Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists for 2023 announced
Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Dwight Freeney are finalists in their first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.
Ex-NFL star Carson Palmer on postponed Bills-Bengals matchup: 'I don’t think you can replay this game'
Former NFL star Carson Palmer weighed in on what the league should do with the postponed Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
NFL Agent Thinks Quarterback "Quit" On His Team
Marcus Mariota has not been with the Atlanta Falcons since Dec. 4, when he made his last start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the time, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie Desmond Ridder would be replacing Mariota, who would be heading to injured reserve with a knee injury.
Breaking: NFL Announces Official Decision on Bengals-Bills Game
The NFL announced on Thursday that the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed and has been canceled. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell informed the teams of his decision earlier on Thursday after speaking with the Bills, Bengals and NFL ...
Sporting News
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for Week 18
The 2022 NFL season is coming to a close, and as the calendar turns to 2023, football fans are going to have to be weaned off the sport a bit. The NFL will soon go from having 16 matchups per week to a maximum of six. Those contests will be spread out over a few days, but it still won't be anything like the marathon that is the regular season.
NFL reveals Hall of Fame Class of 2023 finalists
The 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 have been revealed, including first-timer Joe Thomas, the Cleveland Browns legendary offensive tackle.
Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf Says League Should Postpone Week 18 Games
The former Chargers and Cowboys quarterback floated pushing the end of the season back slightly.
Lower Makefield Native, NFL Hall of Famer, Remembered for His Contributions to Football
One of football’s biggest names, who was also a Bucks County resident for many years, is being remembered for his contributions to the sport. Staff writers for the Associate Press and the Bucks County Courier Times wrote about the local man. Art McNally, a well-known football executive and recent...
NFL's Troy Vincent says NFL did NOT want to resume play after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
NFL executive Troy Vincent is doubling down on his claim that the league had no intention of resuming play on Monday in Cincinnati after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest.
NFL Players Likely to Be Traded in 2023
NFL players likely to be traded in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who will be the next big name to get traded in the NFL?. While the 2022 trade deadline saw Christian McCaffrey go to the San Francisco 49ers and Bradley Chubb take his talents to South Beach, very few shake-ups transpired beyond that.
NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.
Bleacher Report
Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney Headline 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists
Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne and Dwight Freeney are among the 15 modern-era players who are one step closer to being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 15 modern-era finalists for the class of 2023 were announced Wednesday and chosen from the...
Bleacher Report
The 2022 College Football All-Bowl Season Team
Bowl season has come to a close, but Bleacher Report is looking back at the best individual performances of the 2022 showcases. TCU is prominently featured with a trio of defenders who played integral roles as the Horned Frogs upset Michigan to reach the national championship game against Georgia. Millions...
Bleacher Report
Report: Bobby Petrino Nearing Texas A&M Contract to Join Jimbo Fisher's Staff as OC
Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher is hiring UNLV offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino as the Aggies' offensive coordinator and play-caller, per ESPN's Chris Low. Petrino spent the past three seasons as the head coach of Missouri State, a Division I-FCS program. The Bears went 18-15 under Petrino and made the NCAA tournament in 2020 and 2021.
Bleacher Report
Sarah Taylor, Wife of Bengals' Zac Taylor, Leads Effort to Send Cards to Damar Hamlin
Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, is leading the efforts of 40 Cincinnati-area grade schools that are having students write get-well cards for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, per ESPN's Ben Baby. Cardinal Pacelli School which Taylor's four children attend, began the efforts to send...
Bleacher Report
Underrated 2023 NFL Free Agents Teams Should Look to Poach from Division Rivals
With the 2022 NFL season almost complete, many teams are focused on 2023 free agency. Franchise cornerstones are often found through the draft, but adding proven veterans can help improve a team quickly. Free agents don't have to be highly coveted players to make a major impact either. Quarterback Geno...
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Reportedly Facing NCAA Probe over Alleged Infractions
The NCAA has been investigating Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program, according to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. Per Auerbach and Austin Meek, the NCAA may be looking into one of Michigan's analysts coaching players as well as text messages in violation of the rules. The program self-reported the allegation of improper coaching.
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams That Should Be All-In on Will Anderson Jr. After 2023 Draft Declaration
As the 2022 NFL regular season draws to a close, several team decision-makers have already turned their attention to the 2023 draft. One of this year's top prospects, Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr., declared his intentions to turn pro Monday. While quarterbacks such as Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's...
Bleacher Report
NFL Players and Coaches Under the Most Pressure in Week 18
In the NFL, pressure is a constant. For every player and coach. Those who don't perform will be replaced by ones who do. Head coaches who don't win don't stay head coaches for long. The ramifications of that pressure make (or cost) players millions of dollars every season. But for...
