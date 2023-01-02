ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

E! News

Naomi Campbell Kicks Off 2023 by Sharing Rare Photos of Her Daughter

Watch: Naomi Campbell Shares Pic of Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace. Naomi Campbell's year is already off to a good start. The supermodel shared photos from her New Year's Eve celebration, which included rare pics with her 19-month-old daughter. One sweet snap showed the tot, whose name she has...
E! News

Kim Kardashian Showcases Her Natural Hair Length in Relatable TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian Showcases Her Natural Hair on TikTok. Kim Kardashian is showing a rare side of herself. When it comes to The Kardashians star's beauty and fashion, there's no denying she always opts for a glitzy and glamorous getup. But the SKKN by Kim founder recently gave fans a look at what she looks when her hair and makeup are undone.
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
E! News

See Miley Cyrus' Best Fashion Moments From Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Miley Cyrus Talks "Unspoken" Bond With Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus had a party in the U.S.A. on New Year's Eve. The singer, 30, hosted Miley's New Year's Eve Party along with her godmother and country music icon Dolly Parton live from Miami on Dec. 31. In addition to serving...
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
E! News

The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”

Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
E! News

Does Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Want Another Baby? She Says…

Watch: Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband. Adrienne Bailon-Houghton has high hopes for the future of her family. After welcoming her four-month-old son Ever James Houghton with husband Israel Houghton in August via surrogate, the E! News co-host recently shared her goal of one day becoming pregnant with a second child.
E! News

Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest Address Feud Rumors Following New Year's Eve Drama

Watch: Andy Cohen & Ryan Seacrest Address New Year's Eve Feud Rumors. Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest are officially shutting down feud rumors following a little 2023 New Year's Eve drama. The Bravo personality called in to Ryan's radio show on Jan. 5 to clear the air two days after Ryan claimed Andy snubbed him while they were each hosting their respective NYE specials in New York City on Dec. 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
