FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs19news
UVA student flying for a cause
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Flying for a cause is something one University of Virginia student has been doing to help furry friends across the nation. For her 18th birthday, Gillian Moore’s father gave her a “discovery flight,” during which she was given the opportunity to try out flying a plane and it was an opportunity that changed her life for good.
breezejmu.org
Rockingham County schools investigating Forbes Center field trip after guardian concerns
Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) is investigating an elementary school field trip taken to the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after a guardian raised concerns that the program was “inappropriate.”. The initial, formal complaint stemmed from a Dec. 8 field trip to the Forbes Center, where multiple third-grade...
Henrico Citizen
HCA Virginia rebranding local BetterMed locations as CareNow Urgent Care
HCA Virginia Health System will rebrand 10 BetterMed Urgent Care centers located throughout the Metro Richmond area and Fredericksburg as CareNow Urgent Care locations. HCA acquired 12 BetterMed locations (10 in Virginia and two in North Carolina) in the summer of 2022. “The addition of these urgent care centers to...
cvilletomorrow.org
A long forgotten trail is re-built, a councilor resigns, two schools may get new names
Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Our main story today is about a trail. Stay with me — it’s way more interesting than it sounds. Generations ago in Charlottesville, there was a short...
cbs19news
Virginia's new standards of learning proposal to come out next month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Humanities Council has come out against the Youngkin administration's latest standards of learning proposal. The organization says it supports the previous SOL proposal for history and social sciences because it's "more expansive and representative of who Virginians are." The Youngkin administration's draft sparked...
cbs19news
Charlottesville looking at different delivery method for Dairy Road bridge project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville is getting ready to replace a bridge over the Route 250 Bypass and the city has selected a different method for the project. According to a release, the work on the Dairy Road bridge is expected to begin in July. As part of such...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta Health welcomes first baby of the New Year
Augusta Health has announced the first baby of the New Year. Ricco Greyson Via, a boy, was born Jan. 1 at 4:39 a.m. He weighed 5 lbs, 4 oz. and was 18.25” in length. Parents of Via are Hailee Potter Simmons and Aldo Via. The couple resides in Staunton.
WTVR CBS 6
One of the best PE teachers in Virginia works at this school in Hanover County
Battlefield Park Elementary School’s Julie Hudnall was recognized by the Virginia Association of Health, Physical Recreation and Dance as its 2022 Elementary PE Teacher of the Year.
Augusta Free Press
UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
UVA Culpeper Medical Center has announced the first baby born at its family birth center in 2023. Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez was born on Jan. 2, 2023, at 3:01 p.m. to Tatiana Sanchez Martinez and Angel Hernandez. The baby was delivered by Dr. Matt Kucia and nurses Ashley Lucero, Dana...
NBC 29 News
Friends of Charlottesville Downtown to make mall experience safer, citing a decline in visitors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some business owners say they are starting to notice a decline in visitors to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall due to what is being called “aggressive panhandling.”. They say customers report that they are afraid when they are yelled at or approached for money. Friends of...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: City taking applications for city’s Affordable Housing Fund
Charlottesville has opened the application process for organizations interested in the city’s Affordable Housing Fund. The competitive application process is open to affordable housing organizations that actively address the affordable housing needs of low- and moderate-income households. CAHF funds will be used to support affordable housing projects located within...
WHSV
Community Spotlight: Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The foundation for the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah was laid in 1981, beginning as a volunteer group in Waynesboro. Now, 41 years later, the organization is keeping with the same mission, providing hope for those in their care and their families. “We provide services...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
cbs19news
Tinsel Trail results announced
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Now that it’s the new year, people are taking down some of their holiday decorations, including the Junior League of Charlottesville. The JLC’s Tinsel Trail, which featured trees decorated by various groups and businesses in the community, raised $15,000 this year. The money...
cbs19news
Workshop to help business owners learn about available resources
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An upcoming Orange County workshop will provide information on resources to help businesses. The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center have teamed up to offer the Business Boost Workshop. According to a release, this will be available...
cbs19news
Reusable bags are replacing plastic at stores
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- If you've gone grocery shopping since New Years, you paid extra at the check-out. Experts say 500 billion plastic grocery bags are used each year. The five-cent bag tax encourages people to use less plastic. On Jan. 1, Charlottesville and Albemarle County joined seven other...
wina.com
New wineries, hotel, and an Edna Lewis Menu Trail area attractions in 2023 VTC guide
RICHMOND (WINA) – A number of area attractions are featured in the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s new video and guide “What’s New in Virginia in 2023”. Ryan Winfree with the VTC says two wineries — Southwest Mountain Vineyards and Paradise Springs Winery — are poised to open this year in Albemarle County. Winfree says the Forum Hotel — built on the Grounds at UVa as part of the Darden School of Business — opens in April.
Phil Irwin’s dream becoming reality in Rapp
Here’s an opportunity for anyone who cherishes the views in Rappahannock County and wants to do something to help protect them. If pressed for time, you can go directly to the final paragraphs to find out where and when. But for everyone else, here's a little Phil Irwin story. At our meeting in November 2017, Phil Irwin – our friend, founder, and fellow Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection (RLEP) board member – presented a recommendation to collaborate with Scenic Virginia. Irwin was also on Scenic Virginia's Board of Directors. Scenic Virginia had just started working with Virginia Tech to research ways to identify our most cherished views and ultimately create a statewide registry...
cbs19news
Red Cross reminds eligible donors all blood types needed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Only 38 percent of Americans are eligible to give blood, and the American Red Cross says only a fraction of those people actually do. January is Red Cross Blood Donor Awareness Month, and the organization wants to remind Americans that giving just one unit of blood can save up to three lives.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville searching for year-round shelter options
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is working to find permanent, year-round emergency shelter for those in-need. It’s a plan in the very early phases, but City Councilor Michael Payne believes it’s important to move forward. The recent cold snap emphasized the need for more shelter in the city,...
