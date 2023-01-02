ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hills, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Tuesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Ryle tops Highlands, Holy Cross advances past NCC in girls 9th Region All “A” quarters

The Raiders won their sixth straight in the series. But this one is the closest Highlands has come to ending that streak. Highlands (8-5) built a 41-33 lead over the Raiders (12-3) after freshman guard Kaylee Mills did a pump fake then hit a three-pointer with 3:57 left in the third quarter. But Ryle fought back and took the lead for good when freshman small forward Jaelyn Jones made a three-pointer with 3:56 left in the game.
UNION, KY
linknky.com

Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week Dec. 26 – Jan. 1

To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program honors all local sports at all levels, whether it’s youth- or adult-oriented recreation, high school or college, professional or amateur.
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Second-half rally propels Dixie Heights past Notre Dame

Dixie Heights overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to knock off Notre Dame, 55-44, Wednesday night in Edgewood. The Colonels clamped down on defense in the third quarter, opening with a 10-0 run and holding the Pandas to only one made field goal in the frame. Trailing 29-20 at the half,...
EDGEWOOD, KY
WLWT 5

Coroner: Pedestrian struck on I-71 in Northern Kentucky dies

VERONA, Ky. — The pedestrianwho was struck on I-71 in northern Kentucky that closed all lanes for hours Wednesday evening has died. According to the Hamilton County Coroner, the pedestrian has been identified as 25-year-old Scott Boh. Boone County deputies said just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a tractor trailer...
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Conner stays hot, shoots past Holy Cross

For a while Tuesday, if Conner wasn’t knocking down 3-pointers from seemingly somewhere near Ritte’s Corner, the Cougars were hitting field goals while slipping and falling. Whether far or near, most of Conner’s shots went in against Holy Cross. That and a 17-3 first-quarter run led to a...
HEBRON, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
HAMILTON, OH
lanereport.com

Thomas More professor joins re-established Diocese of Covington school board

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Thomas More professor Christy Petroze, Ed.D., department chair of the University’s School of Education, joins the re-established Diocese of Covington School Board, being appointed by Bishop John C. Iffert. According to its official mission statement, the board seeks to promote Catholic education in a way that spreads the Catholic faith through acting “as a consultant to the bishop of Covington, the superintendent of Catholic schools, and the director of catechesis and evangelization” for educational programs of “Catholic schools and parish school of religion programs.” Re-establishing the Diocesan School Board was one of the first proposals presented to Bishop Iffert when he arrived at the Diocese of Covington in 2021.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria

COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike, in front of KFC, in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
ALEXANDRIA, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Calling all artists: Kenton County looking for creatives

The Kenton County Public Library is seeking up to five artists or artist teams to gussy up new fiberglass benches to be installed around the county. The benches, shaped like books, will be painted from inspiration from a list of books provided by the library. The artwork must be an original interpretation and not directly from any imagery in or on the book. These public installations are intended to celebrate literacy and bring attention to the library’s public resources.
KENTON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy