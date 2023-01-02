Read full article on original website
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable names
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las Vegas
The NFL's Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBs
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watch
Every Gorgeous Photo From Pregnant Keke Palmer's Tropical Babymoon
Have you seen the photos from Keke Palmer's babymoon? Nope? Well, scroll on down. The actress, 29, gave Instagram followers a glimpse into her recent tropical vacation, expressing her mindset...
Watch Oprah Winfrey Celebrate Her “New Knees” on Hawaii Hike With Bestie Gayle King
Watch: Oprah Winfrey Celebrates Her "New Knees" on Hike With Gayle King. Oprah Winfrey is embracing the great outdoors in 2023. The talk show host gave an update on her hiking adventures, which she referred to as her "new passion," in an Instagram video posted Jan. 4. In the clip,...
Naomi Campbell Kicks Off 2023 by Sharing Rare Photos of Her Daughter
Watch: Naomi Campbell Shares Pic of Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace. Naomi Campbell's year is already off to a good start. The supermodel shared photos from her New Year's Eve celebration, which included rare pics with her 19-month-old daughter. One sweet snap showed the tot, whose name she has...
Kim Kardashian Showcases Her Natural Hair Length in Relatable TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian Showcases Her Natural Hair on TikTok. Kim Kardashian is showing a rare side of herself. When it comes to The Kardashians star's beauty and fashion, there's no denying she always opts for a glitzy and glamorous getup. But the SKKN by Kim founder recently gave fans a look at what she looks when her hair and makeup are undone.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Family Assembled by His Hospital Bedside After Accident
Watch: Jeremy Renner Says He's "Messed Up" After Snow Plow Accident. Jeremy Renner is continuing his road to recovery following a New Year's Day accident with the support of his family. Days after the Avengers actor was hospitalized for injuries from being run over by a snowplow, he gave fans...
See Miley Cyrus' Best Fashion Moments From Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Miley Cyrus Talks "Unspoken" Bond With Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus had a party in the U.S.A. on New Year's Eve. The singer, 30, hosted Miley's New Year's Eve Party along with her godmother and country music icon Dolly Parton live from Miami on Dec. 31. In addition to serving...
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
Sharon Osbourne Recalls "Weirdest" Health Scare After Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is still trying to piece together what exactly caused her recent hospitalization. The TV star shared what she remembers from the incident during the Jan. 3 episode of her U.K....
T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Marilee Fiebig Appears to Show Social Media Support for Amy Robach's Family
Watch: T.J. Holmes' Wife Marilee Fiebig Slams Husband's "Lack of Discretion" Marilee Fiebig's social media activity is something you may need to know. Just days after her estranged husband T.J. Holmes was spotted kissing GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor Amy Robach, Marilee appeared to make her own statement online.
Read Chilli’s Message on “Perfect Timing” After Debuting Romance With Matthew Lawrence
Watch: Matthew Lawrence Dating TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Split. God's timing is always right, according to Chilli. Shortly after debuting her romance with Matthew Lawrence, TLC member Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas shared a cryptic message about things falling into place. "God has perfect timing," read the quote she posted to...
The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”
Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Posts About 2023 "Revenge" Plans After Divorce From Tom Schwartz
Watch: Katie Maloney on Filming Vanderpump Rules Amid Tom Schwartz Divorce. Katie Maloney is ready for a more positive year in 2023. The Vanderpump Rules star kicked off the New Year by sharing several eyebrow-raising messages on Instagram that seemingly reference her divorce from ex-husband and co-star Tom Schwartz, which was finalized in October.
Does Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Want Another Baby? She Says…
Watch: Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband. Adrienne Bailon-Houghton has high hopes for the future of her family. After welcoming her four-month-old son Ever James Houghton with husband Israel Houghton in August via surrogate, the E! News co-host recently shared her goal of one day becoming pregnant with a second child.
The Real Friends of WeHo: Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall and More Bring LGBTQ+ to MTV
West Hollywood is about to get real. In the great tradition of The Real Housewives, MTV has just announced its latest entry in the annals of reality TV history: The Real Friends of WeHo, premiering Jan. 20. The network announced the new docuseries on Jan. 5, along with its cast...
Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest Address Feud Rumors Following New Year's Eve Drama
Watch: Andy Cohen & Ryan Seacrest Address New Year's Eve Feud Rumors. Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest are officially shutting down feud rumors following a little 2023 New Year's Eve drama. The Bravo personality called in to Ryan's radio show on Jan. 5 to clear the air two days after Ryan claimed Andy snubbed him while they were each hosting their respective NYE specials in New York City on Dec. 31.
