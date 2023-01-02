Fallen Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy Isaiah Cordero honored at Rose Parade

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department paid tribute to fallen deputy Isaiah Cordero during the 2023 Rose Parade.

Deputy Isaiah Cordero

On Monday during the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, The Sheriff's Department Mounted Enforcement Detail, including Bianco, were led by a riderless horse.

Cordero was shot and killed during a traffic stop last week in Jurupa Valley . He was 32 years old. Cordero was an 8-year veteran of the department, who had worked at numerous jails, including here in Indio.

He was transferred to the Jurupa Valley Sheriff's Station in 2018, where he remained until his death. In Sept. 2022, he completed a goal of becoming a motor deputy.

Sheriff Chad Bianco said Cordero was considered a little brother by deputies.

"He was naturally drawn to law enforcement and certainly embodied our motto of 'Service Above Self,'" Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a news conference Thursday night. "He was a jokester around the station and all of our deputies considered him their little brother."

The suspect in the shooting, William Shea McKay, 44, was killed in a shootout with deputies after a pursuit hours later. Bianco said McKay was a felon with an extensive criminal history going back more than 20 years. McKay was due to be sentenced on his third strike but instead, a judge reduced his bail twice, allowing him to be free .

"We would not be here today if the judge had done her job," Bianco said during a news conference on Thursday.

Cordero is survived by his girlfriend, older stepbrother, and his parents.

The Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Relief Foundation started a "Help A Hero" page, on which people can make donations to the Cordero family.

Donations can be made at: https://helpahero.com/campaign/deputy-isaiah-cordero

