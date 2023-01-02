Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Related
linknky.com
Tuesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Ryle tops Highlands, Holy Cross advances past NCC in girls 9th Region All “A” quarters
The Raiders won their sixth straight in the series. But this one is the closest Highlands has come to ending that streak. Highlands (8-5) built a 41-33 lead over the Raiders (12-3) after freshman guard Kaylee Mills did a pump fake then hit a three-pointer with 3:57 left in the third quarter. But Ryle fought back and took the lead for good when freshman small forward Jaelyn Jones made a three-pointer with 3:56 left in the game.
linknky.com
Wednesday NKY HS hoops round-up: Walton-Verona boys advance to All “A” 8th title game, Russell ties win mark at Campbell
The Walton-Verona Bearcats (10-3 overall) earned a trip back to the All “A” 8th Region title game Saturday with a sound 86-47 win over the Eminence Warriors (7-6) at Gallatin County. The Bearcats had 10 different players score, led by 22 apiece from senior Carter Krohman and sophomore...
linknky.com
Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week Dec. 26 – Jan. 1
To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program honors all local sports at all levels, whether it’s youth- or adult-oriented recreation, high school or college, professional or amateur.
linknky.com
Second-half rally propels Dixie Heights past Notre Dame
Dixie Heights overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to knock off Notre Dame, 55-44, Wednesday night in Edgewood. The Colonels clamped down on defense in the third quarter, opening with a 10-0 run and holding the Pandas to only one made field goal in the frame. Trailing 29-20 at the half,...
linknky.com
Changes to Campbell County Juvenile Justice Center an ‘unworkable’ situation, NKY senator says
Speaking on the Senate floor Wednesday, Northern Kentucky Sen. John Schickel (R-Union) raised concerns about changes to the juvenile justice system in Kentucky — chiefly bringing attention to the Campbell County Regional Juvenile Justice Center that was turned into an all-female facility in December. Schickel said he recently received...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Pedestrian struck on I-71 in Northern Kentucky dies
VERONA, Ky. — The pedestrianwho was struck on I-71 in northern Kentucky that closed all lanes for hours Wednesday evening has died. According to the Hamilton County Coroner, the pedestrian has been identified as 25-year-old Scott Boh. Boone County deputies said just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a tractor trailer...
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
linknky.com
Battle over former DAV site in Campbell County may not be over after all
The Campbell County Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the next steps regarding the years-long saga over the former Disabled American Veteran’s (known locally as the DAV) property in Cold Spring. The board voted to seek a discretionary review from the Kentucky Supreme Court regarding...
linknky.com
Conner stays hot, shoots past Holy Cross
For a while Tuesday, if Conner wasn’t knocking down 3-pointers from seemingly somewhere near Ritte’s Corner, the Cougars were hitting field goals while slipping and falling. Whether far or near, most of Conner’s shots went in against Holy Cross. That and a 17-3 first-quarter run led to a...
WKRC
Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
Cincinnati Football: Sports Commission is reportedly exploring Cincinnati Chili Bowl
The Cincinnati Sports Commission is reportedly exploring the approval of a brand new bowl game at TQL Stadium, which could debut as early as next December according to multiple sources. Even though it’s not a done deal yet, the Cincinnati Chili Bowl would theoretically be played every postseason between two...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: Pedestrian struck on I-71 in northern Kentucky; all lanes reopened
VERONA, Ky. — A crash on Interstate 71 closed all northbound and southbound lanes for hours Wednesday evening. According to Boone County Sheriff's Office, just after 6 p.m. a tractor trailer struck a pedestrian on the interstate near mile marker 74 in Gallatin County. The pedestrian was transported by...
lanereport.com
Thomas More professor joins re-established Diocese of Covington school board
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Thomas More professor Christy Petroze, Ed.D., department chair of the University’s School of Education, joins the re-established Diocese of Covington School Board, being appointed by Bishop John C. Iffert. According to its official mission statement, the board seeks to promote Catholic education in a way that spreads the Catholic faith through acting “as a consultant to the bishop of Covington, the superintendent of Catholic schools, and the director of catechesis and evangelization” for educational programs of “Catholic schools and parish school of religion programs.” Re-establishing the Diocesan School Board was one of the first proposals presented to Bishop Iffert when he arrived at the Diocese of Covington in 2021.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police ask for assistance finding endangered missing Avondale man
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered missing Avondale man, Thursday afternoon. Rayvon Willis, 27, was last seen on Dec. 31 after telling his group home that he was going to the West End to watch the football game at his grandmothers. (Watch...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike, in front of KFC, in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
linknky.com
Campbell County Sheriff joins Campbell County Jailer in leading statewide associations
Two Campbell County elected officials are leading their statewide associations. Campbell County Sheriff Mike Jansen was sworn in as this year’s president of the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association (KSA), while Campbell County Jailer James Daley continues to serve as president of the Kentucky Jailers Association (KJA). Jansen is a...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
linknky.com
Calling all artists: Kenton County looking for creatives
The Kenton County Public Library is seeking up to five artists or artist teams to gussy up new fiberglass benches to be installed around the county. The benches, shaped like books, will be painted from inspiration from a list of books provided by the library. The artwork must be an original interpretation and not directly from any imagery in or on the book. These public installations are intended to celebrate literacy and bring attention to the library’s public resources.
Comments / 0