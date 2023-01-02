ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Valley Breeze

Paul Frances Querceto – Lincoln

Paul Frances Querceto, 84, of Lincoln, R.I., passed away on Jan, 2, 2023, at the Phillip Hulitar Center, Providence, R.I. Paul was born in Providence, to Palmino Querceto and Alice Buonassisi Querceto on Nov. 6, 1938. After attending schools in Providence, he moved to Florida before joining the United States Navy. After serving in the Navy, he received his pipe fitting and oil burner certificates and eventually started his own oil company Sebring Oil with his business partner Paul McDonald for 26 years. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time in Maine and being an extra in many movies, which is why he was known as our "movie star."
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Roberta K. Charland – Cumberland

Roberta K. Charland, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in South Kingstown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with family around her. She was the wife of the late James P. Charland Sr. Born in Wrentham, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Freeman F. and Marjorie L....
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

James A. Wright – Cumberland

James A. Wright, 77, of Ann Street, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Summit Commons, Providence. He was the companion of JoAnne O’Brien. Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late James and Edna M. (Smith) Wright, he was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Lincoln leaders at inauguration: Happy for normalcy, collaboration

LINCOLN – Officials at Tuesday’s inauguration emphasized teamwork, collaboration and gratitude as they set out on a new year of leading the town. At Town Administrator Phil Gould’s request, the inauguration began with a moment of silence to honor former Gov. Lincoln Almond, who died on Monday. Judge William Carnes Jr., associate justice of the Rhode Island Superior Court, said Almond “knew what community was all about.” The themes of community and unity would carry throughout the evening.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Lorraine Laliberte – North Smithfield

Lorraine Laliberte, 92, of North Smithfield, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Woonsocket Health & Rehab Center. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late William and Bernadette (Laporte) Vanasse.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Smithfield, Johnston chip in for more for tri-community shelter

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February. North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Roger R. Jarret – Cumberland

Roger R. Jarret, 80, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, surrounded by his family in the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. He was the beloved husband of Lorraine (Gendreau) Jarret. They have been married for the past 58 years.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

PAWS to Read Monday

SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library will host PAWS to Read on Monday, Jan. 9, from 6 to 7 p.m. Children in grades K and up may register for a 15-minute session with a therapy dog. Call 401-949-3630.
SMITHFIELD, RI
jewishrhody.com

Free-form artist makes Providence home

One day in 2008, Noah Lubin walked into an art gallery in Jerusalem. He was feeling “brazen.”. He knew the place, at least from the outside. He’d walked past the display window many times. But on this day, he happened to be carrying a portfolio of his artwork.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Truck collides with RIPTA bus in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A truck struck a RIPTA bus head-on in Portsmouth on Tuesday afternoon, according to RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian. The crash caused East Main Road near Selina Lane to temporarily shut down. Multiple rescues were called to the scene. Portsmouth police said that less than five...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ABC6.com

Threat sparks lockdown at Coventry middle school

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at a Coventry middle school are accused of making threats that prompted a lockdown. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School on Foster Drive. Capt. Ben Witt said they placed the school on lockdown while they...
COVENTRY, RI
Valley Breeze

St. Joseph Senior group hosting trip to Foxwoods

WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m., in the St. Joseph Church Hall, 1200 Mendon Rd. The group is hosting a bus trip to Foxwoods Casino on Friday, Jan. 27. For more information, contact Fran Robidoux at 401-356-1493 as soon as possible.
WOONSOCKET, RI
MassLive.com

Here’s who won the final $1 million lottery prize of 2022 in Mass.

The winner of the final $1 million lottery prize in 2022 from Massachusetts has claimed their prize, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Agnes Silva from Rehoboth claimed her $1 million scratch ticket on Dec. 30, 2022. Silva purchased the winning “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” scratch ticket from Rochelle’s Convenience Mart in Seekonk.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

Outgoing Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena leaves lasting legacy

Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena took to the lectern Dec. 12 to address Town Council one last time while in office. “This town, at one time, they would laugh at this town,” Polisena told the five-member council. “Not any more. People, they want to move into this town.”
JOHNSTON, RI
rimonthly.com

27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January

1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy