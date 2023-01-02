ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Fallen Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy Isaiah Cordero honored at Rose Parade

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DhQZJ_0k1IBsdA00

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department paid tribute to fallen deputy Isaiah Cordero during the 2023 Rose Parade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zyIiB_0k1IBsdA00
Deputy Isaiah Cordero

On Monday during the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, The Sheriff's Department Mounted Enforcement Detail, including Bianco, were led by a riderless horse.

Cordero was shot and killed during a traffic stop last week in Jurupa Valley . He was 32 years old. Cordero was an 8-year veteran of the department, who had worked at numerous jails, including here in Indio.

He was transferred to the Jurupa Valley Sheriff's Station in 2018, where he remained until his death. In Sept. 2022, he completed a goal of becoming a motor deputy.

Sheriff Chad Bianco said Cordero was considered a little brother by deputies.

"He was naturally drawn to law enforcement and certainly embodied our motto of 'Service Above Self,'" Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a news conference Thursday night. "He was a jokester around the station and all of our deputies considered him their little brother."

The suspect in the shooting, William Shea McKay, 44, was killed in a shootout with deputies after a pursuit hours later. Bianco said McKay was a felon with an extensive criminal history going back more than 20 years. McKay was due to be sentenced on his third strike but instead, a judge reduced his bail twice, allowing him to be free .

"We would not be here today if the judge had done her job," Bianco said during a news conference on Thursday.

Cordero is survived by his girlfriend, older stepbrother, and his parents.

The Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Relief Foundation started a "Help A Hero" page, on which people can make donations to the Cordero family.

Donations can be made at: https://helpahero.com/campaign/deputy-isaiah-cordero

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVfNV_0k1IBsdA00
Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Fallen Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy Isaiah Cordero honored at Rose Parade appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff Bianco to begin next term: “I will be a loud voice for Deputy Cordero so he does not die in vain.”

Sheriff Chad Bianco's swearing-in ceremony starts at 4:00 p.m. You can watch it live below: Sheriff Chad Bianco from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office will be sworn in for his second term on Thursday and has many goals to accomplish in the next six years. The sheriff discussed big goals to small goals with News The post Sheriff Bianco to begin next term: “I will be a loud voice for Deputy Cordero so he does not die in vain.” appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home

A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Deputies fatally shoot machete-wielding man in San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO, Calif. - A man armed with a machete and barricaded with a child inside a San Jacinto home was fatally shot after charging at deputies Tuesday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Officials said sheriff's deputies responded to the home in the 800 block of Minor...
SAN JACINTO, CA
IE Voice

DOJ Says City of Hesperia, its Police Department and San Bernardino County, Discriminated Against Black and Latino Renters

“The Justice Department is committed to ensuring housing policies do not discriminate against individuals based on their race, including so-called ‘crime-free’ programs,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. Gail Fry | IE Voice News Contributor. The United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) announced in a December 14...
HESPERIA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is responding to a deputy-involved shooting in San Jacinto. The agency confirmed the shooting Tuesday at around 3:15 p.m. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 3, 2023 Details remain limited, however, KABC reports The post Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently

Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto

A person was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon in San Jacinto. The shooting occurred sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. at a facility near the intersection of Minor and Shaver streets. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— The post Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two cars are involved in collision in northwestern Fontana on Jan. 3

Two cars were involved in a collision in northwestern Fontana on Jan. 3, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 9:51 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Baseline and Cherry avenues for a crash between a 2020 Infinity and a 2019 BMW, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
FONTANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person killed in single-vehicle crash in Orange County

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A person was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. The crash on the westbound freeway at Imperial Highway occurred at about 1:35 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was issued at 2:23 p.m., with the Imperial Highway...
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead in minivan

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Pomona

A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
POMONA, CA
z1077fm.com

Trial date set for Yucca Valley man suspected of child-murder in 2018

A January 30th jury trial date has been set for a Yucca Valley man accused of murder in the 2018 death of his girlfriend’s one-year-old son. Arthur Thomas Davies was 38 when he was arrested for suspicion of attempted murder after his girlfriend’s son – Parker Lee Schumaker was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center with injuries consistent with child abuse. The 1-one-year old was then flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he died while on life support, resulting in the charges being changed to murder and assault resulting in the death of a child.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy