington and another one touched in Gilbert but no word on strength. Very little damage.
